Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Dec 25, 2015 | 2:45am IST

Fire sweeps through Saudi hospital

Damage is seen at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Damage is seen at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Damage is seen at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters
Close
1 / 14
Members of Saudi Civil Defence inspect the damage at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Members of Saudi Civil Defence inspect the damage at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Members of Saudi Civil Defence inspect the damage at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters
Close
2 / 14
Damage is seen at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Damage is seen at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Damage is seen at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters
Close
3 / 14
Damage is seen at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Damage is seen at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Damage is seen at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters
Close
4 / 14
Damage is seen at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Damage is seen at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Damage is seen at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters
Close
5 / 14
A member of Saudi Civil Defence takes part in rescue work at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters

A member of Saudi Civil Defence takes part in rescue work at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
A member of Saudi Civil Defence takes part in rescue work at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters
Close
6 / 14
A man pours water onto his hand at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

A man pours water onto his hand at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
A man pours water onto his hand at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters
Close
7 / 14
Damage is seen at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Damage is seen at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Damage is seen at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters
Close
8 / 14
Members of Saudi Civil Defence inspect the damage at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Members of Saudi Civil Defence inspect the damage at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Members of Saudi Civil Defence inspect the damage at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters
Close
9 / 14
A man receives treatment at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. IT IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

A man receives treatment at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY....more

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
A man receives treatment at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. IT IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.
Close
10 / 14
Damage is seen at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Damage is seen at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Damage is seen at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters
Close
11 / 14
People gather at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

People gather at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
People gather at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters
Close
12 / 14
Damage is seen at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Damage is seen at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Damage is seen at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters
Close
13 / 14
Damage is seen at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Damage is seen at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Damage is seen at Jazan General Hospital following a pre-dawn fire in the port city of Jazan, Saudi Arabia December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Saudi Civil Defense/Handout via Reuters
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

25 Dec 2015
Mass prayer in Gujarat

Mass prayer in Gujarat

Five-day long mass prayer meetings for world peace in Gujarat.

24 Dec 2015
Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi in Kashmir

Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi in Kashmir

Our photos of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi being celebrated in Kashmir

24 Dec 2015
Christmas in Iraq

Christmas in Iraq

Santa Claus pays a visit to poor families and Christians fleeing Islamic State in the Baghdad area.

24 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast