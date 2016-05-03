Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue May 3, 2016 | 11:25pm IST

First responders of Syria

A civil defense member carries an injured girl that survived from under debris at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Marshamsha, southern Idlib province, Syria October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A civil defense member carries an injured girl that survived from under debris at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Marshamsha, southern Idlib province, Syria...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A civil defense member carries an injured girl that survived from under debris at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Marshamsha, southern Idlib province, Syria October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
1 / 24
Civil Defense members put out a fire that spread in an oil refinery in the town of Marat Numan in Idlib province, Syria March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Civil Defense members put out a fire that spread in an oil refinery in the town of Marat Numan in Idlib province, Syria March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Civil Defense members put out a fire that spread in an oil refinery in the town of Marat Numan in Idlib province, Syria March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
2 / 24
A civil defense member reacts at a site hit by what activists said were three consecutive air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, the last of which hit an ambulance, in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A civil defense member reacts at a site hit by what activists said were three consecutive air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, the last of which hit an ambulance, in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
A civil defense member reacts at a site hit by what activists said were three consecutive air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, the last of which hit an ambulance, in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
3 / 24
Civil defense members carry a casualty after an airstrike at a field hospital in the rebel held area of al-Sukari district of Aleppo, Syria April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Civil defense members carry a casualty after an airstrike at a field hospital in the rebel held area of al-Sukari district of Aleppo, Syria April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
Civil defense members carry a casualty after an airstrike at a field hospital in the rebel held area of al-Sukari district of Aleppo, Syria April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
4 / 24
A civil defense member holds an injured boy inside an ambulance after what activists were were cluster bombs dropped by Russian air force in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province, Syria October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A civil defense member holds an injured boy inside an ambulance after what activists were were cluster bombs dropped by Russian air force in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province, Syria October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A civil defense member holds an injured boy inside an ambulance after what activists were were cluster bombs dropped by Russian air force in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province, Syria October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
5 / 24
A civil defense member looks for survivors at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

A civil defense member looks for survivors at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / Sunday, July 27, 2014
A civil defense member looks for survivors at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Close
6 / 24
Civil defense members rest amid rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Civil defense members rest amid rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
Civil defense members rest amid rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
7 / 24
A damaged Civil Defense truck is pictured inside a rescue station in the rebel held town of Atareb, Aleppo countryside, Syria April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A damaged Civil Defense truck is pictured inside a rescue station in the rebel held town of Atareb, Aleppo countryside, Syria April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A damaged Civil Defense truck is pictured inside a rescue station in the rebel held town of Atareb, Aleppo countryside, Syria April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
8 / 24
Omar Alwan, 21, a civil defense member, poses for a photograph in Idlib, Syria March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Omar Alwan, 21, a civil defense member, poses for a photograph in Idlib, Syria March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Omar Alwan, 21, a civil defense member, poses for a photograph in Idlib, Syria March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
9 / 24
A civil defense member attends a training course in Maarat Al-Nouman, south of Idlib, Syria March 3, 2016. The text on the wall reads in Arabic: "My brother the savior, The life of others depends on you." REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A civil defense member attends a training course in Maarat Al-Nouman, south of Idlib, Syria March 3, 2016. The text on the wall reads in Arabic: "My brother the savior, The life of others depends on you." REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
A civil defense member attends a training course in Maarat Al-Nouman, south of Idlib, Syria March 3, 2016. The text on the wall reads in Arabic: "My brother the savior, The life of others depends on you." REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
10 / 24
Civil defense members attend a training course in Maarat Al-Nouman, south of Idlib, Syria March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Civil defense members attend a training course in Maarat Al-Nouman, south of Idlib, Syria March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Civil defense members attend a training course in Maarat Al-Nouman, south of Idlib, Syria March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
11 / 24
Civil defense members hold a demonstration to children during a war safety awareness class in Deraa Governorate, Syria March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Civil defense members hold a demonstration to children during a war safety awareness class in Deraa Governorate, Syria March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Civil defense members hold a demonstration to children during a war safety awareness class in Deraa Governorate, Syria March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
12 / 24
Members of the civil defense rescue children after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Members of the civil defense rescue children after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Reuters / Monday, June 02, 2014
Members of the civil defense rescue children after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Close
13 / 24
Civil defense members mourn the death of their comrade, who died during what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force, during his funeral in Ehsim town in the south of Idlib province, Syria, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Civil defense members mourn the death of their comrade, who died during what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force, during his funeral in Ehsim town in the south of Idlib province, Syria, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil...more

