Fishy business in India
Fishes are kept on display for sale at a fishing harbour in Chennai June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A fisherman casts his net into the Kathajodi River in Cuttack district, about 25 km (15 miles) from Bhubaneswar December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman carries fish for sale in a wholesale market at a fish harbour in Mumbai October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman prepares to swallow a live fish that has been dipped in homemade medicine during a camp in Hyderabad June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Fishermen push their boats transporting baskets full of fishes at a fishing harbour in Chennai June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A fisherman pulls his net while catching fish in the waters of the Kanjia lake on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Fishermen row their boats carrying baskets full of fishes at a fishing harbour in Chennai June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Fishermen prepare their boat before heading to sea to catch fish on Marina beach in Chennai February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A man fishes in front of his flooded hut at Santipur village in Assam September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A Kashmiri fisherman casts his fishing net in the waters of Wular Lake at Bandipora, about 65 km (40 miles) north of Srinagar, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man, affected by floods, casts his fishing net in a flooded paddy field to catch fish at Khalabhyuan village, in Assam, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A vendor cuts fish at his stall at a wholesale fish market in Kolkata July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
The daughter of a fisherman rows her boat in the waters of Vembanad Lake as she leaves to fish in Kochi July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A villager casts a fishing net in a pond at Gupti village in Orissa March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A fisherman rows his boat in the waters of Loktak lake at Moirang, about 45 km (28 miles) south of Imphal January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Women buy fish at Ima Market, one of the largest markets operated by women in Asia, in Imphal January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A worker arranges sardines before transporting them to retail markets at a fishing harbour in Kochi November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Kashmiri fishermen cast their nets to catch fish from the waters of Dal Lake on a cold day in Srinagar February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A woman sells fish at a wholesale market at a fish harbour in Mumbai January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman carries fish for sale at a wholesale market at a fish harbour in Mumbai January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A fisherman arranges a fishing net as his wife paddles their boat in the waters of the Periyar river on the outskirts of Kochi January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A man feeds a piece of bread to catfish in the Gadisar Lake at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan August 20, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Fish open their mouths, while waiting to be fed by passers-by, in the waters of a lake in Mansar near Jammu February 17, 2010. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A woman arranges to dry fish at Kopalauppada village in Andhra Pradesh December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A fisherman sits in a boat filled with Indian sea fish at a fishing harbour at Kochi June 27, 2009. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A water snake swallows a catfish at a temple pond in Kochi May 21, 2009. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A member (L) of Bathini Goud Brothers administers a live fish medicine to a girl during a camp in Hyderabad June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Children search for fish in a puddle in Bihar-e-Sharif town, about 60 km (37 miles) from Patna, April 13, 2007. REUTERS/Adeel Halim
A Kashmiri fisherwoman cuts a fish at a market in Srinagar November 16, 2006. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
An Indian fisherman moves with a raft near fishing boats damaged by a tsunami in Nagappattinam, in Tamil Nadu, January 14, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
A worker collects dead fish from Kankaria Lake in Ahmedabad October 12, 2004. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An Indian flood victim woman fishes in a traditional way in a paddy field after flood waters receded at Dimaria village about 40 km (25miles) east of Guwahati, August 4, 2004. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Indian fishermen pull in their catch in Kovalam Beach, about 20 km (12 miles) south of Trivandrum, in Kerala, March 6, 2003. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Members of Bathini Goud brothers coat a live murrel fish with homemade medicine at a camp in Hyderabad June 8, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
