Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 21, 2015 | 1:10am IST

Flashback: Gujurat riots

Warning: Graphic content Smoke pours from the carriage of a train on fire in Godhra, in the western Indian state of Gujarat, February 27, 2002. Fifty nine died after a train carrying Hindu activists from the controversial site of a razed mosque was set on fire in western India. REUTERS/Stringer

Warning: Graphic content Smoke pours from the carriage of a train on fire in Godhra, in the western Indian state of Gujarat, February 27, 2002. Fifty nine died after a train carrying Hindu activists from the controversial site of a razed mosque was...more

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2009
Warning: Graphic content Smoke pours from the carriage of a train on fire in Godhra, in the western Indian state of Gujarat, February 27, 2002. Fifty nine died after a train carrying Hindu activists from the controversial site of a razed mosque was set on fire in western India. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 23
Indian rioters wave sticks as they stand next to a bonfire on the streets of Ahmedabad, the main city of the Western state of Gujarat February 28, 2002. Angry crowds went on a rampage in India, destroying Muslim property in reprisals for an attack that burned 59 Hindu activists and their children alive on a train. REUTERS/Stringer

Indian rioters wave sticks as they stand next to a bonfire on the streets of Ahmedabad, the main city of the Western state of Gujarat February 28, 2002. Angry crowds went on a rampage in India, destroying Muslim property in reprisals for an attack...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Indian rioters wave sticks as they stand next to a bonfire on the streets of Ahmedabad, the main city of the Western state of Gujarat February 28, 2002. Angry crowds went on a rampage in India, destroying Muslim property in reprisals for an attack that burned 59 Hindu activists and their children alive on a train. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 23
Indian rioters raise swords and weapons in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat March 1, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Indian rioters raise swords and weapons in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat March 1, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Indian rioters raise swords and weapons in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat March 1, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Close
3 / 23
An Indian Muslim man stranded on the first floor of his house and surrounded by Hindu rioters begs to nearby police to rescue him in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, on March 1, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta

An Indian Muslim man stranded on the first floor of his house and surrounded by Hindu rioters begs to nearby police to rescue him in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, on March 1, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
An Indian Muslim man stranded on the first floor of his house and surrounded by Hindu rioters begs to nearby police to rescue him in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, on March 1, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Close
4 / 23
An Indian Hindu family plead with a nearby soldier for help from inside their burnt house, in a Muslim populated locality in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, on March 2, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta

An Indian Hindu family plead with a nearby soldier for help from inside their burnt house, in a Muslim populated locality in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, on March 2, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
An Indian Hindu family plead with a nearby soldier for help from inside their burnt house, in a Muslim populated locality in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, on March 2, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Close
5 / 23
A policeman points his gun at rioters to scare them away in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, March 1, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta

A policeman points his gun at rioters to scare them away in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, March 1, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
A policeman points his gun at rioters to scare them away in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, March 1, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Close
6 / 23
Rioting Hindus motion a passing police truck to stop in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, on March 1, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Rioting Hindus motion a passing police truck to stop in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, on March 1, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Rioting Hindus motion a passing police truck to stop in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, on March 1, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Close
7 / 23
A local Indian resident rides his bicycle past burnt remains of a shop in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat March 1, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta

A local Indian resident rides his bicycle past burnt remains of a shop in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat March 1, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
A local Indian resident rides his bicycle past burnt remains of a shop in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat March 1, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Close
8 / 23
An Indian Muslim woman joins others in shouting at rioters in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, on March 1, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta

An Indian Muslim woman joins others in shouting at rioters in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, on March 1, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
An Indian Muslim woman joins others in shouting at rioters in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, on March 1, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Close
9 / 23
Ahira, a 78 year-old Muslim woman, rests at a makeshift relief camp created at a school in Ahmedabad, India's western Gujarat state March 6, 2002. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Ahira, a 78 year-old Muslim woman, rests at a makeshift relief camp created at a school in Ahmedabad, India's western Gujarat state March 6, 2002. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Ahira, a 78 year-old Muslim woman, rests at a makeshift relief camp created at a school in Ahmedabad, India's western Gujarat state March 6, 2002. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
10 / 23
An elderly Indian woman tries to balance a table on her head as she salvages belongings from her neighborhood in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, on March 2. 2002. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

An elderly Indian woman tries to balance a table on her head as she salvages belongings from her neighborhood in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, on March 2. 2002. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
An elderly Indian woman tries to balance a table on her head as she salvages belongings from her neighborhood in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, on March 2. 2002. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Close
11 / 23
A Muslim child who was injured in communal riots sits bandaged in a mosque in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on March 2, 2002, after his father took he and his brother there for refuge from the violence. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

A Muslim child who was injured in communal riots sits bandaged in a mosque in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on March 2, 2002, after his father took he and his brother there for refuge from the violence. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
A Muslim child who was injured in communal riots sits bandaged in a mosque in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on March 2, 2002, after his father took he and his brother there for refuge from the violence. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Close
12 / 23
Afsana, a 15-year-old girl injured with burns from recent religious strife, awaits medical treatment at the Ahmedabad Civil hospital in India's western Gujarat state on March 5, 2002. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Afsana, a 15-year-old girl injured with burns from recent religious strife, awaits medical treatment at the Ahmedabad Civil hospital in India's western Gujarat state on March 5, 2002. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Afsana, a 15-year-old girl injured with burns from recent religious strife, awaits medical treatment at the Ahmedabad Civil hospital in India's western Gujarat state on March 5, 2002. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
13 / 23
Shakil Dhamed, an Indian Muslim, displays scars on his abdomen after he was stabbed during religious violence that ruled the streets of Ahmedabad for several days, at a makeshift medical centre in the Shah Alam Dargah mosque March 6, 2002. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Shakil Dhamed, an Indian Muslim, displays scars on his abdomen after he was stabbed during religious violence that ruled the streets of Ahmedabad for several days, at a makeshift medical centre in the Shah Alam Dargah mosque March 6, 2002....more

