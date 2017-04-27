First 100 days of Trump
DAY 97 / APR 26: Trump unveils a one-page plan proposing deep U.S. tax cuts, many for businesses, that would make the federal deficit balloon if enacted, drawing a cautious welcome from fiscal conservatives and financial markets. In the plan,...more
DAY 96 / APRIL 25: Former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn likely broke the law by failing to get permission to be paid for a trip to Russia in 2015, the leaders of a House of Representatives committee said. During the visit,...more
DAY 95 / APRIL 24: President Donald Trump pressed Democrats to include funds for his promised border wall with Mexico in spending legislation as lawmakers worked to avoid a looming shutdown of the federal government. The White House has offered to...more
DAY 94 / APRIL 23: North Korea said it was ready to sink a U.S. aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might, in the latest sign of rising tension as President Donald Trump prepared to call the leaders of China and Japan. The United States...more
DAY 93 / APRIL 22: Vice President Mike Pence said the United States would honor a controversial refugee deal with Australia, under which the United States would resettle up to 1,250 asylum seekers, a deal President Donald Trump had described as...more
DAY 92 / APRIL 21: President Donald Trump ordered the Treasury Department to examine two powers given to regulators to police large financial companies following the 2008 financial crisis, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. In his first visit...more
DAY 91 / APRIL 20: President Donald Trump praised Chinese efforts to rein in "the menace of North Korea" after North Korean state media warned the United States of a "super-mighty preemptive strike." Trump told a news conference "some very unusual...more
DAY 90 / APRIL 19: A Russian government think tank controlled by Vladimir Putin developed a plan to swing the 2016 U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump and undermine voters' faith in the American electoral system, three current and four former...more
DAY 89 / APRIL 18: President Donald Trump ordered a review of the U.S. visa program for bringing high-skilled foreign workers into the country, putting technology firms and the outsourcing companies that serve them on notice that possible changes may...more
DAY 88 / APRIL 17: Vice President Mike Pence warned North Korea that recent American military strikes in Syria and Afghanistan showed President Donald Trump's resolve should not be questioned, but Pyongyang vowed to continue missile and nuclear...more
DAY 87 / APRIL 16: President Donald Trump's national security adviser met Afghan officials in Kabul and said the new administration was weighing diplomatic, military and economic responses to its Taliban and Islamic State enemies in Afghanistan. The...more
DAY 86 / April 15: North Korea displayed what appeared to be new long-range and submarine-based missiles on the 105th birth anniversary of its founding father, Kim Il Sung, as a nuclear-powered U.S. aircraft carrier group steamed towards the...more
DAY 85 / APRIL 14: The Trump administration will not make public White House visitor logs, the records that detail who has visited President Donald Trump and his staff on official business, his office confirmed, in a departure from a practice that...more
DAY 84 / APRIL 13: The United States dropped "the mother of all bombs," the largest non-nuclear device it has ever unleashed in combat, on a network of caves and tunnels used by Islamic State in eastern Afghanistan the military said. President...more
DAY 83 / APRIL 12: Russian President Vladimir Putin said trust had eroded between the United States and Russia under President Donald Trump as Moscow delivered an unusually hostile reception to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in a face-off over...more
DAY 82 / APRIL 11: White House spokesman Sean Spicer triggered an uproar by saying Adolf Hitler did not use chemical weapons. He apologized after his comments drew immediate criticism on social media and elsewhere for overlooking the fact that...more
DAY 81 / APRIL 10: Donald Trump reveled in the biggest political victory of his presidency at a White House ceremony in which his Supreme Court pick Neil Gorsuch was sworn in, poised to make an instant impact on a court once again dominated by...more
DAY 80 / APRIL 9: A U.S. Navy strike group will be moving toward the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula as a show of force, a U.S. official told Reuters, as concerns grow about North Korea's advancing weapons program. Earlier this month...more
DAY 79 / APRIL 8: Top White House aides Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner met and agreed to "bury the hatchet" over their differences, a senior administration official said, in a bid to stop infighting that has distracted from President Donald Trump's...more
