Fighting the Islamic State
Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter fires an RPG at an advancing Islamic State vehicle during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village, after the village was retaken today September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish peshmerga fighters attempt to fix their weapon while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Shi'ite militia fighter takes his position at the frontline during the fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Shi'ite militia fighters drive in a military vehicle towards the the frontline during their fight with Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter moves position while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured on Monday, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter walks past a mannequin leaning on the wall of the former headquarters of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured this week, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Shi'ite militia fighter takes his position at the frontline during the fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Iraqi Shi'ite militia fighters fire a multiple rocket launcher at Islamic State militant positions in Sayed Hassan village, outside the city of Tikrit, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kurdish Peshmerga armored vehicle is seen outside the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured on Monday, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Shi'ite militia fighter holds his gun near their frontline position during their fight with Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces conduct a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, in Ramadi August 30, 2014. Picture taken August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces takes his position during a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, in a neighborhood in Ramadi August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces takes his position during a patrol looking for militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, in a neighborhood in Ramadi August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
NATO summit in Wales
Crises in Iraq and Ukraine are at the top of the agenda as NATO leaders gather for a summit.
When lightning strikes
Dramatic images of electrical storms
Displaced in Ukraine
Civilians fleeing or hiding from the ongoing conflict.
Ebola hot zones
Quarantines and isolation units imposed to stop the spread of the worst Ebola outbreak in history.
MORE IN PICTURES
Yemen�s latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka. Our photos
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
India this week
A look at our best photos from India this week.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.