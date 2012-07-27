Flashback: Beijing's Olympic opening
A Chinese policeman stands in front of National Aquatic Centre, also known as the 'Water Cube', outside the National Stadium, during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
A Chinese policeman stands in front of National Aquatic Centre, also known as the 'Water Cube', outside the National Stadium, during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A participant takes part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A participant takes part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The Olympic Rings are raised during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The Olympic Rings are raised during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake
China's national flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
China's national flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Aly Song
Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Aly Song
Actors perform at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actors perform at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A performer takes part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Shaun Best
A performer takes part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Shaun Best
Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Participants perform in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray
Participants perform in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray
China's famous pianist Lang Lang (R) performs with an unidentified girl during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake
China's famous pianist Lang Lang (R) performs with an unidentified girl during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lang Lang performs during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray
Lang Lang performs during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray
A participant takes part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A participant takes part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actors perform at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actors perform at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A participant take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A participant take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Aly Song
Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Aly Song
Chinese singer Liu Huan and British singer Sarah Brightman sing the theme song of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games during the opening ceremony of the games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Chinese singer Liu Huan and British singer Sarah Brightman sing the theme song of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games during the opening ceremony of the games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
China's flag-bearer Yao Ming carries the national flag as he leads his country's Olympic team during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
China's flag-bearer Yao Ming carries the national flag as he leads his country's Olympic team during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Former Chinese gymnast Li Ning carries the Olympic flame as he is lifted to the air during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray
Former Chinese gymnast Li Ning carries the Olympic flame as he is lifted to the air during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray
The Olympic Flame is transported around the top of the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray
The Olympic Flame is transported around the top of the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray
Former gymnast Li Ning of China is suspended in mid-air as he lights the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
Former gymnast Li Ning of China is suspended in mid-air as he lights the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
A volunteer takes pictures of fireworks illuminating the sky over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A volunteer takes pictures of fireworks illuminating the sky over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Next Slideshows
Strange and unusual
Our photographers sometimes capture moments that are strange and offbeat. Here's a recent sampling.
Multiple exposure at the Games
By using the multiple exposure technique, athletes' range of motion is captured at the London Olympic Games.
Adaptive clothing
Ukrainian fashion designers present haute couture collections for women with physical disabilities.
The extreme poor of Mexico
Nearly 90 percent of people in San Simon Zahuatlan, Mexico live on less than $51.54 a month, which a government development agency uses as its benchmark for...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.