DAY 78 / APRIL 7: Russia warned that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as President Donald Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opened up a rift between Moscow and...more
DAY 77 / APRIL 6: President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met face-to-face for the first time spending some social time together with their wives before digging in to the thorny trade and security issues that bedevil the relationship...more
DAY 76 / APRIL 5: President Donald Trump removed his chief strategist Steve Bannon from the National Security Council, reversing his controversial decision early this year to give a political adviser an unprecedented role in security...more
DAY 75 / APRIL 4: President Donald Trump condemned a Syrian chemical weapons attack that killed dozens and blamed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, but did not say how he would respond despite calls from France for stronger U.S. leadership. Trump...more
DAY 74 / APRIL 3: President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, flew into Iraq with the top U.S. military officer to get a first-hand assessment of the battle against Islamic State from U.S. commanders on the ground and to meet Iraqi...more
DAY 73 / APRIL 2: President Donald Trump held out the possibility of using trade as a lever to secure Chinese cooperation against North Korea and suggested Washington might deal with Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs on its own if need...more
DAY 72 / APRIL 1: Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, failed to disclose payments from a Russian television network and a second firm linked to Russia in a February financial disclosure form, according to...more
DAY 71 / MARCH 31: U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House of Representatives intelligence committee, said it was too soon to consider immunity requests for former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Testimony from Flynn...more
DAY 70 / MARCH 30: President Donald Trump backed a decision by his former national security adviser to seek immunity in congressional probes of possible ties between his campaign and Russia, but there was no immediate sign that the request would be...more
DAY 69 / MARCH 29: The Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee promised a thorough investigation into any direct links between Russia and Donald Trump during his successful 2016 run for the White House. Committee chairman...more
DAY 68 / MARCH 28: President Donald Trump signed an order to undo Obama-era climate change regulations, keeping a campaign promise to support the coal industry and calling into question U.S. support for an international deal to fight global...more
DAY 67 / MARCH 27: A Russian bank under Western economic sanctions over Russia's incursion into Ukraine disclosed that its executives had met Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a top White House adviser, in December. A U.S....more
DAY 66 / MARCH 26: Roger Stone, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, said he has offered to testify before a congressional committee investigating possible Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and ties to the Trump...more
DAY 65 / MARCH 25: After failing to repeal Obamacare, Republicans in Congress quickly pivoted to President Donald Trump's next priority: overhauling the federal tax code, but their plan has already split the business community. Division among...more
DAY 64 / MARCH 24: President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the...more
DAY 63 / MARCH 23: President Donald Trump will get a second chance to try to close the deal with Republican lawmakers on dismantling Obamacare, but it was unclear whether the House of Representatives would be able to pass a new healthcare bill in a...more
DAY 62 / MARCH 22: Representative Devin Nunes, the Republican chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives intelligence committee, set off a political firestorm when he said the communications of members of Donald Trump's transition team were caught...more
DAY 61 / MARCH 21: The United States and Britain imposed restrictions on carry-on electronic devices on planes coming from certain airports in Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East and North Africa in response to unspecified security...more
DAY 60 / MARCH 20: FBI Director James Comey confirmed for the first time that the bureau is investigating possible ties between Republican Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia as Moscow sought to influence the 2016 U.S. election. Comey...more
DAY 59 / MARCH 19: A detailed version of President Donald Trump's budget to be released in May will lay out plans to eventually erase U.S. deficits, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said. "We're getting into that now. By May, I think it's...more
