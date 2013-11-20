Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 20, 2013 | 7:25pm IST

Fighting in Aleppo

<p>Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad hold their weapon as they stand near a tank in Tel Hasel, Aleppo province after capturing it from rebels, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad hold their weapon as they stand near a tank in Tel Hasel, Aleppo province after capturing it from rebels, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad hold their weapon as they stand near a tank in Tel Hasel, Aleppo province after capturing it from rebels, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Close
1 / 35
<p>Smoke rises due to fire caused by shelling from Free Syrian Army fighters, forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said in Aleppo countryside, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

Smoke rises due to fire caused by shelling from Free Syrian Army fighters, forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said in Aleppo countryside, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

Smoke rises due to fire caused by shelling from Free Syrian Army fighters, forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said in Aleppo countryside, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Close
2 / 35
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters taking cover close their ears as one of their fellow fighters runs after firing a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters taking cover close their ears as one of their fellow fighters runs after firing a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters taking cover close their ears as one of their fellow fighters runs after firing a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
3 / 35
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano

Close
4 / 35
<p>Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk on rubble near a damaged petrol station near the main highway leading Aleppo to Raqqa, November 11, 2013. . REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk on rubble near a damaged petrol station near the main highway leading Aleppo to Raqqa, November 11, 2013. . REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk on rubble near a damaged petrol station near the main highway leading Aleppo to Raqqa, November 11, 2013. . REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Close
5 / 35
<p>A fighter from the Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, fires an anti-tank missile in Aleppo, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

A fighter from the Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, fires an anti-tank missile in Aleppo, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

A fighter from the Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, fires an anti-tank missile in Aleppo, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
6 / 35
<p>A fighter from Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, rests in a damaged building in Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

A fighter from Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, rests in a damaged building in Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

A fighter from Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, rests in a damaged building in Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
7 / 35
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters carry a fellow fighter who was wounded during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Base 80 near Aleppo International airport, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters carry a fellow fighter who was wounded during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Base 80 near Aleppo International airport, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters carry a fellow fighter who was wounded during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Base 80 near Aleppo International airport, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
8 / 35
<p>A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket over the 80th Brigade's base near Aleppo International Airport, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket over the 80th Brigade's base near Aleppo International Airport, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket over the 80th Brigade's base near Aleppo International Airport, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
9 / 35
<p>Smoke rises from what activists say was shelling from forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Smoke rises from what activists say was shelling from forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

Smoke rises from what activists say was shelling from forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
10 / 35
<p>Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their weapons as they walk on rubble near the main highway leading Aleppo to Raqqa, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their weapons as they walk on rubble near the main highway leading Aleppo to Raqqa, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their weapons as they walk on rubble near the main highway leading Aleppo to Raqqa, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Close
11 / 35
<p>A damaged truck lies on the side of a road while smoke rises due to fire caused by shelling from Free Syrian Army fighters, forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad said in Aleppo countryside, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

A damaged truck lies on the side of a road while smoke rises due to fire caused by shelling from Free Syrian Army fighters, forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad said in Aleppo countryside, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian more

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

A damaged truck lies on the side of a road while smoke rises due to fire caused by shelling from Free Syrian Army fighters, forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad said in Aleppo countryside, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Close
12 / 35
<p>A damaged factory which was recaptured by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad from rebel fighters, is pictured in Aleppo countryside, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters</p>

A damaged factory which was recaptured by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad from rebel fighters, is pictured in Aleppo countryside, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

A damaged factory which was recaptured by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad from rebel fighters, is pictured in Aleppo countryside, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Close
13 / 35
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon through a hole in a wall in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon through a hole in a wall in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon through a hole in a wall in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano

Close
14 / 35
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters watch from a room as their fellow fighters fire mortars towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters watch from a room as their fellow fighters fire mortars towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters watch from a room as their fellow fighters fire mortars towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
15 / 35
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters launch a locally made weapon towards forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad who control Aleppo International Airport in Aleppo, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters launch a locally made weapon towards forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad who control Aleppo International Airport in Aleppo, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters launch a locally made weapon towards forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad who control Aleppo International Airport in Aleppo, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim

Close
16 / 35
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter lifts weights inside a room in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter lifts weights inside a room in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter lifts weights inside a room in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim

Close
17 / 35
<p>Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk through damage in the Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk through damage in the Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk through damage in the Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Close
18 / 35
<p>A soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad looks through binoculars in Aleppo countryside, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

A soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad looks through binoculars in Aleppo countryside, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

A soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad looks through binoculars in Aleppo countryside, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Close
19 / 35
<p>A general view of Aleppo International Airport in Aleppo November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim</p>

A general view of Aleppo International Airport in Aleppo November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

A general view of Aleppo International Airport in Aleppo November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim

Close
20 / 35
<p>A fighter from Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, runs beside a tank in Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

A fighter from Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, runs beside a tank in Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

A fighter from Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, runs beside a tank in Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
21 / 35
<p>A fighter from Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra takes a position as he aims his weapon in Nqareen area near Aleppo November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

