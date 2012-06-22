First heat wave of summer
Children play in a water fountain in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Children play in a water fountain in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Children play with a toy water gun after being sprayed by water from a fire hydrant in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Children play with a toy water gun after being sprayed by water from a fire hydrant in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A boy sprays water from a fire hydrant in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A boy sprays water from a fire hydrant in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman and children, wearing hats to escape the sun, cross a street near Battery Park in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman and children, wearing hats to escape the sun, cross a street near Battery Park in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Crews work on a billboard on a hot summer day in Somerville, Massachusetts June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Crews work on a billboard on a hot summer day in Somerville, Massachusetts June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jose Sanchez Sr. and his son Jose Jr. cool off in a fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on a hot summer day in Boston, Massachusetts June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jose Sanchez Sr. and his son Jose Jr. cool off in a fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on a hot summer day in Boston, Massachusetts June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People wait to get sprayed by water from a fire hydrant in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People wait to get sprayed by water from a fire hydrant in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Jim Pearmain, sitting in a wheelchair, cools off in a fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on a hot summer day in Boston, Massachusetts June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jim Pearmain, sitting in a wheelchair, cools off in a fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on a hot summer day in Boston, Massachusetts June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Two girls cool off in the mist from a fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on a hot summer day in Boston, Massachusetts June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Two girls cool off in the mist from a fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on a hot summer day in Boston, Massachusetts June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman reads a book on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on a hot summer day in Boston, Massachusetts June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman reads a book on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on a hot summer day in Boston, Massachusetts June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
TV camera crew protect themselves from the sun during a stakeout at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
TV camera crew protect themselves from the sun during a stakeout at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Sophie Riviere refreshes herself at a sprinkler as she walks in the National Mall in Washington June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Sophie Riviere refreshes herself at a sprinkler as she walks in the National Mall in Washington June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Timmy Doyle refreshes himself at a sprinkler as he passes by the Washington monument in Washington June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Timmy Doyle refreshes himself at a sprinkler as he passes by the Washington monument in Washington June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
A woman runs along the Brooklyn Heights Promenade in Brooklyn, New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman runs along the Brooklyn Heights Promenade in Brooklyn, New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An AmeriCorps member wipes his brow while working in Brooklyn, New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An AmeriCorps member wipes his brow while working in Brooklyn, New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Children play with water at a local park in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Children play with water at a local park in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman enjoys a sun bath at the Battery Park in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman enjoys a sun bath at the Battery Park in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Resident Toni Ann Gaggi uses an electric fan to escape the heat before performing yoga with others in at Times Square in New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Resident Toni Ann Gaggi uses an electric fan to escape the heat before performing yoga with others in at Times Square in New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Tourists enjoy a sunny day in Battery Park in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Tourists enjoy a sunny day in Battery Park in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A boy plays at a fountain in New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A boy plays at a fountain in New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman fans herself while waiting for a subway in New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman fans herself while waiting for a subway in New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A pregnant woman touches her stomach as people practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A pregnant woman touches her stomach as people practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Children play at a fountain in New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Children play at a fountain in New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Next Slideshows
Going to School
Snapshots of school children from across India.
Indigenous in the city
Indigenous tribes at the Rio+20 Summit in Brazil.
Migrants in a Midwest town
A look at life in the Midwest town of Beardstown, Illinois as it deals with the challenges of immigration.
Stonehenge solstice
Revelers, spiritualists and tourists gather at Stonehenge to celebrate the summer solstice, the longest day of the year.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.