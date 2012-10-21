Film maker Yash Chopra dies
Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan (C) and Aamir Khan (L) pose with producer Yash Chopra during a news conference in Mumbai April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev (L) talks to actor Shah Rukh Khan (2nd R), producer and director Yash Chopra (2nd L) and actress Kareena Kapoor during a visit to a Bollywood studio in Mumbai December 22, 2010. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA...more
Bollywood director Yash Chopra arrives at the 9th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone (R) lights the lamp as director Yash Chopra watches, at the inauguration of the 10th FICCI-FRAMES convention in Mumbai February 17, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Bollywood director Rajkumar Hirani (L) accepts an award for his film, Lage Raho Munnabhai as Yash Chopra gestures during the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) in Sheffield, northern England, June 9, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Director Yash Chopra arrives for the Indian International Academy Awards (IIFA) in Sheffield, northern England June 9, 2007. REUTERS/David Moir
producer and director Yash Chopra attends an international jury photocall for the 56th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2006. REUTERS/Tobias Schwar
Film director Yash Chopra poses during a photo session at the 5th Marrakesh International Film Festival in Marrakesh, Morocco, November 13, 2005. REUTERS/STR New
Film director Yash Chopra poses after receiving an award for his lifetime career at Marrakesh's Jemaa El Fnaa square on the third day of the 5th Marrakesh International Film Festival in Marrakesh, Morocco November 14, 2005. REUTERS/Andrea Comas more
Film director Yash Chopra (L) and Indian actor Saif Ali Khan pose during a photo session at the 5th Marrakesh International Film Festival in Marrakesh, Morocco, November 13, 2005. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Bollywood director Yash Chopra holds up trophy at International Indian Film Academy Awards in Amsterdam. Bollywood director Yash Chopra holds up the trophy for best director at the International Indian Film Academy Awards at the Arena Stadium in...more
Director Yash Chopra was awarded the Best Film for "Veer Zaara" at the 2005 Bollywood Awards at the Trump Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City, April 30, 2005. REUTERS/STR New
Bollywood director Yash Chopra holds up trophy at International Indian Film Academy Awards in Amsterdam. Indian Bollywood director Yash Chopra (L) holds up the trophy for best movie as actress Rekha looks on at the International Indian Film Academy...more
Director Yash Chopra receives Best Film Awared for "Veer Zaara" at the 2005 Bollywood Awards at the Trump Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City, April 30, 2005. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Bollywood director Chopra poses with his award after winning the Best Director category at the Zee Cine Awards March 26, 2005 in London. REUTERS/Matt Dunham
Bollywood film producer Yash Chopra and popular actress Priety Zinta arrive at Frames 2004, a global convention on entertainment-related business, in Bombay March 15, 2004. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto
President A P J Abdul Kalam (L) gestures as he gives the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2001 to filmmaker Yash Chopra during 49th National film awards ceremony in New Delhi, February 13, 2003. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Film producer Yash Chopra (L) jokes around with a wax statue of Amitabh Bachchan, arguably the country's most popular film star, during a media event in Bombay February 18, 2001. REUTERS/STR New
