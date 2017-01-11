First family

Edition:
Democratic President-elect Senator Barack Obama, along with his wife Michelle and daughters Sasha and Malia, wave during his election night victory rally in Chicago. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President-elect Senator Barack Obama arrives to speak to supporters with his wife Michelle and their children Malia and Sasha during his election night rally after being declared the winner of the 2008 U.S. Presidential Campaign in Chicago. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

President elect Barack Obama and Michelle Obama get their daughters Sasha and Malia ready for their first day of school at Sidwell Friends in Washington. REUTERS/Callie Shell/Obama Transition Office

President-elect Barack Obama hugs his daughter Malia at a ceremony for his whistle stop train trip at the train station in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jim Young

President Barack Obama takes the Oath of Office as the 44th U.S. President with his wife Michelle, daughters Malia and Sasha by his side at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy/Pool

Sasha Obama blocks her ears from the sound of Marine One as she arrives with her family on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Barack Obama, mimics his daughter, Malia, as she thinks about which flavor ice cream to buy at the Yellowstone Park General Store after watching the Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. Daughter Sasha has already made up her mind. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their two children Malia and Sasha, visit the Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Barack Obama is welcomed by his daughters Sasha and Malia, who is holding their dog Bo, on his return to Washington after a day trip to Ohio and Pennsylvania, where he participated in labor and economic rallies. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle and daughters Sasha and Malia walk to the White House after attending a Sunday morning church service at St. John's Church in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Malia Obama yawns as she listens to her mother first lady Michelle Obama read a Dr. Seuss book at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Barack Obama and his daughter Sasha swim at Alligator Point in Panama City Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Pete Souza-The White House

President Barack Obama and daughter Sasha watch as first lady Michelle Obama putts during a round of putt putt golf at Pirate's Island Golf in Panama City Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughter Sasha buy ice cream from Brusters Ice Cream shop in Panama City Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Barack Obama with first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Sasha and Malia (not pictured) watch a basketball game at the Howard University in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia react as his daughter Sasha (L) pushes the button to light the National Christmas Tree during a ceremony on the Ellipse in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Sasha and Malia watch the World Cup soccer game between the U.S. and Japan, from the Treaty Room office in the residence of the White House. REUTERS/Official White House Photo/Pete Souza

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are shown kissing on the "Kiss Cam" screen during a timeout in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama and his daughters Malia and Sasha, watch on television as first lady Michelle Obama takes the stage to deliver her speech at the Democratic National Convention, in the Treaty Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout

President Barack Obama laughs with his daughters Sasha and Malia as he pardons National Thanksgiving Turkey, Cobbler, in The Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Barack Obama bows to first lady Michelle Obama at the Inaugural ball in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

First lady Michelle Obama walks with her daughters Sasha and Malia as they climb the steps at the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China, in Beijing. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

President Barack Obama cycles with his daughter Malia during their family vacation at Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama's daughters Sasha and Malia listen to their father during the pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey "Cheese" at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

President Barack Obama hugs his daughter Sasha as they watch the casket of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Biden, leave his funeral at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilimington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama and daughter Sasha, along with two of Sasha's friends, board Air Force One as they depart Joint Base Andrews in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, their daughters Malia and Sasha, and President Obama's mother-in-law Marian Robinson sing Christmas carols during the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Barack Obama and his family react along with Cuban President Raul Castro to an exhibition baseball game between the Cuban National team and the MLB Tampa Bay Rays at Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia walk from Marine One to board Air Force One upon their departure from O'Hare Airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

