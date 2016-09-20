Edition:
Fire rips through Greek migrant camp

A migrant stands among the remains of a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp, after a fire that ripped through tents and destroyed containers during violence among residents, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A migrant stands among the remains of a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp, after a fire that ripped through tents and destroyed containers during violence among residents, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A burned shoe is seen on the ground. The fire was over by mid-day on Tuesday at the Moria camp which houses the 5,700 migrants on the island and many people had returned, though children had been transferred to other facilities, police said. No casualties were reported from the fire and its cause was not clear. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A burned shoe is seen on the ground. The fire was over by mid-day on Tuesday at the Moria camp which houses the 5,700 migrants on the island and many people had returned, though children had been transferred to other facilities, police said. No casualties were reported from the fire and its cause was not clear. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
The remains of a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp. The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, linked the fire to poor living conditions and a sense of insecurity among many of the residents. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

The remains of a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp. The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, linked the fire to poor living conditions and a sense of insecurity among many of the residents. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A migrant is covered with a blanket after a fire at the Moria migrant camp. Refugees and migrants on Lesbos are stranded there by a European Union deal with Turkey preventing them going beyond the island until their asylum claims have been processed. Those who do not qualify will be deported to Turkey. Intimenews/Manolis Lagoutaris/via REUTERS

A migrant is covered with a blanket after a fire at the Moria migrant camp. Refugees and migrants on Lesbos are stranded there by a European Union deal with Turkey preventing them going beyond the island until their asylum claims have been processed. Those who do not qualify will be deported to Turkey. Intimenews/Manolis Lagoutaris/via REUTERS
Refugees and migrants stand at the closed gate of the Moria migrant camp, after a fire at the facility. Tensions have boiled over at overcrowded camps on Greece's islands as the slow processing of asylum requests adds to frustration over tough living conditions. Greek media said the clashes on Monday erupted among residents following a rumor that hundreds of people would be deported. Intimenews/Manolis Lagoutaris/via REUTERS

Refugees and migrants stand at the closed gate of the Moria migrant camp, after a fire at the facility. Tensions have boiled over at overcrowded camps on Greece's islands as the slow processing of asylum requests adds to frustration over tough living conditions. Greek media said the clashes on Monday erupted among residents following a rumor that hundreds of people would be deported. Intimenews/Manolis Lagoutaris/via REUTERS
A migrant stands next to a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp. Roland Schoenbauer, UNHCR's spokesman in Greece, said people were "sick of waiting" in the camps. "They don't know when their asylum claims will be processed. Some people feel they don't have enough information," he said. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A migrant stands next to a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp. Roland Schoenbauer, UNHCR's spokesman in Greece, said people were "sick of waiting" in the camps. "They don't know when their asylum claims will be processed. Some people feel they don't have enough information," he said. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A migrant stands among the remains of a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp. Nearly 60 percent of the Moria camp, including tents and metal-roofed cabins, had been destroyed by the fire, a police official said. Work was underway on Tuesday to set up new tents, Police Minister Nikos Toskas said. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A migrant stands among the remains of a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp. Nearly 60 percent of the Moria camp, including tents and metal-roofed cabins, had been destroyed by the fire, a police official said. Work was underway on Tuesday to set up new tents, Police Minister Nikos Toskas said. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Migrants stand among the remains of a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp. At least nine people were arrested on accusations of damaging property and causing unrest and were expected to appear before a prosecutor, a police official in Athens said. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Migrants stand among the remains of a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp. At least nine people were arrested on accusations of damaging property and causing unrest and were expected to appear before a prosecutor, a police official in Athens said. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A migrant woman carries a baby as she stands next to the remains of a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp. Panos Navrozidis, Greece director of aid agency International Rescue Committee, said the camp had been operating at over-capacity for months, with people crammed into the facility with limited access to water, and in conditions that do not meet humanitarian standards. He criticized the system to process claims as "opaque and inconsistent" and said preferential treatment based on nationality led to tensions within the community. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A migrant woman carries a baby as she stands next to the remains of a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp. Panos Navrozidis, Greece director of aid agency International Rescue Committee, said the camp had been operating at over-capacity for months, with people crammed into the facility with limited access to water, and in conditions that do not meet humanitarian standards. He criticized the system to process claims as "opaque and inconsistent" and said preferential treatment based on nationality led to tensions within the community. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A migrant (R) reacts as he walks next to the remains of burned tents at the Moria migrant camp. Thousands have applied for asylum and the wait is long, ranging from weeks to months. Just over 500 people have been deported to Turkey since March but none of those who have requested asylum were among those, Greece says. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A migrant (R) reacts as he walks next to the remains of burned tents at the Moria migrant camp. Thousands have applied for asylum and the wait is long, ranging from weeks to months. Just over 500 people have been deported to Turkey since March but none of those who have requested asylum were among those, Greece says. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Children walk next to the remains of burned tents at the Moria migrant camp. Despite a slowdown in arrivals from Turkey compared to last year, more than 13,500 migrants and refugees are now living on eastern Aegean islands, nearly double a capacity of 7,450. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Children walk next to the remains of burned tents at the Moria migrant camp. Despite a slowdown in arrivals from Turkey compared to last year, more than 13,500 migrants and refugees are now living on eastern Aegean islands, nearly double a capacity of 7,450. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Migrants walk next to the remains of burned tents at the Moria migrant camp. "The situation is difficult," Christiana Kalogirou, prefect of the north Aegean region, told Greek TV. "There is a great need for decongestion of the islands ... in the future things could become much more difficult," she said. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Migrants walk next to the remains of burned tents at the Moria migrant camp. "The situation is difficult," Christiana Kalogirou, prefect of the north Aegean region, told Greek TV. "There is a great need for decongestion of the islands ... in the future things could become much more difficult," she said. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Refugees and migrants stand at the closed gate of the Moria migrant camp, after a fire at the facility. Including those on the islands, there are 60,000 migrants and refugees stranded in Greece, mostly Syrians, Iraqis and Afghans who made risky journeys in flimsy inflatable boats. Intimenews/Manolis Lagoutaris/via REUTERS

Refugees and migrants stand at the closed gate of the Moria migrant camp, after a fire at the facility. Including those on the islands, there are 60,000 migrants and refugees stranded in Greece, mostly Syrians, Iraqis and Afghans who made risky journeys in flimsy inflatable boats. Intimenews/Manolis Lagoutaris/via REUTERS
