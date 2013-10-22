Edition:
Flashback - F1 in India

<p>Ferrari Formula One mechanics watch the F1 Grand Prix from the pit lane of the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Greg Baker/Pool/Files</p>

<p>Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany performs a pit stop during Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Greg Baker/Pool/Files</p>

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Germany offers his cap to Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain during a news conference following F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Grand Prix and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany jumps on the podium next to third placed team mate Mark Webber (R) of Australia and second placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain after F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates with crew members after winning F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone poses with a commemorative book presented to him on the occasion of his birthday at Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany sprays champagne on the grid girls during the podium ceremony of F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates winning F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Germany celebrates on podium after winning F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (L) of Germany leads on the first turn of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain walks with his girlfriend, Japanese-Argentine model Jessica Michibata, in the paddock before the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Caterham Formula One driver Heikki Kovalainen of Finland walks away from his car after beaching it in the gravel during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files</p>

<p>Caterham Formula One driver Heikki Kovalainen of Finland rides on a scooter after beaching his car in the gravel during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files</p>

<p>Ferrari's pit stop light system is seen in front of their garage during the third practice session of the Indian Formula One Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>Pit crew push the car of Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia back to his garage during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany adjusts his balaclava during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>HRT Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan of India puts on his balaclava during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>A McLaren Formula One mechanic stands in the pit lane during the second practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Germany and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko of Austria cover their ears inside their team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia (C) poses for a picture with Indian track marshals at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany signs autographs for fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain (R) shakes hands with HRT Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan of India at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>Pit crew push the car of Force India Formula One driver Paul di Resta of Britain in the pit lane at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain (C) poses for a photo with school children as he attends an event to promote handwashing with soap in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia (R) speaks with cricket player Gautam Gambhir before their cricket game ahead of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at Greater Noida on the outskirts of Delhi October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia plays a shot during a cricket game with Gautam Gambhir (not pictured) ahead of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at Greater Noida on the outskirts of Delhi October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil (C) poses with models during the after-party of India's first F1 Grand Prix in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

<p>McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain (R) sprays champagne on Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany on the podium after Vettel won the first Indian F1 Grand Prix in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>British actor Rowan Atkinson visits McLaren Formula One team garage during the first Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Eugene Hoshiko/Pool/Files</p>

<p>Teams and drivers hold a minute of silence in memory of double Indy 500 winner Dan Wheldon and MotoGP showman Marco Simoncelli before the first Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

<p>Jessica Michibata, girl friend of McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain, sits in the team garage during the first Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Eugene Hoshiko/Pool/Files</p>

<p>Course marshals use fire extinguishers on the car of Sauber Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi of Japan after a crash during the first Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/Files</p>

<p>Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (L) of Spain, Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Germany and McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button (obscured) of Britain celebrate on podium after the Indian first F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>Spectators take pictures on a supply truck during the first Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files</p>

<p>Cricket player Sachin Tendulkar (L) waves the chequered flag for Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany as he crosses the finish line to win the Indian first F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany gestures for a TV camera after the Indian first F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files</p>

<p>F1 Grid girls pose before the Indian first Formula One Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files</p>

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia sits in a car during the drivers' parade before the Indian first F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil steps out of a car after the drivers' parade before the Indian first F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>Spectators watch as course marshals recover the car of Williams Formula One driver Pastor Maldonaldo of Venezuela during first practice session ahead of the Indian Formula One Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>Spectators stand on the tops of vehicles to get a glimpse of Formula One cars on the track during second practice session ahead of the Indian Formula One Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files</p>

<p>A woman plugs her ears as a man takes pictures as cars drive past on the track during first practice session ahead of the Indian Formula One Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>Sauber Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi (3rd L) of Japan attends a religious ceremony to get blessings for his HRT car in the pits before a practice session ahead of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>Course marshals chase away a stray dog on the track before the F1 first practice session starts ahead of the Indian Formula One Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files</p>

<p>A stray dog runs on the track before the F1 first practice session starts ahead of the Indian Formula One Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files</p>

<p>Japanese-Argentine model Jessica Michibata, girlfriend of McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain, arrives at the India's first F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany (L) rides in a cycle rickshaw on a road in the old quarters of Delhi October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Handout/Files</p>

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany tries his hand at changing a tyre during a photo opportunity in the pits at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany and with a team member ride on a scooter as they leave their pit to inspect the track at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 27, 2011. India hosts its maiden F1 race from October 28-30. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files</p>

<p>McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain stands beside an auto rickshaw at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files</p>

<p>Lotus F1 Formula One driver Jarno Trulli of Italy rides a bicycle past an auto rickshaw driven by McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain as they inspect the track at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files</p>

<p>Labourers climb down from a tractor trolley as they arrive for work at the Buddh International Circuit, the venue for the first ever Indian Formula One race at Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

<p>Labourers use brushes to sweep dust and stones from an access road to the Buddh International Circuit, the venue for the first ever Indian Formula One race at Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

<p>Cars are lined at the Buddh International Circuit, the venue for the first ever Indian Formula One race at Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Red Bull Formula One reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia drives in front of the India Gate during his team's road show in New Delhi October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

