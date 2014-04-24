Flashback: Garment factory collapse
Rescue workers attempt to rescue garment workers from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People rescue a garment worker who was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, April 24, 2013.REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
People rescue garment workers trapped under rubble at the Rana Plaza building after it collapsed, in Savar, Bangladesh, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Rescue workers pull a garment worker alive from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A rescue worker takes a break as he tries to rescue garment workers trapped in the Rana Plaza building which collapsed, in Savar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Rescue workers try to rescue trapped garment workers in the Rana Plaza building which collapsed, in Savar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Rescue workers carry a garment worker, who was pulled alive from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) attempt to locate survivors with their dog squad, from among the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku
People carry the body of a garment worker, who was working in the Rana Plaza building when it collapsed, in Savar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A rescue worker looks for trapped garment workers inside the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
People rescue a garment worker who was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Rescue workers look for trapped garment workers in the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A rescue worker carries a garment worker to an ambulance after pulling her from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, April 24, 2013.REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Rescue workers look for trapped garment workers at the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
People mourn in front of the remains of their relatives, who died inside the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Mustafizur tries to comfort his wife Rebecca, 20, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building, at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj more
Rescue workers try to rescue the trapped garment workers in the Rana Plaza building which collapsed, in Savar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A relative holds a picture of a garment worker who is missing, in front of the remains of people who died inside the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Marium, 16, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building, lies on a bed at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka July 4, 2013. A rescue worker had to amputate a part of her arm...more
Relatives mourn as they show pictures of garment workers, who are believed to be trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A child stands with his father, a garment worker who survived the Rana Plaza building collapse, during a protest to demand for compensation, on the six month anniversary of the incident, in front of the site in Savar October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew...more
Abdur Rahman holds a family photo of his wife Cahyna Akhter, a garment worker who died in the Rana Plaza building collapse incident, as he sits in front of the site in Savar August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A relative of a garment worker, who went missing in the Rana Plaza collapse, takes part in a mass prayer on the first year anniversary of the accident, at a school in Savar April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Relatives of victims killed in the collapse of Rana Plaza mourn on the first year anniversary of the accident, as they gather in Savar April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
