Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Oct 21, 2012 | 7:10pm IST

Film maker Yash Chopra dies

<p>Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan (C) and Aamir Khan (L) pose with producer Yash Chopra during a news conference in Mumbai April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe</p>

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan (C) and Aamir Khan (L) pose with producer Yash Chopra during a news conference in Mumbai April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Sunday, October 21, 2012

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan (C) and Aamir Khan (L) pose with producer Yash Chopra during a news conference in Mumbai April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Close
1 / 18
<p>Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev (L) talks to actor Shah Rukh Khan (2nd R), producer and director Yash Chopra (2nd L) and actress Kareena Kapoor during a visit to a Bollywood studio in Mumbai December 22, 2010. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev (L) talks to actor Shah Rukh Khan (2nd R), producer and director Yash Chopra (2nd L) and actress Kareena Kapoor during a visit to a Bollywood studio in Mumbai December 22, 2010. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA...more

Sunday, October 21, 2012

Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev (L) talks to actor Shah Rukh Khan (2nd R), producer and director Yash Chopra (2nd L) and actress Kareena Kapoor during a visit to a Bollywood studio in Mumbai December 22, 2010. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Close
2 / 18
<p>Bollywood director Yash Chopra arrives at the 9th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

Bollywood director Yash Chopra arrives at the 9th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Sunday, October 21, 2012

Bollywood director Yash Chopra arrives at the 9th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
3 / 18
<p>Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone (R) lights the lamp as director Yash Chopra watches, at the inauguration of the 10th FICCI-FRAMES convention in Mumbai February 17, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani</p>

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone (R) lights the lamp as director Yash Chopra watches, at the inauguration of the 10th FICCI-FRAMES convention in Mumbai February 17, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Sunday, October 21, 2012

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone (R) lights the lamp as director Yash Chopra watches, at the inauguration of the 10th FICCI-FRAMES convention in Mumbai February 17, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Close
4 / 18
<p>Bollywood director Rajkumar Hirani (L) accepts an award for his film, Lage Raho Munnabhai as Yash Chopra gestures during the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) in Sheffield, northern England, June 9, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Bollywood director Rajkumar Hirani (L) accepts an award for his film, Lage Raho Munnabhai as Yash Chopra gestures during the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) in Sheffield, northern England, June 9, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Sunday, October 21, 2012

Bollywood director Rajkumar Hirani (L) accepts an award for his film, Lage Raho Munnabhai as Yash Chopra gestures during the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) in Sheffield, northern England, June 9, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
5 / 18
<p>Director Yash Chopra arrives for the Indian International Academy Awards (IIFA) in Sheffield, northern England June 9, 2007. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Director Yash Chopra arrives for the Indian International Academy Awards (IIFA) in Sheffield, northern England June 9, 2007. REUTERS/David Moir

Sunday, October 21, 2012

Director Yash Chopra arrives for the Indian International Academy Awards (IIFA) in Sheffield, northern England June 9, 2007. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
6 / 18
<p>producer and director Yash Chopra attends an international jury photocall for the 56th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2006. REUTERS/Tobias Schwar</p>

producer and director Yash Chopra attends an international jury photocall for the 56th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2006. REUTERS/Tobias Schwar

Sunday, October 21, 2012

producer and director Yash Chopra attends an international jury photocall for the 56th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2006. REUTERS/Tobias Schwar

Close
7 / 18
<p>Film director Yash Chopra poses during a photo session at the 5th Marrakesh International Film Festival in Marrakesh, Morocco, November 13, 2005. REUTERS/STR New</p>

Film director Yash Chopra poses during a photo session at the 5th Marrakesh International Film Festival in Marrakesh, Morocco, November 13, 2005. REUTERS/STR New

Sunday, October 21, 2012

Film director Yash Chopra poses during a photo session at the 5th Marrakesh International Film Festival in Marrakesh, Morocco, November 13, 2005. REUTERS/STR New

Close
8 / 18
<p>Film director Yash Chopra poses after receiving an award for his lifetime career at Marrakesh's Jemaa El Fnaa square on the third day of the 5th Marrakesh International Film Festival in Marrakesh, Morocco November 14, 2005. REUTERS/Andrea Comas</p>

Film director Yash Chopra poses after receiving an award for his lifetime career at Marrakesh's Jemaa El Fnaa square on the third day of the 5th Marrakesh International Film Festival in Marrakesh, Morocco November 14, 2005. REUTERS/Andrea Comas more

Sunday, October 21, 2012

Film director Yash Chopra poses after receiving an award for his lifetime career at Marrakesh's Jemaa El Fnaa square on the third day of the 5th Marrakesh International Film Festival in Marrakesh, Morocco November 14, 2005. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Close
9 / 18
<p>Film director Yash Chopra (L) and Indian actor Saif Ali Khan pose during a photo session at the 5th Marrakesh International Film Festival in Marrakesh, Morocco, November 13, 2005. REUTERS/Andrea Comas</p>

Film director Yash Chopra (L) and Indian actor Saif Ali Khan pose during a photo session at the 5th Marrakesh International Film Festival in Marrakesh, Morocco, November 13, 2005. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Sunday, October 21, 2012

Film director Yash Chopra (L) and Indian actor Saif Ali Khan pose during a photo session at the 5th Marrakesh International Film Festival in Marrakesh, Morocco, November 13, 2005. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Close
10 / 18
<p>Bollywood director Yash Chopra holds up trophy at International Indian Film Academy Awards in Amsterdam. Bollywood director Yash Chopra holds up the trophy for best director at the International Indian Film Academy Awards at the Arena Stadium in Amsterdam 11 June, 2005. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters</p>

