Fri Jul 27, 2012

Flashback: Beijing's Olympic opening

<p>A Chinese policeman stands in front of National Aquatic Centre, also known as the 'Water Cube', outside the National Stadium, during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk </p>

<p>Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

<p>A participant takes part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

<p>The Olympic Rings are raised during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>China's national flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen </p>

<p>Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

<p>Actors perform at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>A performer takes part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Shaun Best</p>

<p>Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

<p>Participants perform in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>China's famous pianist Lang Lang (R) performs with an unidentified girl during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Lang Lang performs during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>A participant takes part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

<p>Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

<p>Actors perform at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>A participant take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

<p>Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>Chinese singer Liu Huan and British singer Sarah Brightman sing the theme song of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games during the opening ceremony of the games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

<p>China's flag-bearer Yao Ming carries the national flag as he leads his country's Olympic team during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Former Chinese gymnast Li Ning carries the Olympic flame as he is lifted to the air during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>The Olympic Flame is transported around the top of the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>Former gymnast Li Ning of China is suspended in mid-air as he lights the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen </p>

<p>A volunteer takes pictures of fireworks illuminating the sky over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Issei Kato </p>

Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual

Our photographers sometimes capture moments that are strange and offbeat. Here's a recent sampling.

26 Jul 2012
Multiple exposure at the Games

Multiple exposure at the Games

By using the multiple exposure technique, athletes' range of motion is captured at the London Olympic Games.

26 Jul 2012
Adaptive clothing

Adaptive clothing

Ukrainian fashion designers present haute couture collections for women with physical disabilities.

26 Jul 2012
The extreme poor of Mexico

The extreme poor of Mexico

Nearly 90 percent of people in San Simon Zahuatlan, Mexico live on less than $51.54 a month, which a government development agency uses as its benchmark for...

26 Jul 2012

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

