Fire destroys 100 homes in Chile
Fire burns houses on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A firefighter removes the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A resident is seen next to a burned car in front of dozens of houses burned on a hill, due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Smoke from a forest fire is seen, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Fire burns a house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Residents survey the damages and remove the remnants of burned houses on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A resident watches dozens of houses burned on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Firefighters are seen resting after working to extinguish fire on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A woman holds her dog after a fire on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A resident is seen walking while carrying his belongings in front of the remains of burned houses on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso,...more
A woman throws water over her burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A firefighter removes the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A woman holds a rooster burned during a fire on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A firefighter removes the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A firefighter removes the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Firefighters remove the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Fire is seen on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Firefighters remove the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Smoke from a forest fire is seen, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Firefighters remove the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Next Slideshows
Cuba puts on show of strength
Cuba parades troops and hundreds of thousands of citizens to mark the 60th anniversary of the landing of the Granma yacht, which brought the Castro brothers and...
Second phase of Mosul offensive
The second phase of the campaign to take back the Iraqi city, launched last week following nearly a month of deadlock, has pushed Islamic State out of several...
Pictures of the month: December
Our top photos from the month of December.
Living in the smog of China
Pollution alerts have become increasingly common in China, especially during winter when energy demand - much of it met by coal - skyrockets.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.