Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 15, 2012 | 8:15pm IST

First cloned Pashmina goat

<p>Noori, a cloned Pashmina goat, is seen at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), in Shuhama, 25 km (16 miles) east of Srinagar March 15, 2012. Noori who weighed 1.3 kg (2.9 lb) at birth on March 9, 2012 is the world's first cloned Pashmina goat and is doing well so far, said Doctor Riaz Ahmad Shah, who heads the project at SKUAST. Pashmina goats, which grow a thick warm fleece, survive on grass in Ladakh where temperatures plunge to as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

Noori, a cloned Pashmina goat, is seen at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), in Shuhama, 25 km (16 miles) east of Srinagar March 15, 2012. Noori who...more

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Noori, a cloned Pashmina goat, is seen at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), in Shuhama, 25 km (16 miles) east of Srinagar March 15, 2012. Noori who weighed 1.3 kg (2.9 lb) at birth on March 9, 2012 is the world's first cloned Pashmina goat and is doing well so far, said Doctor Riaz Ahmad Shah, who heads the project at SKUAST. Pashmina goats, which grow a thick warm fleece, survive on grass in Ladakh where temperatures plunge to as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
1 / 5
<p>Noori, a cloned Pashmina goat is held by a staff member at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), in Shuhama, 25 km (16 miles) east of Srinagar March 15, 2012. Noori who weighed 1.3 kg (2.9 lb) at birth on March 9, 2012 is the world's first cloned Pashmina goat and is doing well so far, said Doctor Riaz Ahmad Shah, who heads the project at SKUAST. Pashmina goats, which grow a thick warm fleece, survive on grass in Ladakh where temperatures plunge to as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

Noori, a cloned Pashmina goat is held by a staff member at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), in Shuhama, 25 km (16 miles) east of Srinagar March 15,...more

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Noori, a cloned Pashmina goat is held by a staff member at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), in Shuhama, 25 km (16 miles) east of Srinagar March 15, 2012. Noori who weighed 1.3 kg (2.9 lb) at birth on March 9, 2012 is the world's first cloned Pashmina goat and is doing well so far, said Doctor Riaz Ahmad Shah, who heads the project at SKUAST. Pashmina goats, which grow a thick warm fleece, survive on grass in Ladakh where temperatures plunge to as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
2 / 5
<p>Dr Riaz Ahmad Shah holds Noori, a cloned Pashmina goat, at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), in Shuhama, 25 km (16 miles) east of Srinagar March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

Dr Riaz Ahmad Shah holds Noori, a cloned Pashmina goat, at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), in Shuhama, 25 km (16 miles) east of Srinagar March 15,...more

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Dr Riaz Ahmad Shah holds Noori, a cloned Pashmina goat, at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), in Shuhama, 25 km (16 miles) east of Srinagar March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
3 / 5
<p>Noori, a cloned Pashmina goat walks inside its enclosure at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), in Shuhama, 25 km (16 miles) east of Srinagar March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

Noori, a cloned Pashmina goat walks inside its enclosure at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), in Shuhama, 25 km (16 miles) east of Srinagar March 15,...more

Thursday, March 15, 2012

Noori, a cloned Pashmina goat walks inside its enclosure at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), in Shuhama, 25 km (16 miles) east of Srinagar March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
4 / 5
<p>A photographer take pictures of Noori, a cloned Pashmina goat being held by a staff member at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), in Shuhama, 25 km (16 miles) east of Srinagar March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

A photographer take pictures of Noori, a cloned Pashmina goat being held by a staff member at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), in Shuhama, 25 km (16...more

Thursday, March 15, 2012

A photographer take pictures of Noori, a cloned Pashmina goat being held by a staff member at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), in Shuhama, 25 km (16 miles) east of Srinagar March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
5 / 5
View Again
View Next
Iditarod race across Alaska

Iditarod race across Alaska

Next Slideshows

Iditarod race across Alaska

Iditarod race across Alaska

A 25-year-old man competing against both his father and grandfather, won the 40th annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, becoming the youngest ever champion of...

15 Mar 2012
Space odysseys

Space odysseys

From the scientists on the ground to stunning views from space, a look at man's continuing exploration into the final frontier.

15 Mar 2012
The wallet-friendly ride

The wallet-friendly ride

As fuel prices soar and the weather warms, more adults are rediscovering bicycling.

14 Mar 2012
Slovak Batman

Slovak Batman

A 26-year-old man, who lives alone in an abandoned building is known locally as the "Slovak Batman." While he has not fought crime yet, he does what he can to...

13 Mar 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast