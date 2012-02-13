Edition:
Fire and fury in Greece

<p>Workers start clean-up operations in a burned-out shopping arcade after a night of violence which followed the Greek parliament approval of a deeply unpopular austerity bill in Athens, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Workers start clean-up operations in a burned-out shopping arcade after a night of violence which followed the Greek parliament approval of a deeply unpopular austerity bill in Athens, February 13, 2012.

<p>The defaced facade of the Bank of Greece is seen after a night of violence which followed the Greek parliament approval of a deeply unpopular austerity bill in Athens, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

The defaced facade of the Bank of Greece is seen after a night of violence which followed the Greek parliament approval of a deeply unpopular austerity bill in Athens, February 13, 2012.

<p>A shop-owner ponders riot damage after a night of violence which followed the Greek parliament approval of a deeply unpopular austerity bill in Athens, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

A shop-owner ponders riot damage after a night of violence which followed the Greek parliament approval of a deeply unpopular austerity bill in Athens, February 13, 2012.

<p>A fireman hoses down a burned-out shop after a night of violence which followed the Greek parliament approval of a deeply unpopular austerity bill in Athens, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

A fireman hoses down a burned-out shop after a night of violence which followed the Greek parliament approval of a deeply unpopular austerity bill in Athens, February 13, 2012.

<p>A riot policeman tries to protect himself from a petrol bomb during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis </p>

A riot policeman tries to protect himself from a petrol bomb during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012.

<p>A protester hurls rocks at police during a violent anti-austerity demonstration in central Athens February 12, 2012. Yannis Behrakis </p>

A protester hurls rocks at police during a violent anti-austerity demonstration in central Athens February 12, 2012.

<p>General view of burning buildings around Syntagma (Constitution) square during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

General view of burning buildings around Syntagma (Constitution) square during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012.

<p>Greece's Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos (C) applauds Prime Minister Lucas Papademos (R) during a parliament session prior to a vote for a new austerity deal in Athens, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Greece's Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos (C) applauds Prime Minister Lucas Papademos (R) during a parliament session prior to a vote for a new austerity deal in Athens, February 12, 2012.

<p>A cyclist rides past a burning building during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A cyclist rides past a burning building during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012.

<p>A protester injured by policemen is seen during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A protester injured by policemen is seen during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012.

<p>Firefighters are seen by a building burning during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

Firefighters are seen by a building burning during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012.

<p>Demonstrators run past a Starbucks coffee shop in flames during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros </p>

Demonstrators run past a Starbucks coffee shop in flames during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012.

<p>Riot police arrest a demonstrator during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis</p>

Riot police arrest a demonstrator during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012.

<p>A fireman tries to extinguish a burning cinema in Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A fireman tries to extinguish a burning cinema in Athens February 12, 2012.

<p>Riot police protect themselves behind their shields during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis </p>

Riot police protect themselves behind their shields during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012.

<p>Demonstrators stand outside the Greek parliament during an anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

Demonstrators stand outside the Greek parliament during an anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012.

<p>A cameraman films a Starbucks coffee shop in flames during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros </p>

A cameraman films a Starbucks coffee shop in flames during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012.

<p>A man holds an umbrella during a demonstration outside the Greek parliament in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A man holds an umbrella during a demonstration outside the Greek parliament in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012.

<p>Green laser pointers are aimed at riot police by demonstrators during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis </p>

Green laser pointers are aimed at riot police by demonstrators during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012.

<p>A riot policeman tries to protect himself during riots around Syntagma square in Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis</p>

A riot policeman tries to protect himself during riots around Syntagma square in Athens February 12, 2012.

<p>People run in front of the Greek parliament during an anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros </p>

People run in front of the Greek parliament during an anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012.

<p>Protesters hurl rocks at police during an anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) Square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

Protesters hurl rocks at police during an anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) Square February 12, 2012.

<p>A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis </p>

A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012.

<p>A man shouts during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis</p>

A man shouts during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012.

<p>A petrol bomb explodes in front of the Greek parliament during anti-austerity protests in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) Square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros </p>

A petrol bomb explodes in front of the Greek parliament during anti-austerity protests in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) Square February 12, 2012.

<p>A man begs on a street in athens during a demonstration in Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros </p>

A man begs on a street in athens during a demonstration in Athens February 12, 2012.

<p>A protestor throws a flare towards riot police during violent anti-austerity protests in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) Square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros </p>

A protestor throws a flare towards riot police during violent anti-austerity protests in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) Square February 12, 2012.

<p>Two women protect protect them from tear gas during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros </p>

Two women protect protect them from tear gas during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012.

<p>A petrol bomb explodes at riot police during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A petrol bomb explodes at riot police during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012.

<p>A protester sprays riot police with a fire extinguisher during violent anti-austerity protests in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis</p>

A protester sprays riot police with a fire extinguisher during violent anti-austerity protests in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012.

<p>A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis </p>

A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012.

<p>A woman is arrested by riot police during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis</p>

A woman is arrested by riot police during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012.

<p>A riot police officer throws a stone at demonstrators during violent protests in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis</p>

A riot police officer throws a stone at demonstrators during violent protests in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012.

<p>Thousands of people take part in an anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

Thousands of people take part in an anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012.

<p>Medics try to help an anti-austerity protester who lies unconscious after he was injured by police in front of the parliament in Athens February 11, 2012 during a demonstration on the second day of a 48-hour strike by Greek workers unions. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Medics try to help an anti-austerity protester who lies unconscious after he was injured by police in front of the parliament in Athens February 11, 2012 during a demonstration on the second day of a 48-hour strike by Greek workers unions.

<p>A demonstrator clashes with riot police during protests in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A demonstrator clashes with riot police during protests in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government, February 10, 2012.

<p>A riot policeman kicks an anti-austerity protester who fell during clashes in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 10, 2012. REUTERS/PHASMA/Michalis Karagiannis </p>

A riot policeman kicks an anti-austerity protester who fell during clashes in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 10, 2012.

<p>A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012.

<p>A demonstrator confronts riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis </p>

A demonstrator confronts riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012.

<p>Demonstrators are detained by riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis </p>

Demonstrators are detained by riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012.

