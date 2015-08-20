Flashback: Gujurat riots
Warning: Graphic content Smoke pours from the carriage of a train on fire in Godhra, in the western Indian state of Gujarat, February 27, 2002. Fifty nine died after a train carrying Hindu activists from the controversial site of a razed mosque was...more
Indian rioters wave sticks as they stand next to a bonfire on the streets of Ahmedabad, the main city of the Western state of Gujarat February 28, 2002. Angry crowds went on a rampage in India, destroying Muslim property in reprisals for an attack...more
Indian rioters raise swords and weapons in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat March 1, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta
An Indian Muslim man stranded on the first floor of his house and surrounded by Hindu rioters begs to nearby police to rescue him in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, on March 1, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta
An Indian Hindu family plead with a nearby soldier for help from inside their burnt house, in a Muslim populated locality in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, on March 2, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A policeman points his gun at rioters to scare them away in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, March 1, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Rioting Hindus motion a passing police truck to stop in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, on March 1, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A local Indian resident rides his bicycle past burnt remains of a shop in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat March 1, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta
An Indian Muslim woman joins others in shouting at rioters in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, on March 1, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Ahira, a 78 year-old Muslim woman, rests at a makeshift relief camp created at a school in Ahmedabad, India's western Gujarat state March 6, 2002. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
An elderly Indian woman tries to balance a table on her head as she salvages belongings from her neighborhood in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, on March 2. 2002. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
A Muslim child who was injured in communal riots sits bandaged in a mosque in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on March 2, 2002, after his father took he and his brother there for refuge from the violence. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Afsana, a 15-year-old girl injured with burns from recent religious strife, awaits medical treatment at the Ahmedabad Civil hospital in India's western Gujarat state on March 5, 2002. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Shakil Dhamed, an Indian Muslim, displays scars on his abdomen after he was stabbed during religious violence that ruled the streets of Ahmedabad for several days, at a makeshift medical centre in the Shah Alam Dargah mosque March 6, 2002....more
Nafisa Bibi, an elderly Indian Muslim, receives food from her family members while waiting for medical help at the Shah Alam Dargah Mosque in Ahmedabad, western Gujarat state, March 5, 2002. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
An Indian Muslim grandfather and grandson huddle in the remains of their destroyed home after six other members of their family were killed in religious violence in the village of Sasen Nava, 280 km from Ahmedabad in Gujurat state, on March 4, 2002. ...more
A man carries his child away from his burning house, set on fire by a mob near Ahmedabad, in the western state of Gujarat, April 22, 2002. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Hindu woman named Pushpa weeps outside her house after it was burnt by rioters in Ahmedabad, capital of India's western state of Gujarat, on May 11, 2002. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Sakina (L) her brother Aslam (C) and their mother stand near the dead body of one of five family members who were burnt alive outside their house at Ambasana village in the riot hit western Indian state of Gujarat, April 3, 2002. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Indian residents walk past burnt and destroyed buildings in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, on March 1, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A Muslim relief workers prepare burned corpses for burial at the Kalandari Masjit Momim Jamat burial ground in Ahmedabad, India's western Gujarat state, March 6, 2002. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Marium Bibi, a Muslim woman, weeps after visiting her house in Ahmedabad, the main city of the riot-torn western Indian state of Gujarat May 15, 2002. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
A camel cart passes by a burned mosque on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, the main city of the riot-torn western Indian state of Gujarat May 16, 2002. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