Bollywood director Yash Chopra holds up trophy at International Indian Film Academy Awards in Amsterdam. Bollywood director Yash Chopra holds up the trophy for best director at the International Indian Film Academy Awards at the Arena Stadium in...more

Sunday, October 21, 2012

Bollywood director Yash Chopra holds up trophy at International Indian Film Academy Awards in Amsterdam. Bollywood director Yash Chopra holds up the trophy for best director at the International Indian Film Academy Awards at the Arena Stadium in Amsterdam 11 June, 2005. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters

Close
11 / 18
<p>Director Yash Chopra was awarded the Best Film for "Veer Zaara" at the 2005 Bollywood Awards at the Trump Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City, April 30, 2005. REUTERS/STR New</p>

Director Yash Chopra was awarded the Best Film for "Veer Zaara" at the 2005 Bollywood Awards at the Trump Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City, April 30, 2005. REUTERS/STR New

Sunday, October 21, 2012

Director Yash Chopra was awarded the Best Film for "Veer Zaara" at the 2005 Bollywood Awards at the Trump Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City, April 30, 2005. REUTERS/STR New

Close
12 / 18
<p>Bollywood director Yash Chopra holds up trophy at International Indian Film Academy Awards in Amsterdam. Indian Bollywood director Yash Chopra (L) holds up the trophy for best movie as actress Rekha looks on at the International Indian Film Academy Awards at the Arena Stadium in Amsterdam June 11, 2005. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters</p>

Bollywood director Yash Chopra holds up trophy at International Indian Film Academy Awards in Amsterdam. Indian Bollywood director Yash Chopra (L) holds up the trophy for best movie as actress Rekha looks on at the International Indian Film Academy...more

Sunday, October 21, 2012

Bollywood director Yash Chopra holds up trophy at International Indian Film Academy Awards in Amsterdam. Indian Bollywood director Yash Chopra (L) holds up the trophy for best movie as actress Rekha looks on at the International Indian Film Academy Awards at the Arena Stadium in Amsterdam June 11, 2005. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters

Close
13 / 18
<p>Director Yash Chopra receives Best Film Awared for "Veer Zaara" at the 2005 Bollywood Awards at the Trump Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City, April 30, 2005. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer </p>

Director Yash Chopra receives Best Film Awared for "Veer Zaara" at the 2005 Bollywood Awards at the Trump Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City, April 30, 2005. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Sunday, October 21, 2012

Director Yash Chopra receives Best Film Awared for "Veer Zaara" at the 2005 Bollywood Awards at the Trump Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City, April 30, 2005. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Close
14 / 18
<p>Bollywood director Chopra poses with his award after winning the Best Director category at the Zee Cine Awards March 26, 2005 in London. REUTERS/Matt Dunham</p>

Bollywood director Chopra poses with his award after winning the Best Director category at the Zee Cine Awards March 26, 2005 in London. REUTERS/Matt Dunham

Sunday, October 21, 2012

Bollywood director Chopra poses with his award after winning the Best Director category at the Zee Cine Awards March 26, 2005 in London. REUTERS/Matt Dunham

Close
15 / 18
<p>Bollywood film producer Yash Chopra and popular actress Priety Zinta arrive at Frames 2004, a global convention on entertainment-related business, in Bombay March 15, 2004. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto</p>

Bollywood film producer Yash Chopra and popular actress Priety Zinta arrive at Frames 2004, a global convention on entertainment-related business, in Bombay March 15, 2004. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto

Sunday, October 21, 2012

Bollywood film producer Yash Chopra and popular actress Priety Zinta arrive at Frames 2004, a global convention on entertainment-related business, in Bombay March 15, 2004. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto

Close
16 / 18
<p>President A P J Abdul Kalam (L) gestures as he gives the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2001 to filmmaker Yash Chopra during 49th National film awards ceremony in New Delhi, February 13, 2003. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore </p>

President A P J Abdul Kalam (L) gestures as he gives the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2001 to filmmaker Yash Chopra during 49th National film awards ceremony in New Delhi, February 13, 2003. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

Sunday, October 21, 2012

President A P J Abdul Kalam (L) gestures as he gives the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2001 to filmmaker Yash Chopra during 49th National film awards ceremony in New Delhi, February 13, 2003. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

Close
17 / 18
<p>Film producer Yash Chopra (L) jokes around with a wax statue of Amitabh Bachchan, arguably the country's most popular film star, during a media event in Bombay February 18, 2001. REUTERS/STR New</p>

Film producer Yash Chopra (L) jokes around with a wax statue of Amitabh Bachchan, arguably the country's most popular film star, during a media event in Bombay February 18, 2001. REUTERS/STR New

Sunday, October 21, 2012

Film producer Yash Chopra (L) jokes around with a wax statue of Amitabh Bachchan, arguably the country's most popular film star, during a media event in Bombay February 18, 2001. REUTERS/STR New

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
iJournalists

iJournalists

Next Slideshows

iJournalists

iJournalists

Mobile devices like iPhones and iPads are quickly becoming the main tools of citizen journalists.

19 Oct 2012
Helping crack addicts

Helping crack addicts

Brazilian agents approach people showing signs of crack abuse to offer to send them to the shelters as part of efforts by authorities to end crack use in Rio's...

19 Oct 2012
Plight of the Roma

Plight of the Roma

The condition of the Roma population in Europe.

19 Oct 2012
Rockettes legwork

Rockettes legwork

The Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

19 Oct 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast