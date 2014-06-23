Firefly Music Festival
Chad Miller, 26, leans against a tree for a view of the main stage during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. The four-day festival is set at the 105 acre grounds on the Dover International Speedway where many well known bands will...more
Andre 3000 of Outkast performs during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers sleep in a group on the concert grounds during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Concert goers walk towards the main entrance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A couple kisses during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Vocalist Christian Zucconi of the band Grouplove greets fans during a performance at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Sue Zeppa, 30, observes the Pretty Lights performance with a neon hula hoop during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers dance to the performance by rock band Imagine Dragons during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Rock band Imagine Dragons perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers dance at the silent disco during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A crowd surfer rides cheering fans during the Grouplove performance at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Streaks of light pass above the crowd of revelers as a U.S. flag flutters to the Pretty Lights performance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Rock band Imagine Dragons' frontman Dan Reynolds performs during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Andre 3000 and Big Boi of Outkast perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Florence Cloughert, Kelly Miglia, Nialo Jones, and Kelsey Brennan dance to the Outkast performance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A fan cheers as beach balls are bounced in the air, during the Grouplove performance at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Jake Snyder and a large gathering of concert goers charge their mobile phones during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Fans cheer during the Wild Child performance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
