Fighting Islamic State in Libya
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire a rocket at Islamic State fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government runs for cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a rife at Islamic State fighters during a battle in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Pieces of bricks fly off the wall as Islamic State fighters open fire at Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government during a battle in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed rest on a beach before they fire a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters from a beach in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons during a battle with IS fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government move towards Islamic State fighters positions during a battle in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government looks through a hole in a wall as a self-propelled artillery gun fires at Islamic State fighters during a battle in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government runs for cover with another fighter while carrying a wounded fighter during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons at Islamic State fighters during a battle in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire a 122 MM artillery towards Islamic State fighters positions in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government uses a compass to adjust the line of fire for a 81 mm mortar in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a 81 mm mortar round in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government prays in front of his sniper rifle during a battle with Islamic States fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons during a battle with IS fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a weapon during a battle with IS fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government stand in a house during a battle with IS fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons during a battle with IS fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government look at Islamic State fighters' positions in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons at Islamic State fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government look at the positions of Islamic States fighters in the West part of Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A wounded fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government runs for cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gestures after other fighters fire artillery at Islamic State fighters during a battle in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government shows a disarmed antipersonnel mine planted by Islamic State fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire a rocket at Islamic State fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government carries a wounded fighter during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government run for cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government carries a 122 mm tank shell on top of a Soviet made T-55 in Sirte. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Next Slideshows
Venezuelans turn to city farming
Facing a national food crisis, Venezuela's pumpkin-growing socialist president is exhorting compatriots to grow fruit and vegetables on balconies and roofs and...
On the trail with Trump
Donald Trump on the campaign trail this week.
I am Yazidi
The plight of the religious community of Yazidis, who were massacred two years ago in Sinjar in what the U.N. deemed to be a genocide.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.