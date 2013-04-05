First Lady and the younger generation
First lady Michelle Obama (C) and school children Ariana Docanto (R) and Emilio Vega (L) plant spinach at the fifth annual White House kitchen garden on the South Lawn in Washington April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
First lady Michelle Obama (C) and school children Ariana Docanto (R) and Emilio Vega (L) plant spinach at the fifth annual White House kitchen garden on the South Lawn in Washington April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Michelle Obama (L) and elementary school student Ariana Docanto (R) plant wheat at the fifth annual White House kitchen garden on the South Lawn in Washington April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Michelle Obama (L) and elementary school student Ariana Docanto (R) plant wheat at the fifth annual White House kitchen garden on the South Lawn in Washington April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Michelle Obama (C) arrives to work with school children who were invited to join her for the fourth annual White House Kitchen Garden spring planting on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Michelle Obama (C) arrives to work with school children who were invited to join her for the fourth annual White House Kitchen Garden spring planting on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Michelle Obama hosts a "Let's Move!" clinic with members of the U.S. women's soccer team to teach kids soccer skills and highlight the importance of physical activity on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua...more
Michelle Obama hosts a "Let's Move!" clinic with members of the U.S. women's soccer team to teach kids soccer skills and highlight the importance of physical activity on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Michelle Obama plays tennis during an event for U.S. military children and British and U.S. students at the U.S. embassy in central London July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Michelle Obama plays tennis during an event for U.S. military children and British and U.S. students at the U.S. embassy in central London July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Michelle Obama (C) joins 5th grade students from the Bancroft Elementary School during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new White House Kitchen Garden in Washington, March 20, 2009. The garden will grow about 25 varieties of fruits and vegetables...more
Michelle Obama (C) joins 5th grade students from the Bancroft Elementary School during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new White House Kitchen Garden in Washington, March 20, 2009. The garden will grow about 25 varieties of fruits and vegetables which will be harvested by the White House kitchen for consumption at the White House. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Michelle Obama sings with children during her visit to the Siete de Enero school in Mexico City April 14, 2010. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
Michelle Obama sings with children during her visit to the Siete de Enero school in Mexico City April 14, 2010. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
Michelle Obama (L) and Elisabeth Debrosse, wife of Haitian President Rene Preval, greet children during her visit to a local child welfare project in Port-au-Prince April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Michelle Obama (L) and Elisabeth Debrosse, wife of Haitian President Rene Preval, greet children during her visit to a local child welfare project in Port-au-Prince April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Michelle Obama listens to students explain harvesting lettuce at Hollin Meadows Science and Math Focus School in Alexandria, Virginia November 18, 2009. REUTERS/Molly Riley
Michelle Obama listens to students explain harvesting lettuce at Hollin Meadows Science and Math Focus School in Alexandria, Virginia November 18, 2009. REUTERS/Molly Riley
Michelle Obama hugs a child from the Brooklyn Montessori School after she presented a donation at the ground breaking ceremony for the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall in Washington February 22,...more
Michelle Obama hugs a child from the Brooklyn Montessori School after she presented a donation at the ground breaking ceremony for the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall in Washington February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Michelle Obama and actor Rico Rodriguez read "The night before Christmas" to children during the 90th lighting of the National Christmas tree in front of the White House in Washington, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Michelle Obama and actor Rico Rodriguez read "The night before Christmas" to children during the 90th lighting of the National Christmas tree in front of the White House in Washington, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Michelle Obama smiles as meets with 3rd grade students at the Ferebee Hope elementary school in Washington May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Michelle Obama smiles as meets with 3rd grade students at the Ferebee Hope elementary school in Washington May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Michelle Obama interacts with the children of military personnel, including Addison Walker (to the R of Obama), at the Prager Child Development Center during a trip to Ft. Bragg in Fayetteville, North Carolina March 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ellen Ozier more
Michelle Obama interacts with the children of military personnel, including Addison Walker (to the R of Obama), at the Prager Child Development Center during a trip to Ft. Bragg in Fayetteville, North Carolina March 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ellen Ozier
Michelle Obama visits Jorge Ortiz (R) during a visit to military families before Easter at Fisher House in Bethesda, Maryland March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Michelle Obama visits Jorge Ortiz (R) during a visit to military families before Easter at Fisher House in Bethesda, Maryland March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Michelle Obama reacts as she visits with young children in after-school care at the Rappahannock Area YMCA in Spotsylvania, Virginia, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Michelle Obama reacts as she visits with young children in after-school care at the Rappahannock Area YMCA in Spotsylvania, Virginia, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (R), Michelle Obama (C) and tennis player Serena Williams (L) dance on stage with school children during an event to bring physical activity back to schools, hosted by the American Alliance for Health,...more
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (R), Michelle Obama (C) and tennis player Serena Williams (L) dance on stage with school children during an event to bring physical activity back to schools, hosted by the American Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (AAHPERD) and the Alliance for a Healthier Generation in Chicago, Illinois, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Michelle Obama (C) performs the Interlude dance during an event highlighting her "Let's Move" initiative attended by over 10,000 youths at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Michelle Obama (C) performs the Interlude dance during an event highlighting her "Let's Move" initiative attended by over 10,000 youths at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Michelle Obama (C) jumps with four hundred children at an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington October 11, 2011, to launch a challenge to help break the Guinness World Records title for the most people doing jumping jacks in a...more
Michelle Obama (C) jumps with four hundred children at an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington October 11, 2011, to launch a challenge to help break the Guinness World Records title for the most people doing jumping jacks in a 24-hour period. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Michelle Obama plays with kids while visiting CentroNia, a bilingual child care center, in Washington June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Michelle Obama plays with kids while visiting CentroNia, a bilingual child care center, in Washington June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Michelle Obama (R) looks in a tube tunnel for a child during playtime while visiting CentroNia, a bilingual child care center in Washington, June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Michelle Obama (R) looks in a tube tunnel for a child during playtime while visiting CentroNia, a bilingual child care center in Washington, June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Michelle Obama exercises with a child at the New York Police Athletic League's Harlem Center in the Harlem section of New York November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Michelle Obama exercises with a child at the New York Police Athletic League's Harlem Center in the Harlem section of New York November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Michelle Obama plays with underprivileged children enrolled in the academic program of "Make A Difference" (MAD), at a university in Mumbai November 6. 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Michelle Obama plays with underprivileged children enrolled in the academic program of "Make A Difference" (MAD), at a university in Mumbai November 6. 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Michelle Obama introduces children her husband and U.S. President Barack Obama as they attend the Christmas in Washington Celebration at the National Building Museum in Washington December 13, 2009. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Michelle Obama introduces children her husband and U.S. President Barack Obama as they attend the Christmas in Washington Celebration at the National Building Museum in Washington December 13, 2009. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Michelle Obama hugs youth after participating in a community service project at Vhuthilo Community Center in Soweto township, Johannesburg, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool
Michelle Obama hugs youth after participating in a community service project at Vhuthilo Community Center in Soweto township, Johannesburg, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool
Next Slideshows
Pistol-packing judge
With recent cases of courtroom shootings, some Filipino judges are arming to protect themselves from disgruntled litigants.
Guess where I'm calling from?
40 years ago, the first ever mobile phone call was placed. A look at all the strange and unusual places where people can call from now.
World of plastic surgery
People are finding ways to change how they look through a variety of surgical implants and transplants.
Kangaroo shooter
Steven O'Donnell, a professional plumber, shoots kangaroos as part of an annual cull in the Australian Capital Territory.
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
India this week
Our best photos from India from the past week.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.