A fighter from Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra takes a position as he aims his weapon in Nqareen area near Aleppo November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

A fighter from Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra takes a position as he aims his weapon in Nqareen area near Aleppo November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
22 / 35
<p>A rocket is fired towards forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in Salah al-Din neighbourhood in central Aleppo November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Al Shemali</p>

A rocket is fired towards forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in Salah al-Din neighbourhood in central Aleppo November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Al Shemali

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

A rocket is fired towards forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in Salah al-Din neighbourhood in central Aleppo November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Al Shemali

Close
23 / 35
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a body of a fellow fighter who was killed during what the FSA said was during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Base 80 near Aleppo International airport, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a body of a fellow fighter who was killed during what the FSA said was during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Base 80 near Aleppo International airport, November 8, 2013....more

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a body of a fellow fighter who was killed during what the FSA said was during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Base 80 near Aleppo International airport, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
24 / 35
<p>A Fighter from Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, looks through a hole in the wall in Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

A Fighter from Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, looks through a hole in the wall in Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

A Fighter from Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, looks through a hole in the wall in Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
25 / 35
<p>A fighter from the Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, prepares homemade rockets to be thrown towards the 80th Brigade base in Aleppo, controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

A fighter from the Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, prepares homemade rockets to be thrown towards the 80th Brigade base in Aleppo, controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, November 11, 2013....more

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

A fighter from the Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, prepares homemade rockets to be thrown towards the 80th Brigade base in Aleppo, controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
26 / 35
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter lying on the ground, tries to pull the body of a fellow fighter who was killed by what the FSA said was during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Base 80 near Aleppo International airport, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter lying on the ground, tries to pull the body of a fellow fighter who was killed by what the FSA said was during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Base 80 near Aleppo International airport,...more

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter lying on the ground, tries to pull the body of a fellow fighter who was killed by what the FSA said was during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Base 80 near Aleppo International airport, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
27 / 35
<p>Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad hold their weapon as they stand near a tank in Tel Hasel, Aleppo province after capturing it from rebels, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad hold their weapon as they stand near a tank in Tel Hasel, Aleppo province after capturing it from rebels, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad hold their weapon as they stand near a tank in Tel Hasel, Aleppo province after capturing it from rebels, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Close
28 / 35
<p>A soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad holds his weapon as he stands near a military vehicle in Tel Hasel, Aleppo province after capturing it from rebels, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

A soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad holds his weapon as he stands near a military vehicle in Tel Hasel, Aleppo province after capturing it from rebels, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

A soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad holds his weapon as he stands near a military vehicle in Tel Hasel, Aleppo province after capturing it from rebels, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Close
29 / 35
<p>Fighters from the Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, ride in a tank near the 80th Brigade base in Aleppo, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Fighters from the Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, ride in a tank near the 80th Brigade base in Aleppo, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

Fighters from the Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, ride in a tank near the 80th Brigade base in Aleppo, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
30 / 35
<p>A soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad looks through the scope of his weapon in Aleppo countryside, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

A soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad looks through the scope of his weapon in Aleppo countryside, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

A soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad looks through the scope of his weapon in Aleppo countryside, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Close
31 / 35
<p>A fighter from the Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, holds an RPG launcher in Aleppo, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

A fighter from the Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, holds an RPG launcher in Aleppo, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

A fighter from the Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, holds an RPG launcher in Aleppo, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
32 / 35
<p>A Syrian Air Force fighter plane flies over the 80th Brigade's base near Aleppo International Airport, as the sky is illuminated by anti-aircraft gunfire by Free Syrian Army fighters, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

A Syrian Air Force fighter plane flies over the 80th Brigade's base near Aleppo International Airport, as the sky is illuminated by anti-aircraft gunfire by Free Syrian Army fighters, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat REUTERS/Molhem Barakat more

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

A Syrian Air Force fighter plane flies over the 80th Brigade's base near Aleppo International Airport, as the sky is illuminated by anti-aircraft gunfire by Free Syrian Army fighters, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
33 / 35
<p>A man throws a hand grenade toward forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim</p>

A man throws a hand grenade toward forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

A man throws a hand grenade toward forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim

Close
34 / 35
<p>Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad cheer while raising their weapons in Aleppo countryside, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad cheer while raising their weapons in Aleppo countryside, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Wednesday, November 20, 2013

Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad cheer while raising their weapons in Aleppo countryside, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Tornadoes ravage Midwest

Tornadoes ravage Midwest

Next Slideshows

Tornadoes ravage Midwest

Tornadoes ravage Midwest

The trail of destruction through Washington, Illinois.

20 Nov 2013
Blasts hit Iranian embassy in Beirut

Blasts hit Iranian embassy in Beirut

Two explosions target Iran's embassy in Lebanon.

19 Nov 2013
Growing up in the EU parliament

Growing up in the EU parliament

Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli takes her daughter Vittoria to work.

19 Nov 2013
Donkey Fair

Donkey Fair

The five-day long annual donkey fair which got over last week at Vautha, near Ahmedabad, is believed to be Asia's largest, where more than 35,000 donkeys...

19 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India from the past week.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures