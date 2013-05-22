Edition:
Flashback - Aishwarya at Cannes

<p>Aishwarya Rai (R) and Shahrukh Khan pose for photographers during a photocall for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film "Devdas" in Cannes May 23, 2002. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files</p>

Aishwarya Rai (R) and Shahrukh Khan pose for photographers during a photocall for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film "Devdas" in Cannes May 23, 2002. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files

<p>Sanjay Leela Bhansali (R) pose for photographers with Aishwarya Rai (C) and Shahrukh Khan (L) during a photocall for his film "Devdas" in Cannes May 23, 2002. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files</p>

Sanjay Leela Bhansali (R) pose for photographers with Aishwarya Rai (C) and Shahrukh Khan (L) during a photocall for his film "Devdas" in Cannes May 23, 2002. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files

<p>Aishwarya Rai salutes as she poses for photographers during a photocall for "Devdas" in Cannes May 23, 2002. REUTERS/Files</p>

Aishwarya Rai salutes as she poses for photographers during a photocall for "Devdas" in Cannes May 23, 2002. REUTERS/Files

<p>Jury members, U.S. actress Meg Ryan (L), Aishwarya Rai (C), and U.S. director Steven Soderbergh (R) stand together during a photocall on the first day of the 56th International Film Festival in Cannes, May 14, 2003. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files</p>

Jury members, U.S. actress Meg Ryan (L), Aishwarya Rai (C), and U.S. director Steven Soderbergh (R) stand together during a photocall on the first day of the 56th International Film Festival in Cannes, May 14, 2003. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files more

<p>The nine-member jury at the 56th International Film Festival in Cannes pose for photographers on the first day of the 12-day film jamboree May 14, 2003. From L-R - Chinese actor and director Jiang Wen, Italian writer Erri De Luca, French actor Jean Rochefort, US director Steven Soderbergh, Aishwarya Rai, U.S. actress Meg Ryan, Bosnian director Danis Tanovic, Jury President French director Patrice Chereau, and French actress Karin Viard. REUTERS/John Schults/Files</p>

The nine-member jury at the 56th International Film Festival in Cannes pose for photographers on the first day of the 12-day film jamboree May 14, 2003. From L-R - Chinese actor and director Jiang Wen, Italian writer Erri De Luca, French actor Jean...more

<p>Jury member Aishwarya Rai walks on stage during opening ceremonies at the 56th International Film Festival in Cannes, May 14, 2003. Rai is part of a nine-member jury presided over by French director and jury president Patrice. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files</p>

Jury member Aishwarya Rai walks on stage during opening ceremonies at the 56th International Film Festival in Cannes, May 14, 2003. Rai is part of a nine-member jury presided over by French director and jury president Patrice. REUTERS/Vincent...more

<p>Jury President, French director Patrice Chereau (L), escorts jury member Aishwarya Rai (C) during red-carpet arrivals at the 56th International Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2003. REUTERS/Files</p>

Jury President, French director Patrice Chereau (L), escorts jury member Aishwarya Rai (C) during red-carpet arrivals at the 56th International Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2003. REUTERS/Files

<p>Jury President, French director Patrice Chereau (L), escorts jury member Aishwarya Rai (R) during red-carpet arrivals at the 56th International Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2003. REUTERS/Files</p>

Jury President, French director Patrice Chereau (L), escorts jury member Aishwarya Rai (R) during red-carpet arrivals at the 56th International Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2003. REUTERS/Files

<p>Aishwarya Rai poses on the beach at the 56th International Film Festival in Cannes, May 17, 2003. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files</p>

Aishwarya Rai poses on the beach at the 56th International Film Festival in Cannes, May 17, 2003. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files

<p>Aishwarya Rai poses at the 56th International Film Festival in Cannes, May 17, 2003. Rai, a former Miss World, is one of the stars that brings this French Riviera town to life during the 12-day festival for film premieres, deal-making and parties. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files</p>

Aishwarya Rai poses at the 56th International Film Festival in Cannes, May 17, 2003. Rai, a former Miss World, is one of the stars that brings this French Riviera town to life during the 12-day festival for film premieres, deal-making and parties....more

