Flashback - F1 in India

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Germany offers his cap to Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain during a news conference following F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Grand Prix and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files