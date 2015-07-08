Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 8, 2015 | 7:45am IST

Flashback: The war in Gaza

Palestinians walk past a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014.

Palestinians walk past a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, July 25, 2014
Palestinians walk past a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014.
Close
1 / 48
The son of one of the Palestinian members of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family, who hospital officials said were killed in an Israeli air strike, mourns during their funeral in Gaza City July 13, 2014.

The son of one of the Palestinian members of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family, who hospital officials said were killed in an Israeli air strike, mourns during their funeral in Gaza City July 13, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, July 13, 2014
The son of one of the Palestinian members of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family, who hospital officials said were killed in an Israeli air strike, mourns during their funeral in Gaza City July 13, 2014.
Close
2 / 48
An armored military ambulance damaged in a Palestinian mortar strike is seen near the border with the Gaza Strip August 4, 2014.

An armored military ambulance damaged in a Palestinian mortar strike is seen near the border with the Gaza Strip August 4, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, August 04, 2014
An armored military ambulance damaged in a Palestinian mortar strike is seen near the border with the Gaza Strip August 4, 2014.
Close
3 / 48
The mother of one of the four Palestinian children from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, grieves outside the morgue in Gaza City July 16, 2014.

The mother of one of the four Palestinian children from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, grieves outside the morgue in Gaza City July 16, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 16, 2014
The mother of one of the four Palestinian children from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, grieves outside the morgue in Gaza City July 16, 2014.
Close
4 / 48
A streak of light is seen as a rocket is launched from the northern Gaza Strip towards Israel August 21, 2014.

A streak of light is seen as a rocket is launched from the northern Gaza Strip towards Israel August 21, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, August 22, 2014
A streak of light is seen as a rocket is launched from the northern Gaza Strip towards Israel August 21, 2014.
Close
5 / 48
Israelis take cover on the side of a road as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets outside the northern Gaza Strip July 15, 2014.

Israelis take cover on the side of a road as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets outside the northern Gaza Strip July 15, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 16, 2014
Israelis take cover on the side of a road as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets outside the northern Gaza Strip July 15, 2014.
Close
6 / 48
A Palestinian girl, who medics said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, is treated at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 16, 2014.

A Palestinian girl, who medics said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, is treated at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 16, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 16, 2014
A Palestinian girl, who medics said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, is treated at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 16, 2014.
Close
7 / 48
A Palestinian fighter from the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, gestures inside an underground tunnel in Gaza August 18, 2014.

A Palestinian fighter from the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, gestures inside an underground tunnel in Gaza August 18, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A Palestinian fighter from the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, gestures inside an underground tunnel in Gaza August 18, 2014.
Close
8 / 48
The girlfriend of Israeli soldier Tal Yifrah mourns as she lies atop his grave during his funeral in Rishon Lezion near Tel Aviv July 22, 2014.

The girlfriend of Israeli soldier Tal Yifrah mourns as she lies atop his grave during his funeral in Rishon Lezion near Tel Aviv July 22, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 22, 2014
The girlfriend of Israeli soldier Tal Yifrah mourns as she lies atop his grave during his funeral in Rishon Lezion near Tel Aviv July 22, 2014.
Close
9 / 48
Palestinian women walk past a mosque and water tower damaged by what police said were Israeli air strikes and shelling in Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014.

Palestinian women walk past a mosque and water tower damaged by what police said were Israeli air strikes and shelling in Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, August 03, 2014
Palestinian women walk past a mosque and water tower damaged by what police said were Israeli air strikes and shelling in Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014.
Close
10 / 48
Palestinians fleeing in a vehicle from Israeli shelling in Bet Lahiya look up as a fighter jet flies overhead in northern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014.

Palestinians fleeing in a vehicle from Israeli shelling in Bet Lahiya look up as a fighter jet flies overhead in northern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, July 21, 2014
Palestinians fleeing in a vehicle from Israeli shelling in Bet Lahiya look up as a fighter jet flies overhead in northern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014.
Close
11 / 48
Palestinians look at an unexploded Israeli shell that landed on the main road outside the town of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip August 1, 2014.

Palestinians look at an unexploded Israeli shell that landed on the main road outside the town of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip August 1, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, August 01, 2014
Palestinians look at an unexploded Israeli shell that landed on the main road outside the town of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip August 1, 2014.
Close
12 / 48
Fire is seen after an explosion in what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 10, 2014.

