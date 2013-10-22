Fighting Parkinson's

Parkinson's patient Ron Addison takes a breather during his workout with the Rock Steady Boxing club in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. According to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, research has shown that exercise can transiently increase the levels of dopamine in the brain, which is significantly reduced in Parkinson's disease. The club, whose headquarters is in Indianapolis, was started in 2006 and has 15 affiliates in six U.S. States, and one in Australia. REUTERS/Mike Blake