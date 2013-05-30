Fishing for snakeheads

Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries biologist John Odenkirk (R) and intern Jarrett Talley (L) net northern snakehead fish deep into a shoreline on a stunboat in Little Hunting Creek off the Potomac River, Virginia, May 23, 2013. The threat of the snakehead, native to China's Yangtze basin, which is believed to spawn repeatedly during the year unlike other species that spawn just once, is that it is such a hardy newcomer that it could squeeze out longer-established and more desired fish in their areas. REUTERS/Gary Cameron