First responders of Syria
A civil defense member carries an injured girl that survived from under debris at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Marshamsha, southern Idlib province, Syria...more
Civil Defense members put out a fire that spread in an oil refinery in the town of Marat Numan in Idlib province, Syria March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A civil defense member reacts at a site hit by what activists said were three consecutive air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, the last of which hit an ambulance, in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province,...more
Civil defense members carry a casualty after an airstrike at a field hospital in the rebel held area of al-Sukari district of Aleppo, Syria April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A civil defense member holds an injured boy inside an ambulance after what activists were were cluster bombs dropped by Russian air force in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province, Syria October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A civil defense member looks for survivors at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Civil defense members rest amid rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A damaged Civil Defense truck is pictured inside a rescue station in the rebel held town of Atareb, Aleppo countryside, Syria April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Omar Alwan, 21, a civil defense member, poses for a photograph in Idlib, Syria March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A civil defense member attends a training course in Maarat Al-Nouman, south of Idlib, Syria March 3, 2016. The text on the wall reads in Arabic: "My brother the savior, The life of others depends on you." REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Civil defense members attend a training course in Maarat Al-Nouman, south of Idlib, Syria March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Civil defense members hold a demonstration to children during a war safety awareness class in Deraa Governorate, Syria March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Members of the civil defense rescue children after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Civil defense members mourn the death of their comrade, who died during what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force, during his funeral in Ehsim town in the south of Idlib province, Syria, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil...more
A stretcher is pictured as civil defense members and civilians search for survivors under the rubble of a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, Syria June 21, 2015....more
Civil Defense members carry the body of an al Qaeda Nusra Front member in a body bag at a Nusra's headquarters, which was targeted by what Nusra members said was a U.S.-led air strike, in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib June 3,...more
A Civil Defense member carries a damaged canister in Ibleen village from what activists said was a chlorine gas attack, on Kansafra, Ibleen and Josef villages, Idlib countryside May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar
Residents and civil defense members look for survivors amid debris after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in al-Katerji district in Aleppo March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Civilians, with the help of Civil Defense members, position sanitation pipes as barricades to provide protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who are stationed in Aleppo's historic citadel October 12, 2014....more
A civil defense member is stuck under debris at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents and civil defense members look for survivors at a damaged site after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria September 17, 2015....more
Residents and Civil Defense members look for survivors at a damaged site after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and hit a school and a residential building in Seif al-Dawla...more
A civil defense member assists an injured man inside an ambulance after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo, Syria April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Residents and civil defense members inspect damage after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
