Tue Jul 10, 2012

Flash floods sweep Russia

<p>Water streams out of a hose, placed by members of the Emergencies Ministry, to dewater the flooded town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko </p>

Water streams out of a hose, placed by members of the Emergencies Ministry, to dewater the flooded town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Water streams out of a hose, placed by members of the Emergencies Ministry, to dewater the flooded town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

<p>A woman speaks as she stands in a street, hit by floods, in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko </p>

A woman speaks as she stands in a street, hit by floods, in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A woman speaks as she stands in a street, hit by floods, in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

<p>Local residents stand in a flooded courtyard of a house in the town of Krymsk, which has been seriously damaged by floods, in the Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko </p>

Local residents stand in a flooded courtyard of a house in the town of Krymsk, which has been seriously damaged by floods, in the Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Local residents stand in a flooded courtyard of a house in the town of Krymsk, which has been seriously damaged by floods, in the Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

<p>Employees of a workshop produce coffins for flood victims at a city cemetery in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko </p>

Employees of a workshop produce coffins for flood victims at a city cemetery in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Employees of a workshop produce coffins for flood victims at a city cemetery in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

<p>A local resident passes by a damaged car stuck in a flooded street in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

A local resident passes by a damaged car stuck in a flooded street in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A local resident passes by a damaged car stuck in a flooded street in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

<p>Acquaintances of Pyotr Ostapenko, 35, a flood victim, mourn inside a church during a religious ceremony before the funeral in the village of Moldavanskoye outside Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko </p>

Acquaintances of Pyotr Ostapenko, 35, a flood victim, mourn inside a church during a religious ceremony before the funeral in the village of Moldavanskoye outside Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Acquaintances of Pyotr Ostapenko, 35, a flood victim, mourn inside a church during a religious ceremony before the funeral in the village of Moldavanskoye outside Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

<p>A local resident and a dog cross a flooded street in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko </p>

A local resident and a dog cross a flooded street in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A local resident and a dog cross a flooded street in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

<p>A man stands inside a house damaged by floods in the town of Krymsk in the Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko </p>

A man stands inside a house damaged by floods in the town of Krymsk in the Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A man stands inside a house damaged by floods in the town of Krymsk in the Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

<p>A local resident walks with her child through a flooded street in the southern Russian town of Krymsk July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Anosov</p>

A local resident walks with her child through a flooded street in the southern Russian town of Krymsk July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Anosov

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A local resident walks with her child through a flooded street in the southern Russian town of Krymsk July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Anosov

<p>People look through lists with information, left by local residents to be found by their acquaintances, after floods in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko </p>

People look through lists with information, left by local residents to be found by their acquaintances, after floods in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

People look through lists with information, left by local residents to be found by their acquaintances, after floods in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

<p>A local resident stands near a damaged car stuck in a flooded street in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko </p>

A local resident stands near a damaged car stuck in a flooded street in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A local resident stands near a damaged car stuck in a flooded street in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

<p>Local residents work amidst the debris of a house, damaged by floods, in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Local residents work amidst the debris of a house, damaged by floods, in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Local residents work amidst the debris of a house, damaged by floods, in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

<p>A local resident pulls his bicycle along a flooded street in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

A local resident pulls his bicycle along a flooded street in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A local resident pulls his bicycle along a flooded street in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

<p>Local residents ride a car and a bicycle while moving along a flooded street in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko </p>

Local residents ride a car and a bicycle while moving along a flooded street in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Local residents ride a car and a bicycle while moving along a flooded street in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

<p>Local residents look at flooded property near the southern Russian town of Krymsk July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Anosov </p>

Local residents look at flooded property near the southern Russian town of Krymsk July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Anosov

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Local residents look at flooded property near the southern Russian town of Krymsk July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Anosov

<p>A local resident looks at a submerged car in a flooded street in the village of Novoukrainsk, near the southern Russian town of Krymsk, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/VladimirAnosov </p>

A local resident looks at a submerged car in a flooded street in the village of Novoukrainsk, near the southern Russian town of Krymsk, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/VladimirAnosov

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A local resident looks at a submerged car in a flooded street in the village of Novoukrainsk, near the southern Russian town of Krymsk, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/VladimirAnosov