<p>(L-R) Chinese actress Gong Li, Aishwarya Rai and French model Laetitia Casta pose during red carpet arrivals on the first day of the 57th International film festival in Cannes, May 12, 2004. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files</p>

(L-R) Chinese actress Gong Li, Aishwarya Rai and French model Laetitia Casta pose during red carpet arrivals on the first day of the 57th International film festival in Cannes, May 12, 2004. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files

<p>(L-R) Chinese actress Gong Li, Aishwarya Rai and French model Laetitia Casta pose during red carpet arrivals on the first day of the 57th International film festival in Cannes, May 12, 2004. REUTERS/Files</p>

(L-R) Chinese actress Gong Li, Aishwarya Rai and French model Laetitia Casta pose during red carpet arrivals on the first day of the 57th International film festival in Cannes, May 12, 2004. REUTERS/Files

<p>Belgian actress Cecile de France (L) and Aishwarya Rai pose during the opening night ceremony of the 58th Festival de Cannes, May 11, 2005. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/Files</p>

Belgian actress Cecile de France (L) and Aishwarya Rai pose during the opening night ceremony of the 58th Festival de Cannes, May 11, 2005. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/Files

<p>French model Laetitia Casta (R) poses with Aishwarya Rai during red carpet arrivals for the screening of German-born director Dominik Moll's film "Lemming" that opens the 58th Festival de Cannes May 11, 2005. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files</p>

French model Laetitia Casta (R) poses with Aishwarya Rai during red carpet arrivals for the screening of German-born director Dominik Moll's film "Lemming" that opens the 58th Festival de Cannes May 11, 2005. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files

<p>Aishwarya Rai waves during red carpet arrivals for the out of competition screening of U.S. director Allen's film Match Point at the 58th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files</p>

Aishwarya Rai waves during red carpet arrivals for the out of competition screening of U.S. director Allen's film Match Point at the 58th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files

<p>Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai poses during red carpet arrivals for the out of competition screening of U.S. director Woody Allen's film "Match Point" at the 58th Cannes Film Festival May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Files</p>

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai poses during red carpet arrivals for the out of competition screening of U.S. director Woody Allen's film "Match Point" at the 58th Cannes Film Festival May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Files

<p>Actresses Andie McDowell (L), Kerry Washington (C) and Aishwarya Rai (R) attends the world premiere of "The Da Vinci Code" at the opening night of the 59th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France May 17, 2006. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich/Files</p>

Actresses Andie McDowell (L), Kerry Washington (C) and Aishwarya Rai (R) attends the world premiere of "The Da Vinci Code" at the opening night of the 59th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France May 17, 2006. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich/Files

<p>Aishwarya Rai blows a kiss as she attend the world premiere of "The Da Vinci Code" at the opening night of the 59th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2006. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files</p>

Aishwarya Rai blows a kiss as she attend the world premiere of "The Da Vinci Code" at the opening night of the 59th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2006. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files

<p>Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai arrives for an evening gala screening of Chinese director Wong Kar Wai's in-competition film "My Blueberry Nights" at the 60th Cannes Film Festival May 16, 2007. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai arrives for an evening gala screening of Chinese director Wong Kar Wai's in-competition film "My Blueberry Nights" at the 60th Cannes Film Festival May 16, 2007. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/Files

<p>Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan and his wife, Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai arrive for an evening gala screening of Chinese director Wong Kar Wai's in-competition film "My Blueberry Nights" at the 60th Cannes Film Festival May 16, 2007. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/Files</p>

Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan and his wife, Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai arrive for an evening gala screening of Chinese director Wong Kar Wai's in-competition film "My Blueberry Nights" at the 60th Cannes Film Festival May 16, 2007....more

<p>Actresses (L to R) Rachida Brakni, Eva Longoria Parker and Aishwarya Rai arrive for the screening of Brazilian director Fernando Meirelles' film "Blindness" on the opening night of the 61st Cannes Film Festival May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool/Files</p>

Actresses (L to R) Rachida Brakni, Eva Longoria Parker and Aishwarya Rai arrive for the screening of Brazilian director Fernando Meirelles' film "Blindness" on the opening night of the 61st Cannes Film Festival May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Fred...more

