Pictures | Fri Jun 22, 2012 | 6:00pm IST

Fire in a Delhi scrapyard

<p>A local resident tries to extinguish a fire from a slum area in New Delhi June 22, 2012. Hundreds of huts were gutted in the fire but no casualties were reported and the cause of the fire was unknown, local media reported on Friday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Friday, June 22, 2012

<p>Local residents hold water buckets to extinguish a fire from a slum area in New Delhi June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A local resident weeps amid her burnt belongings after a fire broke out in a slum area in New Delhi June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A local resident tries to extinguish a fire from a slum area in New Delhi June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

<p>A local resident gestures to firefighters to extinguish fire from a slum area in New Delhi June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

<p>Firefighters and local residents try to extinguish fire from a slum area in New Delhi June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

<p>A local resident searches for his belongings amid the burnt debris of his hut after a fire broke out in a slum area in New Delhi June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A local resident searches for his belongings amid burnt debris from his hut after a fire broke out in a slum area in New Delhi June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

<p>Firefighters extinguish a fire from a slum area in New Delhi June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Local residents rush from the site after a fire broke out in a slum area in New Delhi June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A local resident reacts at the site after a fire broke out in a slum area in New Delhi June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

<p>Firefighters extinguish fire from a slum area in New Delhi June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Local residents try to extinguish fire from a slum area in New Delhi June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

<p>A local resident rushes at the site as firefighters extinguish a fire from a slum area in New Delhi June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Firefighters and local residents try to extinguish a fire from a slum area in New Delhi June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

<p>Firefighters and local residents try to extinguish a fire from a slum area in New Delhi June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