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Civil defense members mourn the death of their comrade, who died during what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force, during his funeral in Ehsim town in the south of Idlib province, Syria, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
14 / 24
A stretcher is pictured as civil defense members and civilians search for survivors under the rubble of a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, Syria June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A stretcher is pictured as civil defense members and civilians search for survivors under the rubble of a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, Syria June 21, 2015....more

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
A stretcher is pictured as civil defense members and civilians search for survivors under the rubble of a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, Syria June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
15 / 24
Civil Defense members carry the body of an al Qaeda Nusra Front member in a body bag at a Nusra's headquarters, which was targeted by what Nusra members said was a U.S.-led air strike, in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Civil Defense members carry the body of an al Qaeda Nusra Front member in a body bag at a Nusra's headquarters, which was targeted by what Nusra members said was a U.S.-led air strike, in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib June 3,...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Civil Defense members carry the body of an al Qaeda Nusra Front member in a body bag at a Nusra's headquarters, which was targeted by what Nusra members said was a U.S.-led air strike, in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
16 / 24
A Civil Defense member carries a damaged canister in Ibleen village from what activists said was a chlorine gas attack, on Kansafra, Ibleen and Josef villages, Idlib countryside May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar

A Civil Defense member carries a damaged canister in Ibleen village from what activists said was a chlorine gas attack, on Kansafra, Ibleen and Josef villages, Idlib countryside May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
A Civil Defense member carries a damaged canister in Ibleen village from what activists said was a chlorine gas attack, on Kansafra, Ibleen and Josef villages, Idlib countryside May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar
Close
17 / 24
Residents and civil defense members look for survivors amid debris after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in al-Katerji district in Aleppo March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Residents and civil defense members look for survivors amid debris after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in al-Katerji district in Aleppo March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Residents and civil defense members look for survivors amid debris after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in al-Katerji district in Aleppo March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Close
18 / 24
Civilians, with the help of Civil Defense members, position sanitation pipes as barricades to provide protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who are stationed in Aleppo's historic citadel October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Civilians, with the help of Civil Defense members, position sanitation pipes as barricades to provide protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who are stationed in Aleppo's historic citadel October 12, 2014....more

Reuters / Sunday, October 12, 2014
Civilians, with the help of Civil Defense members, position sanitation pipes as barricades to provide protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who are stationed in Aleppo's historic citadel October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
19 / 24
A civil defense member is stuck under debris at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A civil defense member is stuck under debris at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 27, 2014
A civil defense member is stuck under debris at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 24
Residents and civil defense members look for survivors at a damaged site after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Residents and civil defense members look for survivors at a damaged site after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria September 17, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Residents and civil defense members look for survivors at a damaged site after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
21 / 24
Residents and Civil Defense members look for survivors at a damaged site after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and hit a school and a residential building in Seif al-Dawla neighborhood of Aleppo May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Residents and Civil Defense members look for survivors at a damaged site after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and hit a school and a residential building in Seif al-Dawla...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Residents and Civil Defense members look for survivors at a damaged site after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and hit a school and a residential building in Seif al-Dawla neighborhood of Aleppo May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
22 / 24
A civil defense member assists an injured man inside an ambulance after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo, Syria April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A civil defense member assists an injured man inside an ambulance after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo, Syria April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A civil defense member assists an injured man inside an ambulance after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo, Syria April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
23 / 24
Residents and civil defense members inspect damage after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Residents and civil defense members inspect damage after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
Residents and civil defense members inspect damage after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Distant planets

Distant planets

Next Slideshows

Distant planets

Distant planets

Far-away planets in our galaxy and beyond.

03 May 2016
Journalists in the line of fire

Journalists in the line of fire

Highlighting the work of journalists in hostile environments to mark World Press Freedom Day.

03 May 2016
In numbers - India's drought

In numbers - India's drought

India is going through its worst drought in four decades. Here are some numbers detailing the situation.

03 May 2016
Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the month of April.

02 May 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast