Fighting in Sudan

<p>Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel ride on a tank after recapturing the Daldako area, outside the military headquarters in Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel ride on a tank after recapturing the Daldako area, outside the military headquarters in Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel ride on a tank after recapturing the Daldako area, outside the military headquarters in Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>Military personnel dance with supporters after recapturing the Daldako area, outside the military headquarters in Kadogli, Sudan May 20, 2014. The SAF had recaptured the Daldako area, east of the South Kordofan state capital of Kadogli, from rebels, according to media reports quoting the SAF. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

Military personnel dance with supporters after recapturing the Daldako area, outside the military headquarters in Kadogli, Sudan May 20, 2014. The SAF had recaptured the Daldako area, east of the South Kordofan state capital of Kadogli, from rebels, according to media reports quoting the SAF. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Military personnel dance with supporters after recapturing the Daldako area, outside the military headquarters in Kadogli, Sudan May 20, 2014. The SAF had recaptured the Daldako area, east of the South Kordofan state capital of Kadogli, from rebels, according to media reports quoting the SAF. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel are seen on guard after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel are seen on guard after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel are seen on guard after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel wave the national flag after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel wave the national flag after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel wave the national flag after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>A military personnel walks past a burnt shelter after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) recaptured the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

A military personnel walks past a burnt shelter after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) recaptured the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Thursday, May 22, 2014

A military personnel walks past a burnt shelter after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) recaptured the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel celebrate on a tank that belonged to rebels, after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel celebrate on a tank that belonged to rebels, after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel celebrate on a tank that belonged to rebels, after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>People gather in support of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) outside the military headquarters in Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

People gather in support of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) outside the military headquarters in Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Thursday, May 22, 2014

People gather in support of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) outside the military headquarters in Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>People travel on a truck in the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

People travel on a truck in the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Thursday, May 22, 2014

People travel on a truck in the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>A military personnel is seen on guard after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) recaptured the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

A military personnel is seen on guard after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) recaptured the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Thursday, May 22, 2014

A military personnel is seen on guard after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) recaptured the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel are seen on guard after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel are seen on guard after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel are seen on guard after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel stand around a damaged vehicle after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel stand around a damaged vehicle after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel stand around a damaged vehicle after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>Military personnel dance with supporters after they recaptured the Daldako area, outside the military headquarters in Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

Military personnel dance with supporters after they recaptured the Daldako area, outside the military headquarters in Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Military personnel dance with supporters after they recaptured the Daldako area, outside the military headquarters in Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>People gather in support of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) outside the military headquarters in Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

People gather in support of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) outside the military headquarters in Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Thursday, May 22, 2014

People gather in support of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) outside the military headquarters in Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel are seen after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel are seen after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel are seen after recapturing the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>A military personnel stands guard after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) recaptured the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

A military personnel stands guard after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) recaptured the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Thursday, May 22, 2014

A military personnel stands guard after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) recaptured the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>Bullet shells are seen on the ground after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) recaptured the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

Bullet shells are seen on the ground after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) recaptured the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Thursday, May 22, 2014

Bullet shells are seen on the ground after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) recaptured the Daldako area, east of Kadogli May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

