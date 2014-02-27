First Lady of fitness
First lady Michelle Obama unveils proposed updates to nutrition facts labels during remarks in the East Room of the White House, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First lady Michelle Obama unveils proposed updates to nutrition facts labels during remarks in the East Room of the White House, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Michelle Obama participates in a tug of war with Jimmy Fallon in the White House, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy-White House
Michelle Obama participates in a tug of war with Jimmy Fallon in the White House, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy-White House
Michelle Obama does push-ups with Archbishop Desmond Tutu as they participate in youth activities raising awareness for HIV prevention, at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town, June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool
Michelle Obama does push-ups with Archbishop Desmond Tutu as they participate in youth activities raising awareness for HIV prevention, at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town, June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool
Michelle Obama plays mini-tennis during a "Let's Move!" faith and communities physical activity at Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Michelle Obama plays mini-tennis during a "Let's Move!" faith and communities physical activity at Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Michelle Obama and Mexico's first lady Margarita Zavala take part in exercises during a visit a school in Silver Spring, Maryland May 19, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Michelle Obama and Mexico's first lady Margarita Zavala take part in exercises during a visit a school in Silver Spring, Maryland May 19, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Michelle Obama hits a tennis ball as she takes part in a "Let's Move" tennis clinic at the U.S. Open to promote physical activity for kids, in New York, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Michelle Obama hits a tennis ball as she takes part in a "Let's Move" tennis clinic at the U.S. Open to promote physical activity for kids, in New York, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Michelle Obama exercises with a child at the New York Police Athletic League's Harlem Center in the Harlem section of New York, November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Michelle Obama exercises with a child at the New York Police Athletic League's Harlem Center in the Harlem section of New York, November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Michelle Obama plays tennis during an event for U.S. military children and British and U.S. students at the U.S. embassy in central London July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Michelle Obama plays tennis during an event for U.S. military children and British and U.S. students at the U.S. embassy in central London July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Michelle Obama shares a laugh with intern Cheryse Sana after touring the Ma'o Organic Farms in Waianae, Hawaii November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Michelle Obama shares a laugh with intern Cheryse Sana after touring the Ma'o Organic Farms in Waianae, Hawaii November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Michelle Obama plays flag football with children, former NFL players and coaches during her "Let's Move" campaign to fight childhood obesity in New Orleans, September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
Michelle Obama plays flag football with children, former NFL players and coaches during her "Let's Move" campaign to fight childhood obesity in New Orleans, September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
Michelle Obama jumps with four hundred children at an event on the South Lawn of the White House, to launch a challenge to help break the Guinness World Records title for the most people doing jumping jacks in a 24-hour period, October 11, 2011. ...more
Michelle Obama jumps with four hundred children at an event on the South Lawn of the White House, to launch a challenge to help break the Guinness World Records title for the most people doing jumping jacks in a 24-hour period, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Michelle Obama hula hoops with kids at the White House Healthy Kids Fair on the South Lawn in Washington, October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Michelle Obama hula hoops with kids at the White House Healthy Kids Fair on the South Lawn in Washington, October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Michelle Obama swings as she joins volunteers to build a playground at Imagine Southeast Public Charter School in Washington, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Michelle Obama swings as she joins volunteers to build a playground at Imagine Southeast Public Charter School in Washington, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Michelle Obama watches as children of military families play baseball during an event to support the families, at Coors Field in Denver, April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Michelle Obama watches as children of military families play baseball during an event to support the families, at Coors Field in Denver, April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Michelle Obama walks past shelves of produce as she arrives to speak at the future site of a Northgate Gonzales Market to highlight progress of the California FreshWorks Fund, a $264 million public-private financing fund that invests in bringing...more
Michelle Obama walks past shelves of produce as she arrives to speak at the future site of a Northgate Gonzales Market to highlight progress of the California FreshWorks Fund, a $264 million public-private financing fund that invests in bringing grocery stores and other forms of healthy food retailers to underserved communities in Inglewood, California, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Michelle Obama, taking part in a "Let's Move" tennis clinic at the U.S. Open to promote physical activity for kids, cheers as she sits with a group of children in New York, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Michelle Obama, taking part in a "Let's Move" tennis clinic at the U.S. Open to promote physical activity for kids, cheers as she sits with a group of children in New York, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Michelle Obama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu (back to camera) kick around soccer balls as they participate in youth activities raising awareness for HIV prevention at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Charles...more
Michelle Obama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu (back to camera) kick around soccer balls as they participate in youth activities raising awareness for HIV prevention at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool
Michelle Obama dances during a surprise visit to Alice Deal Middle School for a "Let's Move" fitness event in Washington, May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
Michelle Obama dances during a surprise visit to Alice Deal Middle School for a "Let's Move" fitness event in Washington, May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
Michelle Obama runs as she attends a free soccer clinic organised by the U.S. Soccer Foundation in Washington, March 5, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Michelle Obama runs as she attends a free soccer clinic organised by the U.S. Soccer Foundation in Washington, March 5, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Michelle Obama runs through a drill with children at the New York Police Athletic League's Harlem Center in the Harlem, New York, November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Michelle Obama runs through a drill with children at the New York Police Athletic League's Harlem Center in the Harlem, New York, November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Michelle Obama exercises with children at the New York Police Athletic League's Harlem Center in the Harlem, New York November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Michelle Obama exercises with children at the New York Police Athletic League's Harlem Center in the Harlem, New York November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Michelle Obama jumps rope with kids at the White House Healthy Kids Fair on the South Lawn in Washington, October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Michelle Obama jumps rope with kids at the White House Healthy Kids Fair on the South Lawn in Washington, October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Michelle Obama samples a carrot she harvested from her garden with students from local Bancroft Elementary School at the White House, June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Michelle Obama samples a carrot she harvested from her garden with students from local Bancroft Elementary School at the White House, June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Michelle Obama and Mexico's first lady Margarita Zavala take part in exercises during a visit a school in Silver Spring, Maryland May 19, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Michelle Obama and Mexico's first lady Margarita Zavala take part in exercises during a visit a school in Silver Spring, Maryland May 19, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Michelle Obama talks with elementary school children as they try different vegetables at Riverside Elementary School in Miami, November 22, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Michelle Obama talks with elementary school children as they try different vegetables at Riverside Elementary School in Miami, November 22, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Michelle Obama shells sugar snap peas she harvested from her garden with students from Bancroft Elementary School at the White House, June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Michelle Obama shells sugar snap peas she harvested from her garden with students from Bancroft Elementary School at the White House, June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
Seeking sanctuary
An ornate 17th century church in central Brussels has become a shelter for a group of Afghan asylum seekers, protesting their deportation back to their home...
When in Rome...
Politicians, celebrities and royals dressing for the occasion when on the road.
Shivaratri festival
Shivaratri is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva.
Children and the Pope
Pope Francis greeting children.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.