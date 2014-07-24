Edition:
India

First World War firsts

Friday, July 25, 2014

World War One pioneered many "firsts" in technological, scientific and societal innovations. Tanks were invented as a means of breaking the trench warfare stalemate. REUTERS/Handout/Files

Friday, July 25, 2014
World War One pioneered many "firsts" in technological, scientific and societal innovations. Tanks were invented as a means of breaking the trench warfare stalemate. REUTERS/Handout/Files
Close
1 / 20
Friday, July 25, 2014

"Tanks" were originally the codename for the armored vehicles in order to hide the purpose of their construction. Factory workers were told they were manufacturing water tanks. REUTERS/Handout/Files

Friday, July 25, 2014
"Tanks" were originally the codename for the armored vehicles in order to hide the purpose of their construction. Factory workers were told they were manufacturing water tanks. REUTERS/Handout/Files
Close
2 / 20
Friday, July 25, 2014

Machine guns were regularly employed for the first time, forever altering the battlefield. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives

Friday, July 25, 2014
Machine guns were regularly employed for the first time, forever altering the battlefield. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives
Close
3 / 20
Friday, July 25, 2014

Aircraft were deployed in war en masse for the first time, for both air to air combat and for reconnaissance. REUTERS/Handout via National Defense Intelligence College

Friday, July 25, 2014
Aircraft were deployed in war en masse for the first time, for both air to air combat and for reconnaissance. REUTERS/Handout via National Defense Intelligence College
Close
4 / 20
Friday, July 25, 2014

Observation balloons continued to be utilized for reconnaissance as well as airplanes. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress

Friday, July 25, 2014
Observation balloons continued to be utilized for reconnaissance as well as airplanes. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress
Close
5 / 20
Friday, July 25, 2014

World War One gave birth to the fighter pilot, including Eddie Rickenbacker, America's most successful World War One fighter ace. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives

Friday, July 25, 2014
World War One gave birth to the fighter pilot, including Eddie Rickenbacker, America's most successful World War One fighter ace. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives
Close
6 / 20
Friday, July 25, 2014

Aerial reconnaissance became a key component in military intelligence. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Defense Intelligence College

Friday, July 25, 2014
Aerial reconnaissance became a key component in military intelligence. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Defense Intelligence College
Close
7 / 20
Friday, July 25, 2014

Aircraft carriers were used for the first time, with the HMS Argus setting the template for future carriers capable of allowing planes to both take off and land on ships. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Naval Historical Center

Friday, July 25, 2014
Aircraft carriers were used for the first time, with the HMS Argus setting the template for future carriers capable of allowing planes to both take off and land on ships. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Naval Historical Center
Close
8 / 20
Friday, July 25, 2014

Steel helmets were introduced as protective headgear for soldiers. REUTERS/Files

Friday, July 25, 2014
Steel helmets were introduced as protective headgear for soldiers. REUTERS/Files
Close
9 / 20
Friday, July 25, 2014

Before the broad issuing of steel helmets, most soldiers wore cloth caps. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives

Friday, July 25, 2014
Before the broad issuing of steel helmets, most soldiers wore cloth caps. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives
Close
10 / 20
Friday, July 25, 2014

Field telephones and wireless communications were regularly used for the first time to coordinate military movements. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress

Friday, July 25, 2014
Field telephones and wireless communications were regularly used for the first time to coordinate military movements. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress
Close
11 / 20
Friday, July 25, 2014

Improved communication technologies allowed for greater coordination of military offensives. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives

Friday, July 25, 2014
Improved communication technologies allowed for greater coordination of military offensives. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives
Close
12 / 20
Friday, July 25, 2014

Chemical weapons in the form of deadly poison gases were used for the first time. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress

Friday, July 25, 2014
Chemical weapons in the form of deadly poison gases were used for the first time. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress
Close
13 / 20
Friday, July 25, 2014

Chemical weapon use lead quickly to the development of countermeasures like the first gas masks. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress

Friday, July 25, 2014
Chemical weapon use lead quickly to the development of countermeasures like the first gas masks. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress
Close
14 / 20
Friday, July 25, 2014

It was the first major war where a majority of combat casualties were inflicted by artillery. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives

Friday, July 25, 2014
It was the first major war where a majority of combat casualties were inflicted by artillery. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives
Close
15 / 20
Friday, July 25, 2014

Blood banks were created for the first time to help stabilize the wounded from blood loss. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Army Nurse Corps

Friday, July 25, 2014
Blood banks were created for the first time to help stabilize the wounded from blood loss. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Army Nurse Corps
Close
16 / 20
Friday, July 25, 2014

Submarines became a key component in naval strategy. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Navy

Friday, July 25, 2014
Submarines became a key component in naval strategy. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Navy
Close
17 / 20
Friday, July 25, 2014

The first officially enlisted women appeared in the U.S. military, as the U.S. Navy created a reserve force which allowed enlisted women to work as yeomen, radio operators, nurses, or in other support roles. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives

Friday, July 25, 2014
The first officially enlisted women appeared in the U.S. military, as the U.S. Navy created a reserve force which allowed enlisted women to work as yeomen, radio operators, nurses, or in other support roles. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives
Close
18 / 20
Friday, July 25, 2014

Mobile X-rays were developed to aid doctors in performing battlefield surgeries. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Army

Friday, July 25, 2014
Mobile X-rays were developed to aid doctors in performing battlefield surgeries. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Army
Close
19 / 20
Friday, July 25, 2014

Woodrow Wilson became the first U.S. president to make an official trip to Europe for the Paris peace conference. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress

Friday, July 25, 2014
Woodrow Wilson became the first U.S. president to make an official trip to Europe for the Paris peace conference. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress
Close
20 / 20

First World War firsts

First World War firsts Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Raising the Costa Concordia

Raising the Costa Concordia
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Editor's choice

All Collections

Editor's choice

8:30am IST

Paris Haute Couture

All Collections

Paris Haute Couture

7:30am IST

Brazil's prisons on edge

All Collections

Brazil's prisons on edge

4:20am IST

Tornados ravage Georgia

All Collections

Tornados ravage Georgia

2:45am IST

Wildfires raging in Chile

All Collections

Wildfires raging in Chile

2:05am IST

Best of the Australian Open

All Collections

Best of the Australian Open

1:35am IST

What Islamic State left behind

All Collections

What Islamic State left behind

1:00am IST

On the frontlines of Mosul

All Collections

On the frontlines of Mosul

Monday, January 23, 2017

View More Slideshows »