Fighting the Zika virus
A health ministry worker fumigates a house to kill mosquitoes during a campaign against dengue and chikungunya and to prevent the entry of Zika virus in Managua, Nicaragua January 26, 2016. The mosquito-borne Zika virus, which has been linked to...more
People stand outside their house while a health ministry worker fumigates to kill mosquitoes in Managua, Nicaragua January 26, 2016. Brazil's Health Ministry said in November that Zika was linked to a fetal deformation known as microcephaly, in which...more
A transmission electron micrograph (TEM) shows the Zika virus, in an undated photo provided by the Centers For Disease Control in Atlanta, Georgia. Zika transmission has not yet been reported in the continental United States, although a woman who...more
A public health technician inspects an Aedes aegyti mosquito in a research lab at the entomology department of the Ministry of Public Health, in Guatemala City, January 26, 2016. Brazil has reported 3,893 suspected cases of microcephaly, the WHO said...more
A man walks away from his home with his son as health workers fumigates the Altos del Cerro neighborhood in Soyapango, El Salvador January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A municipal worker touches his face as he finishes spraying insecticide at Sambodrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A health agent collects blood from a child with a new test kit that rapidly diagnoses three different mosquito-borne viruses in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rodrigo Paiva
A health agent uses a new test kit that rapidly diagnoses three different mosquito-borne viruses in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rodrigo Paiva
Graph of the symptoms of the Zika virus is seen behind of Colombia's Health Minister Alejandro Gaviria (R) during a news conference in Bogota, Colombia, January 20, 2016. The Zika outbreak comes hard on the heels of the Ebola epidemic in West Africa,...more
A Brazilian soldier searches for signs of mosquito larvae in a pool in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 18, 2016. "We've got no drugs and we've got no vaccines. It's a case of deja vu because that's exactly what we were saying with Ebola," said Trudie...more
Municipal workers wait before spraying insecticide at Sambodrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 26, 2016. The virus was first found in a monkey in the Zika forest near Lake Victoria, Uganda, in 1947, and has historically occurred in parts of...more
A municipal worker sprays insecticide at the neighborhood of Imbiribeira in Recife, Brazil, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A health worker fumigates the Altos del Cerro neighborhood in Soyapango, El Salvador January 21, 2016. Laura Rodrigues of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine said it was possible the disease could be evolving. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A woman walks away from her apartment as health workers fumigates the Altos del Cerro neighborhood in Soyapango, El Salvador January 21, 2016. If the epidemic was still going on in August, when Brazil is due to host the Olympic Games in Rio de...more
Municipal workers spray insecticide at Sambodrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 26, 2016. The WHO advised pregnant women planning to travel to areas where Zika is circulating to consult a healthcare provider before traveling and on return....more
A man and his son stand outside their house while a health ministry worker fumigates in Managua, Nicaragua January 26, 2016. The clinical symptoms of Zika are usually mild and often similar to dengue, a fever which is transmitted by the same Aedes...more
A woman sits outside her house while a health ministry worker fumigates in Managua, Nicaragua January 26, 2016. More than one-third of the world�s population lives in areas at risk of dengue infection, in a band stretching through Africa, India,...more
World Health Organization Director-General Margaret Chan addresses the delegates during the WHO Executive Board meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, January 25, 2016. "Zika has been isolated in human semen, and one case of possible person-to-person sexual...more
A municipal health worker fumigates a home in Tegucigalpa, January 26, 2016. Like rubella, which also causes mild symptoms but can lead to birth defects, health experts believe a vaccine is needed to protect girls before they reach child-bearing age....more
Next Slideshows
Republic Day celebrations
Pictures of Republic Day celebrations from various parts of India.
Hollande visits India
French President Francois Hollande during his three-day official visit to India.
Guns of the GOP
Republican presidential candidates exercise their right to bear arms.
China's abandoned factories
On the outskirts of Beijing, the closed factories of Chaomidian show the impact of China's drive to shut down thousands of small businesses causing big...
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.