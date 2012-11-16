Fishing in India
A Kashmiri fisherman throws a net to catch fish from Dal Lake in Srinagar November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A fishing boat sails in the Arabian sea at sunset in Mumbai October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Clouds are reflected in a tributary of the Mutha river as fisherwomen scour their nets for caught fish near the village of Khed, about 57 km (35 miles) north of the city of Pune, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A man throws fishing net in a swamp at Pargoan village, the proposed site of Navi Mumbai airport, about 45 km (27 miles) east of Mumbai August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A Kashmiri boatman rows his boat past dead fishes floating on the waters of Nageen Lake in Srinagar August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A villager fills a bucket with dead fish from the polluted waters of a lake at Matado village, about 35 km (22 miles) west from Ahmedabad August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
The daughter of a fisherman rows her boat in the waters of Vembanad Lake as she leaves to fish in Kochi July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files
Fishermen pull their fishing net from the waters of Bay of Bengal during sunrise in Chennai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files
The son of a fisherman reacts to the camera while carrying a basket full of fishes at a fishing harbour in Chennai June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files
A fisherman casts his fishing net into the Arabian Sea against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Kochi May 29. 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files
Fishermen floating on rubber air tubes are silhouetted as they catch fish in the waters of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A Kashmiri fisherman is reflected in the waters of Dal Lake as he throws a net to catch fish in Srinagar May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Kashmiri fisherman throws a net to catch fish from the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Fishermen sort out their fishing nets along the shores of the Arabian Sea at a beach in Mumbai April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A Kashmiri fisherman throws his net to catch fish on the waters of Dal Lake on a cold day in Srinagar January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Fishermen prepare a fishing net in the waters of the river Ganges as monsoon clouds cover the sky in Kolkata July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
