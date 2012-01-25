Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jan 25, 2012 | 9:00pm IST

Fireworks explosion in Thailand

<p>A Lunar New Year fireworks display is seen in Suphan Buri, Thialand, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A Lunar New Year fireworks display is seen in Suphan Buri, Thialand, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

A Lunar New Year fireworks display is seen in Suphan Buri, Thialand, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 10
<p>An official checks the area after a Lunar New Year celebration in central Thailand, Suphan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

An official checks the area after a Lunar New Year celebration in central Thailand, Suphan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

An official checks the area after a Lunar New Year celebration in central Thailand, Suphan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
2 / 10
<p>Officials check the remaining fireworks after a Lunar New Year celebration in central Thailand, Suphan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

Officials check the remaining fireworks after a Lunar New Year celebration in central Thailand, Suphan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Officials check the remaining fireworks after a Lunar New Year celebration in central Thailand, Suphan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
3 / 10
<p>A resident checks her house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

A resident checks her house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

A resident checks her house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
4 / 10
<p>A resident sits in his house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

A resident sits in his house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

A resident sits in his house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
5 / 10
<p>A general view is seen from a house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

A general view is seen from a house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

A general view is seen from a house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
6 / 10
<p>Officials check the remaining fireworks after a Lunar New Year celebration in central Thailand, Suphan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

Officials check the remaining fireworks after a Lunar New Year celebration in central Thailand, Suphan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Officials check the remaining fireworks after a Lunar New Year celebration in central Thailand, Suphan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
7 / 10
<p>A resident checks his house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

A resident checks his house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

A resident checks his house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
8 / 10
<p>A general view of houses is seen after they were destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

A general view of houses is seen after they were destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

A general view of houses is seen after they were destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
9 / 10
<p>A resident checks his house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

A resident checks his house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Wednesday, January 25, 2012

A resident checks his house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
The 10 richest presidents

The 10 richest presidents

Next Slideshows

The 10 richest presidents

The 10 richest presidents

The wealthiest to inhabit the White House.

25 Jan 2012
Evicted from Pinheirinho

Evicted from Pinheirinho

Over a thousand families are removed from private land.

24 Jan 2012
Army boxing bouts

Army boxing bouts

Winning boxers at the All Army Boxing Championship will move on to Camp Pendleton to take part in the Armed Forces Boxing Championship to compete against...

24 Jan 2012
The South Sudanese

The South Sudanese

A look at the people of Africa's newest nation, South Sudan.

24 Jan 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast