Pictures | Mon Nov 19, 2012 | 3:20pm IST

Fire in central Delhi building

<p>A firefighter works to extinguish the fire from a 15-storey commercial building after a fire broke out, next to a dried tree in central New Delhi November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Firefighters work to extinguish the fire from a 15-storey commercial building after a fire broke out, in central New Delhi November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A firefighter helps his colleague to put on an oxygen mask before working to extinguish the fire from a 15-storey commercial building after a fire broke out, in central New Delhi November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Firefighters rush to get a hose to extinguish the fire from a 15-storey commercial building after a fire broke out, in central New Delhi November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Firefighters work to extinguish the fire from a 15-storey commercial building after a fire broke out, in central New Delhi November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Firefighters work to extinguish the fire from a 15-storey commercial building after a fire broke out, in central New Delhi November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Smoke rises from a 15-storey commercial building after a fire broke out, in central New Delhi November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A firefighter gestures while trying to extinguish the fire from a 15-storey commercial building after it broke out in central New Delhi November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Women sit at the entrance of a closed office building adjacent to a 15-storey commercial building where a fire broke out, in central New Delhi November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Firefighters work to extinguish a fire from a 15-storey commercial building after a fire broke out, in central New Delhi November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

<p>Smoke rises from a 15-storey commercial building after a fire broke out, in central New Delhi November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>Onlookers react and take pictures using their mobile phones of a 15-storey commercial building where a fire broke out, in central New Delhi November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

<p>A firefighter works to extinguish a fire from a 15-storey commercial building after a fire broke out, in central New Delhi November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

<p>Smoke rises from a 15-storey commercial building after a fire broke out, in central New Delhi November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur </p>

