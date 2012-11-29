Edition:
Fire and water

<p>Waves crash over lava as it flows into the ocean near Volcanoes National Park in Kalapana, Hawaii, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

<p>Waves crash over lava as it flows into the ocean near Volcanoes National Park in Kalapana, Hawaii, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry</p>

<p>Waves crash over lava as it flows into the ocean near Volcanoes National Park in Kalapana, Hawaii, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

<p>A plume of smoke rises from the volcanic activity in Kilauea crater in Volcanoes National Park in Volcano, Hawaii, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

<p>Waves crash over lava as it flows into the ocean near Volcanoes National Park in Kalapana, Hawaii, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

<p>Waves crash over lava as it flows into the ocean near Volcanoes National Park in Kalapana, Hawaii, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

<p>Waves crash over lava as it flows into the ocean near Volcanoes National Park in Kalapana, Hawaii, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

<p>Waves crash over lava as it flows into the ocean near Volcanoes National Park in Kalapana, Hawaii, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

<p>Waves crash over lava as it flows into the ocean near Volcanoes National Park in Kalapana, Hawaii, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

