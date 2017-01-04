Edition:
Fire destroys 100 homes in Chile

Fire burns houses on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A firefighter removes the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A resident is seen next to a burned car in front of dozens of houses burned on a hill, due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Smoke from a forest fire is seen, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Fire burns a house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Residents survey the damages and remove the remnants of burned houses on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A resident watches dozens of houses burned on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Firefighters are seen resting after working to extinguish fire on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A woman holds her dog after a fire on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A resident is seen walking while carrying his belongings in front of the remains of burned houses on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A woman throws water over her burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A firefighter removes the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A woman holds a rooster burned during a fire on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A firefighter removes the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A firefighter removes the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Firefighters remove the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Fire is seen on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Firefighters remove the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Smoke from a forest fire is seen, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Firefighters remove the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
