Flashback: Paris attacks
French fire brigade members aid an injured individual near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, France, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Rescue services personnel work near covered bodies outside a restaurant following a shooting incident in Paris, France, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A French policeman assists a blood-covered victim near the Bataclan concert hall following attacks in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
General view of the scene where a victim is seen on the sidewalk outside a cafe near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French police with protective shields walk in line near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French fire brigade members gather near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French police secure the area outside a cafe near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, France, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
People hug on the street near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal attacks in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
General view of the scene with rescue service personnel working near covered bodies outside a restaurant following shooting incidents in Paris, France, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
An injured man holds his head as people gather near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, France, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Rescue service personnel working near covered bodies outside a restaurant following a shooting incident in Paris, France, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Crowds leave the Stade de France where explosions were reported to have detonated outside the stadium during the France vs German friendly match near Paris, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Gonazlo Fuentes
A policeman stands near an abandoned shoe that was left in the street near the Bataclan concert hall the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Bullet impacts are seen in the window of a restaurant window the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A victim is wheeled out of the Bataclan concert hall the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Police investigators pass near a sign smeared with what appears to be blood near the Stade de France stadium the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A man pays his respect outside the Le Carillon restaurant the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Abandoned clothes of victims are out of the Bataclan concert hall the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Flowers are seen placed on the doorstep of the Le Carillon restaurant the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Police officers stands guard at the scene of a shooting the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Women pay their respect outside the Le Carillon restaurant the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
People pray outside Le Carillon restaurant, one of the attack sites in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
People observe a minute of silence at the Trocadero in front the Eiffel Tower to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks on Friday in Paris, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
