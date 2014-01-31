Flamenco fashion
A model presents a creation by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Models present creations by Inma Castrejon during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. The show will run until February 2. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Models present creations by Inma Castrejon during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. The show will run until February 2. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model wearing a creation by Ana Moron smiles backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. The show will run until February 2. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model wearing a creation by Ana Moron smiles backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. The show will run until February 2. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model gestures as she presents a creation by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model gestures as she presents a creation by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Models present creations by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Models present creations by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model Vanesa Soler, 28, wearing a creation by La Casa de Mary poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model Vanesa Soler, 28, wearing a creation by La Casa de Mary poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model Macarena Martin, 25, wearing a creation by Inma Castrejon poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model Macarena Martin, 25, wearing a creation by Inma Castrejon poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Pilar Muratori during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, January 30, 2014. The show will run until February 2. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Pilar Muratori during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, January 30, 2014. The show will run until February 2. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model Vicky Manzano, 28, wearing a creation by Antonio Gutierrez poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model Vicky Manzano, 28, wearing a creation by Antonio Gutierrez poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Rafnuro during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Rafnuro during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model Ana Moreno, 20, wearing a creation by Antonio Gutierrez, poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model Ana Moreno, 20, wearing a creation by Antonio Gutierrez, poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Carmen G. Vazquez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Carmen G. Vazquez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Antonio Gutierrez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Antonio Gutierrez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Carmen G. Vazquez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Carmen G. Vazquez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model Maria Gutierrez, 17, wearing a creation by Antonio Gutierrez, poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model Maria Gutierrez, 17, wearing a creation by Antonio Gutierrez, poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Maria de Gracia Diseno during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Maria de Gracia Diseno during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model Mercedes Molina, 19, wearing a creation by Rafnuro, poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model Mercedes Molina, 19, wearing a creation by Rafnuro, poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Models present creations by Antonio Gutierrez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Models present creations by Antonio Gutierrez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model Rocio Barea, 20, wearing a creation by Leticia Dominguez poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model Rocio Barea, 20, wearing a creation by Leticia Dominguez poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Next Slideshows
Helen Mirren and Hasty Pudding
Hasty Pudding Theatricals' 2014 Woman of the Year actress Helen Mirren
Trouble for Bieber
Justin Bieber appeared at a Toronto police station after being charged with assault over an incident involving a limo driver, the latest in a string of erratic...
Brokeback Mountain opera
The doomed romance between two Wyoming sheep herders was first a short story, then an Oscar-winning film - and now it's an opera.
Tribute to the Beatles
Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr take the stage together to mark 50 years since The Beatles' legendary debut on The Ed Sullivan Show.
MORE IN PICTURES
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.