DAY 58 / MARCH 18: Despite a long list of potential pitfalls, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to China, the first by a senior member of the Trump administration, passed off relatively smoothly although there were no tangible gains to...more
DAY 57 / MARCH 17: The first face-to-face meeting between President Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel started awkwardly and ended even more oddly, with a quip by Trump about wiretapping that left the German leader visibly bewildered. The two...more
DAY 56 / MARCH 16: President Trump's first budget outline, calling for a security-heavy realignment of federal spending, drew quick resistance from Congress, with especially strong criticism of proposed deep cuts to diplomatic and foreign aid...more
DAY 55 / MARCH 15: Just hours before President Donald Trump's revised travel ban was set to go into effect, a U.S. federal judge in Hawaii issued an emergency halt to the order's implementation. The action was the latest legal blow to the...more
DAY 54 / MARCH 14: President Donald Trump paid $38 million in taxes on more than $150 million in income in 2005, the White House said, responding to an MSNBC report that the network had obtained two pages of the returns. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow...more
DAY 53 / MARCH 13: Fourteen million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare, the nonpartisan U.S. Congressional Budget Office said in a report that dealt a potential setback to President...more
DAY 52 / MARCH 12: Trump senior counselor Kellyanne Conway doubled down on President Trump's allegation that his campaign headquarters in New York were wiretapped by the Obama administration, in an interview with the Bergen Record. Conway suggested...more
DAY 51 / MARCH 11: New York U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, a prominent U.S. prosecutor, said the Trump administration fired him after he refused to step down, adding a discordant note to what is normally a routine changing of top attorneys when a new...more
DAY 50 / MARCH 10: A series of tweets by White House spokesman Sean Spicer commenting on strong February job creation figures may have run afoul of federal guidance barring most officials from commenting on key economic data within an hour of its...more
DAY 49 / MARCH 9: Trump's plan to boost military spending comes amid mounting evidence that potential enemies have new weapons that are able to destroy much of the United States' expensive fleet of aircraft carriers. A week earlier, President Trump...more
DAY 48 / MARCH 8: Two senior senators asked the FBI and Justice Department for any information they have on President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claim that his predecessor Barack Obama wiretapped him during the 2016 U.S. presidential...more
DAY 47 / MARCH 7: President Donald Trump endorsed Republican legislation to replace the Obamacare healthcare law but it faced a rebellion by conservative groups and lawmakers who denounced it, complicating its chances for passage in the U.S....more
DAY 46 / MARCH 6: President Donald Trump signed a revised executive order banning citizens from six Muslim-majority nations from traveling to the United States but removing Iraq from the list, after his controversial first attempt was blocked in the...more
DAY 45 / MARCH 5: Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper rejected President Donald Trump's accusation, made without offering supporting evidence, that Barack Obama wiretapped him even as the White House urged Congress to investigate...more
DAY 44 / MARCH 4: Without offering supporting evidence, President Donald Trump accused predecessor Barack Obama of wiretapping him during the late stages of the 2016 election campaign, in a series of early morning tweets. "How low has President...more
DAY 43 / MARCH 3: Women and children crossing together illegally into the United States could be separated by U.S. authorities under a proposal being considered by the Department of Homeland Security, according to three government officials. Part of...more
DAY 42 / MARCH 2: Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he would stay out of any probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election but maintained he did nothing wrong by failing to disclose he met last year with Russia's...more
DAY 41 / MARCH 1: President Donald Trump's promise to use existing funds to begin immediate construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border has hit a financial roadblock, according to a document seen by Reuters. The rapid start of construction,...more
DAY 40 / FEBRUARY 28: President Trump told Congress he was open to immigration reform, shifting from his harsh rhetoric on illegal immigration in a speech that offered a more restrained tone than his election campaign and first month in the White...more
