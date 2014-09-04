Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Sep 4, 2014 | 6:26pm IST

Fighting the Islamic State

Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
1 / 18
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter fires an RPG at an advancing Islamic State vehicle during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village, after the village was retaken today September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish peshmerga fighter fires an RPG at an advancing Islamic State vehicle during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village, after the village was retaken today September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter fires an RPG at an advancing Islamic State vehicle during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village, after the village was retaken today September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
2 / 18
Kurdish peshmerga fighters attempt to fix their weapon while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Kurdish peshmerga fighters attempt to fix their weapon while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Kurdish peshmerga fighters attempt to fix their weapon while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
3 / 18
A Shi'ite militia fighter takes his position at the frontline during the fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Shi'ite militia fighter takes his position at the frontline during the fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A Shi'ite militia fighter takes his position at the frontline during the fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
4 / 18
Shi'ite militia fighters drive in a military vehicle towards the the frontline during their fight with Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Shi'ite militia fighters drive in a military vehicle towards the the frontline during their fight with Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Shi'ite militia fighters drive in a military vehicle towards the the frontline during their fight with Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
5 / 18
Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
6 / 18
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter moves position while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish peshmerga fighter moves position while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter moves position while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
7 / 18
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured on Monday, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured on Monday, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured on Monday, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
8 / 18
Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
9 / 18
Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
10 / 18
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter walks past a mannequin leaning on the wall of the former headquarters of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured this week, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter walks past a mannequin leaning on the wall of the former headquarters of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured this week, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter walks past a mannequin leaning on the wall of the former headquarters of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured this week, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
11 / 18
A Shi'ite militia fighter takes his position at the frontline during the fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Shi'ite militia fighter takes his position at the frontline during the fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A Shi'ite militia fighter takes his position at the frontline during the fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
12 / 18
Iraqi Shi'ite militia fighters fire a multiple rocket launcher at Islamic State militant positions in Sayed Hassan village, outside the city of Tikrit, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi Shi'ite militia fighters fire a multiple rocket launcher at Islamic State militant positions in Sayed Hassan village, outside the city of Tikrit, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Iraqi Shi'ite militia fighters fire a multiple rocket launcher at Islamic State militant positions in Sayed Hassan village, outside the city of Tikrit, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 18
A Kurdish Peshmerga armored vehicle is seen outside the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured on Monday, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish Peshmerga armored vehicle is seen outside the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured on Monday, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A Kurdish Peshmerga armored vehicle is seen outside the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured on Monday, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
14 / 18
A Shi'ite militia fighter holds his gun near their frontline position during their fight with Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Shi'ite militia fighter holds his gun near their frontline position during their fight with Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A Shi'ite militia fighter holds his gun near their frontline position during their fight with Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
15 / 18
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces conduct a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, in Ramadi August 30, 2014. Picture taken August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces conduct a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, in Ramadi August 30, 2014. Picture taken August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces conduct a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, in Ramadi August 30, 2014. Picture taken August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 18
A member of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces takes his position during a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, in a neighborhood in Ramadi August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces takes his position during a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, in a neighborhood in Ramadi August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A member of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces takes his position during a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, in a neighborhood in Ramadi August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 18
A member of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces takes his position during a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, in a neighborhood in Ramadi August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces takes his position during a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, in a neighborhood in Ramadi August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A member of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces takes his position during a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, in a neighborhood in Ramadi August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
NATO summit in Wales

NATO summit in Wales

Next Slideshows

NATO summit in Wales

NATO summit in Wales

Crises in Iraq and Ukraine are at the top of the agenda as NATO leaders gather for a summit.

04 Sep 2014
When lightning strikes

When lightning strikes

Dramatic images of electrical storms

03 Sep 2014
Displaced in Ukraine

Displaced in Ukraine

Civilians fleeing or hiding from the ongoing conflict.

03 Sep 2014
Ebola hot zones

Ebola hot zones

Quarantines and isolation units imposed to stop the spread of the worst Ebola outbreak in history.

03 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Yemen�s latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen�s latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka

Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka. Our photos

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

India this week

India this week

A look at our best photos from India this week.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures