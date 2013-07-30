Fireball in Florida
Firefighters prepare to put out a container of burning caps as thousands of exploded propane cylinders litter the storage yard of a propane plant following massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard in Tavares , Florida, July 30, 2013....more
Firefighters prepare to put out a container of burning caps as thousands of exploded propane cylinders litter the storage yard of a propane plant following massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard in Tavares , Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Lake County fire-fighters rest after working to extinguish a fire at the remains of a propane plant after massive explosions at the plant in Tavares, Florida July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Lake County fire-fighters rest after working to extinguish a fire at the remains of a propane plant after massive explosions at the plant in Tavares, Florida July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Tavares Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hosterman walks among the remains of exploded propane cylinders, littering the storage yard of a propane plant, after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013....more
Tavares Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hosterman walks among the remains of exploded propane cylinders, littering the storage yard of a propane plant, after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
An exploded propane cylinder lies on the grass over 100 yards from a storage yard of a propane plant, after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
An exploded propane cylinder lies on the grass over 100 yards from a storage yard of a propane plant, after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Thousands of exploded propane cylinders litter the storage yard of a propane plant following massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Thousands of exploded propane cylinders litter the storage yard of a propane plant following massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Lake County fire-fighters work to extinguish the remains of a propane plant after massive explosions at the plant in Tavares, Florida July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Lake County fire-fighters work to extinguish the remains of a propane plant after massive explosions at the plant in Tavares, Florida July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
A firefighter walks among exploded propane cylinders littering the storage yard of a propane plant following massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
A firefighter walks among exploded propane cylinders littering the storage yard of a propane plant following massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Workers from a Florida propane tank servicing plant exit a pickup after being accounted for following explosions at the plant in Tavares, Florida July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Workers from a Florida propane tank servicing plant exit a pickup after being accounted for following explosions at the plant in Tavares, Florida July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Firefighters prepare to put out a container of burning caps, as thousands of exploded propane cylinders litter the storage yard of a propane plant, after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. ...more
Firefighters prepare to put out a container of burning caps, as thousands of exploded propane cylinders litter the storage yard of a propane plant, after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Firefighters walk among thousands of exploded propane cylinders that litter the storage yard of a propane plant after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Firefighters walk among thousands of exploded propane cylinders that litter the storage yard of a propane plant after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
A medevac helicopter sits on the ground after explosions at a Florida propane tank servicing plant in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
A medevac helicopter sits on the ground after explosions at a Florida propane tank servicing plant in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Next Slideshows
Watch this
Tick tock around the world.
Swiss train collision
Two trains collide head-on in Switzerland, injuring at least 35 people, five seriously.
Inside North Korea
Rare scenes from within the reclusive state.
MORE IN PICTURES
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.