DAY 39 / FEBRUARY 27: President Trump is seeking what he called a "historic" 9 percent increase in military spending, even as the United States has wound down major wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and remains the world's strongest military power. Trump...more
DAY 38 / FEBRUARY 26: President Trump's pick for secretary of the Navy withdrew from consideration, the second time a Trump nominee to lead one of the armed services bowed out because of government conflict-of-interest rules. Trump last month...more
DAY 37 / FEBRUARY 25: President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he would not attend the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, a high-profile event that draws celebrities, politicians and journalists. A day earlier, the White...more
DAY 36 / FEBRUARY 24: President Donald Trump said he would make a massive budget request for one of the "greatest military buildups in American history" in a feisty, campaign-style CPAC speech. Trump outlined plans for strengthening the military,...more
DAY 35 / FEBRUARY 23: In his first comments about the U.S. nuclear arsenal since taking office, President Trump was asked about a December tweet in which he said the United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capacity "until such...more
DAY 34 / FEBRUARY 22: President Donald Trump's administration revoked landmark guidance to public schools letting transgender students use the bathrooms of their choice, reversing a signature initiative of former President Barack Obama. Obama had...more
DAY 33 / FEBRUARY 21: President Donald Trump delivered his first public condemnation of anti-Semitic incidents in the United States after a new spate of bomb threats to Jewish community centers and the vandalism of about 170 headstones in a Jewish...more
DAY 32 / FEBRUARY 20: President Trump named Lieutenant General Herbert Raymond McMaster as his new national security adviser, choosing a military officer known for speaking his mind and challenging his superiors. McMaster is a highly regarded...more
DAY 31 / FEBRUARY 19: A day after falsely suggesting there was an immigration-related security incident in Sweden, Trump said his comment was based on a television report he had seen. Trump, who in his first weeks in office has tried to tighten U.S....more
DAY 30 / FEBRUARY 18: President Trump, after a rocky first month in office, returned to the campaign trail to deliver another attack on the media and tout his White House accomplishments in the friendly and familiar atmosphere of a rally with...more
DAY 29 / FEBRUARY 17: Republican Senator John McCain broke with the reassuring message that U.S. officials have sought to convey on their debut trip to Europe, saying that the administration of President Donald Trump was in "disarray". McCain, a...more
DAY 28 / FEBRUARY 16: On a day when he ceded a loss over a signature policy in a federal appeals court, had to replace his labor secretary pick and faced questions over the resignation of his national security adviser, Trump chose to make the media a...more
DAY 27 / FEBRUARY 15: In a blow to President Donald Trump as he tries to assemble his administration, his nominee for labor secretary, Andrew Puzder, withdrew his name from consideration amid concerns that he could not garner enough Senate votes to...more
DAY 26 / FEBRUARY 14: President Donald Trump knew for weeks that national security adviser Michael Flynn had misled the White House about his contacts with Russia but did not immediately force him out, an administration spokesman said. Trump was...more
DAY 25 / FEBRUARY 13: President Donald Trump said the United States would be "tweaking" its trade relationship with Canada, stopping short of calling for a major realignment in a development likely to please visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin...more
DAY 24 / FEBRUARY 12: President Donald Trump evaluated national security adviser Michael Flynn over his Russian contacts, spokesman Sean Spicer said, pointedly declining to make a public show of support for his embattled aide. Flynn had told Vice...more
DAY 23 / FEBRUARY 11: President Donald Trump said he would deal with North Korea "very strongly," after that country said it successfully test-fired a new type of medium- to long-range ballistic missile. "Obviously North Korea is a big, big problem...more
DAY 22 / FEBRUARY 10: With a hug and a handshake, President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe opened a new chapter in U.S.-Japan relations. At a joint news conference with Abe, Trump avoided repeating harsh campaign rhetoric that...more
DAY 21 / FEBRUARY 9: President Donald Trump suffered a legal blow when a federal appeals court refused to reinstate a temporary travel ban he had ordered on people from seven Muslim-majority countries. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit...more