<p>Aishwarya Rai (C) speaks to her father-in-law, actor Amitabh Bachchan (R), as she arrives with her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan (L), for the screening of the film "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" by U.S. director Woody Allen at the 61st Cannes Film Festival May 17, 2008. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files</p>

Aishwarya Rai (C) speaks to her father-in-law, actor Amitabh Bachchan (R), as she arrives with her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan (L), for the screening of the film "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" by U.S. director Woody Allen at the 61st Cannes Film...more

<p>Aishwarya Rai arrives for the screening of the film "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" by U.S. director Woody Allen at the 61st Cannes Film Festival May 17, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files</p>

Aishwarya Rai arrives for the screening of the film "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" by U.S. director Woody Allen at the 61st Cannes Film Festival May 17, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files

<p>Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives for the screening of the animated film "Up" by director Pete Docter on the opening night of the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives for the screening of the animated film "Up" by director Pete Docter on the opening night of the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files

<p>Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (R) arrives with U.S. actress Elizabeth Banks for the screening of the animated film "Up" by director Pete Docter on the opening night of the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (R) arrives with U.S. actress Elizabeth Banks for the screening of the animated film "Up" by director Pete Docter on the opening night of the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Vincent...more

<p>Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan waves as she arrives for the screening of the animated film "Up" by director Pete Docter on the opening night of the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan waves as she arrives for the screening of the animated film "Up" by director Pete Docter on the opening night of the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/Files

<p>Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Chun feng chen zui de ye wan" (Spring Fever), at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 14, 2009. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Chun feng chen zui de ye wan" (Spring Fever), at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 14, 2009. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Files

<p>Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (R) and actor Abhishek Bachchan pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Chun feng chen zui de ye wan" (Spring Fever), at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 14, 2009. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (R) and actor Abhishek Bachchan pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Chun feng chen zui de ye wan" (Spring Fever), at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 14, 2009. REUTERS/Vincent...more

<p>Actress Aishwarya Rai blows a kiss as she arrives for the screening of "Robin Hood" by director Ridley Scott and for the opening ceremony of the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files</p>

Actress Aishwarya Rai blows a kiss as she arrives for the screening of "Robin Hood" by director Ridley Scott and for the opening ceremony of the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files

<p>Actresses Eva Longoria Parker (R) and Aishwarya Rai arrive for the screening of "Robin Hood" by director Ridley Scott and for the opening ceremony of the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files</p>

Actresses Eva Longoria Parker (R) and Aishwarya Rai arrive for the screening of "Robin Hood" by director Ridley Scott and for the opening ceremony of the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files

<p>Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives on the red carpet for the screening of "Tournee" by director Mathieu Amalric at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files</p>

Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives on the red carpet for the screening of "Tournee" by director Mathieu Amalric at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files

<p>Actresses Eva Longoria Parker (R) and Aishwarya Rai arrive on the red carpet for the screening of "Tournee" in competition by director Mathieu Amalric at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files</p>

Actresses Eva Longoria Parker (R) and Aishwarya Rai arrive on the red carpet for the screening of "Tournee" in competition by director Mathieu Amalric at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files

<p>Actress Aishwarya Rai and her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, arrive for the screening of the film "Outrage" by director Takeshi Kitano in competition at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files</p>

Actress Aishwarya Rai and her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, arrive for the screening of the film "Outrage" by director Takeshi Kitano in competition at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files

<p>Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files

<p>Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files

<p>Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Sleeping Beauty", in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Sleeping Beauty", in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files

<p>Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Sleeping Beauty", in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Sleeping Beauty", in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files

<p>Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a beach front photocall at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a beach front photocall at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files

<p>Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a beach front photocall at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files</p>

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a beach front photocall at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files

<p>Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files</p>

Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files

<p>Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files</p>

Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files

<p>Aishwarya Rai poses as she arrives at the evening's gala of the film "Bombay Talkies" celebrating a hundred years of Indian cinema, during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Aishwarya Rai poses as she arrives at the evening's gala of the film "Bombay Talkies" celebrating a hundred years of Indian cinema, during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Inside Llewyn Davis" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Inside Llewyn Davis" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Blood Ties" during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Blood Ties" during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

