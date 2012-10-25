Fire in the sky
Children sit on top of a police vehicle as they watch a fireworks display as part of China's Mid-Autumn festival in Shanghai, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People watch fireworks as they take a bath in the Mediterranean Sea on San Juan's night, which traditionally is the shortest night of the year, in the southern Spanish town of Malaga, early June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People watch fireworks during the first edition of 'Golden Nights' International Pyrotechnic Festival in Bucharest, July 5, 2008. REUTERS/Mihai Barbu
Fireworks light up the sky over the United States Capitol dome and the Washington Monument as the U.S. celebrates its 235th Independence Day in Washington, July 4, 2011 . REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Fire crackers are set-off before effigies of the 10-headed demon King Ravana, Meghnad and Khumbkarna are set on fire during the festival of Dussehra in Srinagar October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Fireworks explode in the skyline above Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, January 1, 2010. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
People watch fireworks on a beach in the southern Spanish town of Malaga, June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Fireworks explode over the British Telecom Tower to mark 500 days until the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People get hit by firecrackers during the Yanshui Beehive Rockets Festival, as part of the Chinese Lantern Festival or "Yuan Xiao Jie", in Tainan County, February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Revelers pack Waikiki Beach to watch a fireworks display during New Year celebrations in Hawaii, January 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Fireworks light up the sky over the Neva River and the Peter and Pawel Fortress during the annual school leavers night show in St. Petersburg, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Guests watch the fireworks show at George Clausen's 4th of July party in Freedom, New Hampshire, July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fireworks explode as supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory in the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Fireworks explode over St. Basil Cathedral at Red Square during New Year's Day celebrations in Moscow, January 1, 2011. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Fireworks explode above the Quadriga atop the Brandenburg Gate during New Year's Day celebrations in Berlin, January 1, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Fireworks explode over the Shanghai World Expo site during a rehearsal its opening ceremony, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song
Fireworks explode over the Hudson River and the skyline of New York during the Macy's Independence Day celebration as seen from North Bergen, New Jersey, July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Fireworks explode during the celebration of the Lantern Festival on the shore of Songhua River in Jilin, northeast China, February 12, 2006. REUTERS/China Daily
Spectators watch a firework display put on as part of celebrations for Kiev Day in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Vladimir Sindeyev
Fireworks explode as supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's president-elect Mohamed Morsy celebrate his victory at the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A man sets up fireworks to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Beijing, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang
Fireworks explode at the Rodrigo de Freitas lake in Rio de Janeiro to celebrate cross cultural ties during the France year in Brazil, April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Fireworks explode at the Rodrigo de Freitas lake in Rio de Janeiro to celebrate cross cultural ties during the France year in Brazil, April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A Buddhist monk watches fireworks during the opening ceremony of the Shanghai World Expo in Shanghai, April 30, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip casinos just after midnight in Las Vegas, January 1, 2011. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Fireworks explode during the year end celebrations over the Funchal city bay in Madeira island, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
Fireworks explode along the Medellin City skyline in Colombia, during celebrations to mark the bicentennial of its independence from Spain, July 19, 2010. REUTERS/Fredy Amariles
Fireworks explode over the Yenisei River as part of the celebrations for the Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Local residents set off fireworks at a condominium in celebration of Independence Day in Washington, July 4, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