DAY 20 / FEBRUARY 8: President Donald Trump criticized Nordstrom for what he said was its unfair treatment of his daughter Ivanka after its decision to not purchase her clothing line for this upcoming season. "My daughter Ivanka has been treated so...more
DAY 19 / FEBRUARY 7: Vice President Mike Pence was called in to break a Senate vote tie that threatened to defeat the confirmation of billionaire Betsy DeVos as education secretary. The vote, which Senate officials said was unprecedented to confirm...more
DAY 18 / FEBRUARY 6: Trump accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe. He did not specify which attacks were going unreported, which news media organizations were ignoring them, or offer any details to support his...more
DAY 17 / FEBRUARY 5: Donald Trump continues to defend Vladimir Putin. In his pre-Super Bowl interview with Bill O'Reilly, the U.S. president dismissed the Fox News host's description of the Russian president as a "killer." "There are a lot of...more
DAY 16 / FEBRUARY 4: Tensions between Tehran and Washington have risen since a recent Iranian ballistic missile test which prompted President Donald Trump's administration to impose sanctions on individuals and entities linked to the Revolutionary...more
DAY 15 / FEBRUARY 3: A federal judge in Seattle put a nationwide block on President Donald Trump's week-old executive order temporarily barring refugees and nationals from seven countries from entering the United States. Trump reacted with attacks...more
DAY 14 / FEBRUARY 2: Ties with ally Australia were strained over a reported acrimonious phone call between President Trump and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Trump described an existing resettlement plan as "dumb" and "the worst deal ever," the...more
DAY 13 / FEBRUARY 1: President Donald Trump met with Wayne LaPierre (R), executive vice president of the National Rifle Association and Paula White (L) from the New Christian Destiny Center regarding the Supreme Court nomination of Neil Gorsuch....more
DAY 12 / JANUARY 31: President Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court, picking the 49-year-old federal appeals court judge to restore the court's conservative majority and help shape rulings on divisive issues such...more
DAY 11 / JANUARY 30: President Trump signed an order that will seek to dramatically reduce federal regulations, but the policy will not apply to most of the financial reform rules introduced by the Obama administration. Trump's latest executive...more
DAY 10 / JANUARY 29: President Trump fought back amid growing international criticism, outrage from civil rights activists and legal challenges over his abrupt order for a halt on arrivals of refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority...more
DAY 9 / JANUARY 28: In his first call as president with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Trump denounced a treaty that caps U.S. and Russian deployment of nuclear warheads as a bad deal for the United States, according to two U.S. officials and one...more
DAY 8 / JANUARY 27: Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States sparked confusion and anger after immigrants and refugees were kept off flights and left stranded in airports. In his most...more
DAY 7 / JANUARY 26: Rogue Twitter feeds voicing employee concerns at more than a dozen U.S. government agencies were launched in defiance of what they say are President Trump's attempts to muzzle federal climate change research and other...more
DAY 6 / JANUARY 25: President Trump signed directives to build a wall along the 2,000-mile U.S.-Mexican border and strip federal funding from "sanctuary" cities that shield illegal immigrants, as he charged ahead with sweeping and divisive plans to...more
DAY 5 / JANUARY 24: President Trump signed two executive orders to move forward with construction of the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, rolling back key Obama administration environmental actions in favor of expanding...more
DAY 4 / JANUARY 23: President Trump signed an executive order for the reinstatement of the Mexico City Policy, a global gag rule that bans U.S.-funded groups around the world from discussing abortion, a move that was widely expected but nonetheless...more
DAY 3 / JANUARY 22: Asked on NBC's "Meet the Press" why White House press secretary Sean Spicer was uttering provable falsehoods about the inauguration crowd size, White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway fired back. "If we are going to keep...more
DAY 2 / JANUARY 21: Hundreds of thousands of women filled the streets of major American cities to lead an unprecedented wave of international protests against President Donald Trump, mocking and denouncing the new U.S. leader one day after his...more
DAY 1 / JANUARY 20: President Trump took power as the 45th president of the United States and pledged to end what he called an "American carnage" of rusted factories and crime in an inaugural address that was a populist and nationalist rallying cry....more
