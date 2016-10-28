Flashback: Oregon standoff
Occupier Duane Ehmer rides his horse Hellboy at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Ammon Bundy talks to occupiers in an office at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Ryan Bundy (L), and Wes Kjar, an occupier, take up positions after a door was rattled in an office at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Ammon Bundy (L) meets with Harney County Sheriff David Ward along a road south of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Harney County residents gather to protest the FBI's presence at the Burns Municipal Airport in Burns, Oregon January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Arizona cattle rancher LaVoy Finicum talks to the media at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A memorial for Robert 'LaVoy' Finicum where he was shot and killed by law enforcement is pictured on a highway north of Burns, Oregon January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A member of the Pacific Patriot Network wears a patch of the Idaho Three Percent during a meeting with Ammon Bundy at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Barbara Berg, an occupation sympathizer, is comforted at a roadblock near the headquarters of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon January 28, 2016. Berg said she was able to convince several occupiers to turn themselves in to...more
Ammon Bundy leads a prayer in an office at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A scuffle is broken up by law enforcement between pro-militia supporter John Parker Jr. (C) and former Harney County Sheriff and anti-militia demonstrator David Glerup (R) during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns, Oregon...more
A reflection of an American flag is seen on a side a vehicle during the "Stand Your Ground" rally opposed to the shooting death of Robert �LaVoy� Finicum organized by the Pacific Patriots Network in Burns, Oregon January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jim...more
A man dressed as a Continental Army Officer walks through the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Ammon Bundy (L) is interviewed by Monte Kingen, 11, for his school paper, The Desert Rat, at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An occupier uses a radio near a gas storage facility at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A U.S. flag covers a sign at the entrance of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A sheriff's deputy watches as demonstrators gather during a protest outside the Harney County Court House in Burns, Oregon January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Wes Kjar, an occupier, check his phone in an office at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Militia members keep watch at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Harney County residents gather to protest the FBI's presence at the Burns Municipal Airport in Burns, Oregon January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the Pacific Patriots Network enter a building for a meeting at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Ammon Bundy (C) meets with supporters and the media at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Oregon State Troopers set up a new roadblock at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
