First cloned Pashmina goat
Noori, a cloned Pashmina goat, is seen at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), in Shuhama, 25 km (16 miles) east of Srinagar March 15, 2012. Noori who weighed 1.3 kg (2.9 lb) at birth on March 9, 2012 is the world's first cloned Pashmina goat and is doing well so far, said Doctor Riaz Ahmad Shah, who heads the project at SKUAST. Pashmina goats, which grow a thick warm fleece, survive on grass in Ladakh where temperatures plunge to as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Noori, a cloned Pashmina goat is held by a staff member at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), in Shuhama, 25 km (16 miles) east of Srinagar March 15, 2012. Noori who weighed 1.3 kg (2.9 lb) at birth on March 9, 2012 is the world's first cloned Pashmina goat and is doing well so far, said Doctor Riaz Ahmad Shah, who heads the project at SKUAST. Pashmina goats, which grow a thick warm fleece, survive on grass in Ladakh where temperatures plunge to as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Dr Riaz Ahmad Shah holds Noori, a cloned Pashmina goat, at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), in Shuhama, 25 km (16 miles) east of Srinagar March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Noori, a cloned Pashmina goat walks inside its enclosure at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), in Shuhama, 25 km (16 miles) east of Srinagar March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A photographer take pictures of Noori, a cloned Pashmina goat being held by a staff member at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), in Shuhama, 25 km (16 miles) east of Srinagar March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
