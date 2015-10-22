Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Oct 22, 2015 | 8:15am IST

Flashback: Benghazi attack

An armed gunman reacts as the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

An armed gunman reacts as the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
An armed gunman reacts as the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Close
1 / 16
The U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

The U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
The U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Close
2 / 16
The U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

The U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
The U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Close
3 / 16
The U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

The U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
The U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Close
4 / 16
Damage at the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Damage at the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
Damage at the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Close
5 / 16
A man stands inside the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A man stands inside the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
A man stands inside the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Close
6 / 16
An interior view of the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

An interior view of the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
An interior view of the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Close
7 / 16
An interior view of the damage at the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

An interior view of the damage at the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
An interior view of the damage at the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Close
8 / 16
A man walks past a burnt car at the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A man walks past a burnt car at the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
A man walks past a burnt car at the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Close
9 / 16
An exterior view of the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

An exterior view of the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
An exterior view of the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Close
10 / 16
People stand near a burnt car at the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

People stand near a burnt car at the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
People stand near a burnt car at the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Close
11 / 16
A U.S. flag is seen at the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A U.S. flag is seen at the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
A U.S. flag is seen at the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Close
12 / 16
White House staff are pictured after they lowered the U.S. flag to half staff on the roof of the White House, September 12, 2012, following the death of U.S. Ambassador to Libya, Chris Stevens and others in Benghazi. REUTERS/Jason Reed

White House staff are pictured after they lowered the U.S. flag to half staff on the roof of the White House, September 12, 2012, following the death of U.S. Ambassador to Libya, Chris Stevens and others in Benghazi. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
White House staff are pictured after they lowered the U.S. flag to half staff on the roof of the White House, September 12, 2012, following the death of U.S. Ambassador to Libya, Chris Stevens and others in Benghazi. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
13 / 16
President Obama walks with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton past the flag-draped transfer case of one of four Americans who died, during a transfer of remains ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Obama walks with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton past the flag-draped transfer case of one of four Americans who died, during a transfer of remains ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason...more

Reuters / Saturday, September 15, 2012
President Obama walks with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton past the flag-draped transfer case of one of four Americans who died, during a transfer of remains ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
14 / 16
The remains of Americans killed in Benghazi are taken off a transport aircraft during a return of remains ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

The remains of Americans killed in Benghazi are taken off a transport aircraft during a return of remains ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Saturday, September 15, 2012
The remains of Americans killed in Benghazi are taken off a transport aircraft during a return of remains ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
15 / 16
A military service member salutes during a transfer of remains ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A military service member salutes during a transfer of remains ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Saturday, September 15, 2012
A military service member salutes during a transfer of remains ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
1985 and now

1985 and now

Next Slideshows

1985 and now

1985 and now

On the eve of Back to the Future day, the date Marty McFly traveled to in the film, we compare the world in 1985 with now.

22 Oct 2015
Israeli-Palestinian tensions surge

Israeli-Palestinian tensions surge

Tensions reach new highs after weeks of violence.

21 Oct 2015
Uproar after children burned alive

Uproar after children burned alive

Police in India have arrested four men over allegations they burnt alive two low-caste children, feeding concerns of rising intolerance.

21 Oct 2015
Battleground Syria

Battleground Syria

Residents face mounting danger as the battle for control in Syria continues.

21 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast