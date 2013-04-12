Edition:
Fri Apr 12, 2013

Fire in Delhi slum

<p>Local residents walk past burnt electrical cables after a fire broke out in a slum area in New Delhi April 12, 2013. Two people including a child, died on Friday after a fire broke out in the slum area on the outskirts of Delhi gutting several huts, local media reported. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>A boy carries a charred brick to build the boundary wall of his burnt hut after a fire broke out in a slum area in New Delhi April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Girls look for their belongings amid the burnt debris of their hut after a fire broke out in a slum area in New Delhi April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A boy stands amid the burnt debris of his hut after a fire broke out in a slum area in New Delhi April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>A local resident looks for belongings amid the burnt debris of her hut after a fire broke out in a slum area in New Delhi April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Local residents cry as they stand amid the burnt debris of their hut after a fire broke out in a slum area in New Delhi April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>A family sits amid the burnt debris of their hut after a fire broke out in a slum area in New Delhi April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Local residents look for their belongings amid the burnt debris of their hut after a fire broke out in a slum area in New Delhi April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>A woman carries her baby as she walks through the burnt debris of huts after a fire broke out in a slum area in New Delhi April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A local resident sits on a trunk amid the burnt debris of her hut after a fire broke out in a slum area in New Delhi April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

