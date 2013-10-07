Firefighters foaming in protest
Belgian riot police are covered with foam sprayed by Belgian firefighters during a protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian riot police are covered with foam sprayed by Belgian firefighters during a protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian riot police stand as they are covered with foam sprayed by Belgian firefighters during a protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian firefighters spray foam towards police as firemen protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian firefighters spray water towards police officers as firemen protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Belgian firefighter stands next to a riot police officer during a protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Belgian riot policeman is covered with foam sprayed by Belgian firefighters during a protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian firefighters spray water towards police officers as firemen protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian firefighters block a road during a protest for better work conditions, in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Belgian firefighter walks past burning tyres as firemen protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Tyres burn as Belgian firefighters protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Belgian firefighter walks past burning tyres as firemen protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Belgian firefighter takes part in a protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
