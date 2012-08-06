Five way kidney transplant
Honica Brittman waits to take part in a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. Brittman donated a kidney for transplant as part of chain of kidney donations that allowed five people to receive a transplanted kidney over a two day period. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A surgical team prepares Adam Abernathy for surgery to receive a donated kidney as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. Abernathy's partner David Ferguson donated a kidney for transplant to a stranger while at the same time someone donated a kidney to Abernathy as part of chain of kidney donations that allowed five people to receive a transplanted kidney of a two day period. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
David Ferguson listens to a doctor's instructions as he waits to donate a kidney as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. Ferguson's partner Adam Abernathy received a donated a kidney for transplant from a stranger while Ferguson's donated kidney went to another person as part of chain of kidney donations that allowed five people to receive a transplanted kidney over a two day period. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Adam Abernathy frowns as a nurse puts an IV in his arm as he waits to receive a donated kidney as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Surgeon Karim Zalazun looks at a monitor displaying a donor kidney for patient Adam Abernathy, who participated in a five-way organ transplant swap, in New York, August 1, 2012. The health dangers for kidney donors is believed to be low. The risk of death from the surgery is 1 in 1,700, according to the National Kidney Foundation, and life expectancy is said to be unchanged with one kidney. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Adam Abernathy walks to surgery to receive a donated kidney as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Surgeon James Guarrera harvests the damaged kidney of patient Adam Abernathy as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Honica Brittman (R) listens to a doctor's instructions as she waits to take part in a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. Brittman donated a kidney for transplant as part of chain of kidney donations that allowed five people to receive a transplanted kidney over a two day period. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
David Ferguson looks in on his partner Adam Abernathy prior to them participating in a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Surgeon James Guarrera prepares a donated harvested kidney to transplant into patient Adam Abernathy as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A nurse puts an IV in the arm of David Ferguson as he waits to donate a kidney as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Surgeon Lloyd Ratner looks at a monitor displaying a donor kidney for patient Adam Abernathy, who participated in a five-way organ transplant swap, in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Surgeon James Guarrera carries a donated harvested kidney to transplant into patient Adam Abernathy as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Surgeon James Guarrera (R) implants a donated harvested kidney to transplant into patient Adam Abernathy as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Surgeon James Guarrera prepares a donated harvested kidney to transplant into patient Adam Abernathy as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Surgeon James Guarrera harvests the damaged kidney of patient Adam Abernathy as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Adam Abernathy is prepared for surgery to receive a donated kidney as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Surgeons Lloyd Ratner (R) and Karim Zalazun (L) harvest a donor kidney for patient Andrew Abernathy, who participated in a five-way organ transplant swap, in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Members of a surgical team implant a donated harvested kidney to transplant into patient Adam Abernathy as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Adam Abernathy is prepared for surgery to receive a donated kidney as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
