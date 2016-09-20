Fire rips through Greek migrant camp
A migrant stands among the remains of a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp, after a fire that ripped through tents and destroyed containers during violence among residents, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos...more
A burned shoe is seen on the ground. The fire was over by mid-day on Tuesday at the Moria camp which houses the 5,700 migrants on the island and many people had returned, though children had been transferred to other facilities, police said. No...more
The remains of a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp. The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, linked the fire to poor living conditions and a sense of insecurity among many of the residents. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A migrant is covered with a blanket after a fire at the Moria migrant camp. Refugees and migrants on Lesbos are stranded there by a European Union deal with Turkey preventing them going beyond the island until their asylum claims have been processed....more
Refugees and migrants stand at the closed gate of the Moria migrant camp, after a fire at the facility. Tensions have boiled over at overcrowded camps on Greece's islands as the slow processing of asylum requests adds to frustration over tough living...more
A migrant stands next to a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp. Roland Schoenbauer, UNHCR's spokesman in Greece, said people were "sick of waiting" in the camps. "They don't know when their asylum claims will be processed. Some people feel they...more
A migrant stands among the remains of a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp. Nearly 60 percent of the Moria camp, including tents and metal-roofed cabins, had been destroyed by the fire, a police official said. Work was underway on Tuesday to set...more
Migrants stand among the remains of a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp. At least nine people were arrested on accusations of damaging property and causing unrest and were expected to appear before a prosecutor, a police official in Athens...more
A migrant woman carries a baby as she stands next to the remains of a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp. Panos Navrozidis, Greece director of aid agency International Rescue Committee, said the camp had been operating at over-capacity for months,...more
A migrant (R) reacts as he walks next to the remains of burned tents at the Moria migrant camp. Thousands have applied for asylum and the wait is long, ranging from weeks to months. Just over 500 people have been deported to Turkey since March but...more
Children walk next to the remains of burned tents at the Moria migrant camp. Despite a slowdown in arrivals from Turkey compared to last year, more than 13,500 migrants and refugees are now living on eastern Aegean islands, nearly double a capacity...more
Migrants walk next to the remains of burned tents at the Moria migrant camp. "The situation is difficult," Christiana Kalogirou, prefect of the north Aegean region, told Greek TV. "There is a great need for decongestion of the islands ... in the...more
Refugees and migrants stand at the closed gate of the Moria migrant camp, after a fire at the facility. Including those on the islands, there are 60,000 migrants and refugees stranded in Greece, mostly Syrians, Iraqis and Afghans who made risky...more
Next Slideshows
Bombing suspect caught
Authorities arrested a New Jersey resident in connection with bombs planted in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood.
Trump and Clinton: 50 days to go
The candidates hit the trail 50 days before the election.
India this week
Our top photos from India this week.
FARC preparing for peace
FARC rebels and the Colombian government are gearing up to sign a peace accord after reaching an agreement to end a war that has killed more than 220,000 people...
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.