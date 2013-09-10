Edition:
Fire near Mount Diablo

<p>Residents flee as winds whip flames from the Morgan fire along Morgan Territory Road near Clayton, California in unincorporated Contra Costa County September 9, 2013. The blaze, burning in dense, dry scrub, grass and timber in and around Mount Diablo State Park, had scorched some 3,700 acres (1,500 hectares) by Monday afternoon, forcing the evacuation of about 100 homes at the edge of the town of Clayton. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

<p>A woman watches the Morgan fire burn in Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California in unincorporated Contra Costa County September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

<p>A firefighter carries a hose as wind gusts push the Morgan fire towards homes, along Morgan Territory Road near Clayton, California, in unincorporated Contra Costa County September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

<p>A concerned homeowner (L) speaks with a firefighter along Morgan Territory Road in unincorporated Contra Costa County near Clayton, California as the Morgan fire burns, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

<p>The sun sets behind smoke from the Morgan fire in Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

<p>The Morgan fire advances down a rugged hillside at Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

<p>Horses graze in a pasture as the Morgan fire burns atop Mount Diablo near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

<p>A Curry Canyon homeowner's sign implores firefighters to save her kennel rather than home as the Morgan fire burns near Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

<p>The Morgan fire advances down a rugged hillside at Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

<p>A helicopter drops water on the Morgan fire as it advances down a rugged hillside at Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

<p>A plane drops fire retardant on the Morgan fire burning atop Mount Diablo as seen from Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

