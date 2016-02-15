Edition:
Fire at 'Make in India' event

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at the venue of a cultural event during 'Make in India' week in Mumbai, February 14, 2016. A huge fire engulfed the venue of a cultural event in Mumbai on Sunday that was being held at the opening of a "Make in India" week launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to drum up foreign investment. REUTERS/Danish SiddiquiMumbai make in India fire

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire at the venue of a cultural event during 'Make in India' week in Mumbai, February 14, 2016. A huge fire engulfed the venue of a cultural event in Mumbai on Sunday that was being held at the opening of a "Make in India" week launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to drum up foreign investment. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at the venue of a cultural event during 'Make in India' week in Mumbai, February 14, 2016. A huge fire engulfed the venue of a cultural event in Mumbai on Sunday that was being held at the opening of a "Make in India" week launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to drum up foreign investment. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at the venue of a cultural event during 'Make in India' week in Mumbai, February 14, 2016. A huge fire engulfed the venue of a cultural event in Mumbai on Sunday that was being held at the opening of a "Make in India" week launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to drum up foreign investment. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at the venue of a cultural event during 'Make in India' week in Mumbai, February 14, 2016. A huge fire engulfed the venue of a cultural event in Mumbai on Sunday that was being held at the opening of a "Make in India" week launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to drum up foreign investment. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at the venue of a cultural event during 'Make in India' week in Mumbai, February 14, 2016. A huge fire engulfed the venue of a cultural event in Mumbai on Sunday that was being held at the opening of a "Make in India" week launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to drum up foreign investment. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
