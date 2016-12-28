Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 29, 2016 | 12:55am IST

Fire razes Philippine slum

Residents sift through the ruins of their houses after a fire razed a squatter colony, in Quezon city, Metro Manila in the Philippines December 28, 2016. The fire left over a thousand families homeless. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A fire victim collects recyclable materials from the ruins of his house. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A fire victim smokes a cigarette as he takes a break collecting recyclable materials. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A fire victim sleeps near the ruins of houses. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A view of the ruins of houses. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents load recyclable materials into a truck after the fire. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Fire victims take shelter on a sidewalk. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A fire victim carries recyclable materials on his head after the fire. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents sift through the ruins of their houses. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

