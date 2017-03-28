Edition:
Pictures | Tue Mar 28, 2017 | 10:20pm IST

Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

A view shows part of the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A view shows part of the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
A view shows part of the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter walks at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter walks at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter walks at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters stand at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters stand at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters stand at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A view shows part of the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates river, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A view shows part of the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates river, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
A view shows part of the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates river, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters and civilians inspect the damage at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters and civilians inspect the damage at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters and civilians inspect the damage at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A man stands at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A man stands at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
A man stands at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A view shows a part of the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A view shows a part of the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
A view shows a part of the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
People stand at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

People stand at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
People stand at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A view shows a part of the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A view shows a part of the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
A view shows a part of the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters and civilians walk at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters and civilians walk at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters and civilians walk at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter walks at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter walks at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter walks at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Arab Red Crescent members stand at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Arab Red Crescent members stand at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Syrian Arab Red Crescent members stand at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