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Shakil Dhamed, an Indian Muslim, displays scars on his abdomen after he was stabbed during religious violence that ruled the streets of Ahmedabad for several days, at a makeshift medical centre in the Shah Alam Dargah mosque March 6, 2002. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
14 / 23
Nafisa Bibi, an elderly Indian Muslim, receives food from her family members while waiting for medical help at the Shah Alam Dargah Mosque in Ahmedabad, western Gujarat state, March 5, 2002. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Nafisa Bibi, an elderly Indian Muslim, receives food from her family members while waiting for medical help at the Shah Alam Dargah Mosque in Ahmedabad, western Gujarat state, March 5, 2002. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Nafisa Bibi, an elderly Indian Muslim, receives food from her family members while waiting for medical help at the Shah Alam Dargah Mosque in Ahmedabad, western Gujarat state, March 5, 2002. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
15 / 23
An Indian Muslim grandfather and grandson huddle in the remains of their destroyed home after six other members of their family were killed in religious violence in the village of Sasen Nava, 280 km from Ahmedabad in Gujurat state, on March 4, 2002. REUTERS/Stringer

An Indian Muslim grandfather and grandson huddle in the remains of their destroyed home after six other members of their family were killed in religious violence in the village of Sasen Nava, 280 km from Ahmedabad in Gujurat state, on March 4, 2002. ...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
An Indian Muslim grandfather and grandson huddle in the remains of their destroyed home after six other members of their family were killed in religious violence in the village of Sasen Nava, 280 km from Ahmedabad in Gujurat state, on March 4, 2002. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 23
A man carries his child away from his burning house, set on fire by a mob near Ahmedabad, in the western state of Gujarat, April 22, 2002. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man carries his child away from his burning house, set on fire by a mob near Ahmedabad, in the western state of Gujarat, April 22, 2002. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
A man carries his child away from his burning house, set on fire by a mob near Ahmedabad, in the western state of Gujarat, April 22, 2002. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
17 / 23
A Hindu woman named Pushpa weeps outside her house after it was burnt by rioters in Ahmedabad, capital of India's western state of Gujarat, on May 11, 2002. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

A Hindu woman named Pushpa weeps outside her house after it was burnt by rioters in Ahmedabad, capital of India's western state of Gujarat, on May 11, 2002. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
A Hindu woman named Pushpa weeps outside her house after it was burnt by rioters in Ahmedabad, capital of India's western state of Gujarat, on May 11, 2002. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Close
18 / 23
Sakina (L) her brother Aslam (C) and their mother stand near the dead body of one of five family members who were burnt alive outside their house at Ambasana village in the riot hit western Indian state of Gujarat, April 3, 2002. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sakina (L) her brother Aslam (C) and their mother stand near the dead body of one of five family members who were burnt alive outside their house at Ambasana village in the riot hit western Indian state of Gujarat, April 3, 2002. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Sakina (L) her brother Aslam (C) and their mother stand near the dead body of one of five family members who were burnt alive outside their house at Ambasana village in the riot hit western Indian state of Gujarat, April 3, 2002. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
19 / 23
Indian residents walk past burnt and destroyed buildings in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, on March 1, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Indian residents walk past burnt and destroyed buildings in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, on March 1, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Indian residents walk past burnt and destroyed buildings in Ahmedabad, the main city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, on March 1, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Close
20 / 23
A Muslim relief workers prepare burned corpses for burial at the Kalandari Masjit Momim Jamat burial ground in Ahmedabad, India's western Gujarat state, March 6, 2002. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

A Muslim relief workers prepare burned corpses for burial at the Kalandari Masjit Momim Jamat burial ground in Ahmedabad, India's western Gujarat state, March 6, 2002. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
A Muslim relief workers prepare burned corpses for burial at the Kalandari Masjit Momim Jamat burial ground in Ahmedabad, India's western Gujarat state, March 6, 2002. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
21 / 23
Marium Bibi, a Muslim woman, weeps after visiting her house in Ahmedabad, the main city of the riot-torn western Indian state of Gujarat May 15, 2002. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

Marium Bibi, a Muslim woman, weeps after visiting her house in Ahmedabad, the main city of the riot-torn western Indian state of Gujarat May 15, 2002. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Marium Bibi, a Muslim woman, weeps after visiting her house in Ahmedabad, the main city of the riot-torn western Indian state of Gujarat May 15, 2002. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Close
22 / 23
A camel cart passes by a burned mosque on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, the main city of the riot-torn western Indian state of Gujarat May 16, 2002. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

A camel cart passes by a burned mosque on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, the main city of the riot-torn western Indian state of Gujarat May 16, 2002. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
A camel cart passes by a burned mosque on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, the main city of the riot-torn western Indian state of Gujarat May 16, 2002. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Hottest month ever

Hottest month ever

Next Slideshows

Hottest month ever

Hottest month ever

July was the warmest month ever on record, as many countries and the world's oceans experienced heat waves.

20 Aug 2015
Flying North Korea

Flying North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has taken to the skies, building a series of small runways long enough to land light, private aircraft next to some of his...

20 Aug 2015
Most livable cities

Most livable cities

The Economist Intelligence Unit releases its annual ranking of the 10 most livable cities in the world.

20 Aug 2015
India versus Sri Lanka

India versus Sri Lanka

India takes on Sri Lanka in the second cricket test match in Colombo.

20 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast