Fireworks explosion in Thailand
A Lunar New Year fireworks display is seen in Suphan Buri, Thialand, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
An official checks the area after a Lunar New Year celebration in central Thailand, Suphan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Officials check the remaining fireworks after a Lunar New Year celebration in central Thailand, Suphan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A resident checks her house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A resident sits in his house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A general view is seen from a house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Officials check the remaining fireworks after a Lunar New Year celebration in central Thailand, Suphan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A resident checks his house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A general view of houses is seen after they were destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A resident checks his house after it was destroyed by fireworks, in Supan Buri province, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
