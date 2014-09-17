Fighting the Islamic State
Shi'ite fighters, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against militants of the Islamic State take part in field training in the desert in the province of Najaf, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Kurdish peshmerga troops participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants on the front line in Khazir, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter launches mortar shells towards Zummar, controlled by Islamic State, near Mosul September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Shi'ite fighters, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against militants of the Islamic State, take part in field training in the desert in the province of Najaf, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take a rest after a night of fighting with Islamic State militants in Zummar, near Mosul September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, fill jerry cans with water at Bajed Kadal refugee camp southwest of Dohuk September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A cow walks past houses destroyed by American air strikes at an empty Barznki village two days ago in Zummar, controlled by Islamic State, near Mosul September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A man grieves at a cemetery in Najaf, south of Baghdad September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga troops load rockets into a launcher during fighting with Islamic State militants in Khazir, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter checks the direction before launching mortars during a fight with Islamic State militants in Zummar, near Mosul September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A policeman carries a rifle as he guards a cemetery in Najaf, south of Baghdad September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled from Islamic Sate violence in Mosul, play outside their tent at Baherka refugee camp in Arbil September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A displaced Iraqi youth, who fled from Islamic State violence in Mosul, gets a haircut in Baherka refugee camp in Arbil September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A displaced Iraqi, who fled from Islamic State violence in Mosul, squats at Baherka refugee camp in Arbil September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Female members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) sit at their camp, near the front line of the fight against Islamic State militants, in Makhmur, south of Arbil, September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Shi'ite fighters from Mahdi Army launch rockets during heavy fighting against Islamic state members at Bo Hassan village, near Tikrit in northern Iraq September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Mahran Shyma and Georgat George, a displaced Iraqi Christian couple who fled from Islamic State violence in Mosul, hold hands during their church wedding ceremony in Arbil September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter holds a a rocket-propelled grenade launcher as he takes up position in an area overlooking Baretle village, which is controlled by the Islamic State, in Khazir, on the edge of Mosul September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed...more
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter takes up position against the Islamic State at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A fighter from the Shi'ite Badr Brigade militia wears a religious flag as he guards a checkpoint that was recently taken from militants of the Islamic State outside the town of Amerli September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
The shoes of men who were recently dug up from a mass grave are seen outside the town of Sulaiman Pek in northern Iraq September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Militia fighters and civilians cover their faces as they stand near bodies recently dug up from a mass grave outside the town of Sulaiman Pek in northern Iraq September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured on Monday, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter walks past a mannequin leaning on the wall of the former headquarters of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured this week, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A vehicle that was burnt during heavy fighting between militants from the Islamic State and Shi'ite militias is seen on the outskirts of the town of Amerli September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