Fire is seen after an explosion in what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 10, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, August 10, 2014
Fire is seen after an explosion in what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 10, 2014.
Close
13 / 48
Israelis take cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in the southern city of Ashkelon July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israelis take cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in the southern city of Ashkelon July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, July 21, 2014
Israelis take cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in the southern city of Ashkelon July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
14 / 48
A general view of the remains of a mosque, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike, is seen in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip August 25, 2014.

A general view of the remains of a mosque, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike, is seen in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip August 25, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, August 25, 2014
A general view of the remains of a mosque, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike, is seen in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip August 25, 2014.
Close
15 / 48
A Palestinian girl reacts at the scene of an explosion that medics said killed eight children and two adults, and wounded 40 others at a public garden in Gaza City July 28, 2014

A Palestinian girl reacts at the scene of an explosion that medics said killed eight children and two adults, and wounded 40 others at a public garden in Gaza City July 28, 2014

Reuters / Monday, July 28, 2014
A Palestinian girl reacts at the scene of an explosion that medics said killed eight children and two adults, and wounded 40 others at a public garden in Gaza City July 28, 2014
Close
16 / 48
Israelis watch the latest military activity towards Gaza, August 2, 2014.

Israelis watch the latest military activity towards Gaza, August 2, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, August 03, 2014
Israelis watch the latest military activity towards Gaza, August 2, 2014.
Close
17 / 48
People mourn around the body of a Palestinian militant at a hospital morgue in the central Gaza Strip July 6, 2014.

People mourn around the body of a Palestinian militant at a hospital morgue in the central Gaza Strip July 6, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, July 07, 2014
People mourn around the body of a Palestinian militant at a hospital morgue in the central Gaza Strip July 6, 2014.
Close
18 / 48
Palestinians sleep at a United Nations school, where people who fled heavy Israeli shelling in the Shejaia neighborhood sought refuge, in Gaza City July 21, 2014.

Palestinians sleep at a United Nations school, where people who fled heavy Israeli shelling in the Shejaia neighborhood sought refuge, in Gaza City July 21, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, July 21, 2014
Palestinians sleep at a United Nations school, where people who fled heavy Israeli shelling in the Shejaia neighborhood sought refuge, in Gaza City July 21, 2014.
Close
19 / 48
A Palestinian shepherd holding a white cloth flees her house with her herd following an Israeli ground offensive in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 19, 2014.

A Palestinian shepherd holding a white cloth flees her house with her herd following an Israeli ground offensive in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 19, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, July 19, 2014
A Palestinian shepherd holding a white cloth flees her house with her herd following an Israeli ground offensive in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 19, 2014.
Close
20 / 48
Israeli soldiers mourn during the funeral of Israeli soldier Daniel Kedmi in Tel Aviv July 29, 2014.

Israeli soldiers mourn during the funeral of Israeli soldier Daniel Kedmi in Tel Aviv July 29, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 29, 2014
Israeli soldiers mourn during the funeral of Israeli soldier Daniel Kedmi in Tel Aviv July 29, 2014.
Close
21 / 48
A Palestinian woman wearing clothes stained with the blood of other relatives, who medics said were wounded in Israeli shelling, cries at a hospital in Gaza City July 20, 2014.

A Palestinian woman wearing clothes stained with the blood of other relatives, who medics said were wounded in Israeli shelling, cries at a hospital in Gaza City July 20, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, July 20, 2014
A Palestinian woman wearing clothes stained with the blood of other relatives, who medics said were wounded in Israeli shelling, cries at a hospital in Gaza City July 20, 2014.
Close
22 / 48
An Israeli woman blowdries a teenager's hair in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli woman blowdries a teenager's hair in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, August 01, 2014
An Israeli woman blowdries a teenager's hair in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
23 / 48
Netream Netzleam holds the body of her daughter Razel, 1, who medics said died from injuries sustained in an Israeli air strike, at her funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 18, 2014.

Netream Netzleam holds the body of her daughter Razel, 1, who medics said died from injuries sustained in an Israeli air strike, at her funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 18, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, July 18, 2014
Netream Netzleam holds the body of her daughter Razel, 1, who medics said died from injuries sustained in an Israeli air strike, at her funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 18, 2014.
Close
24 / 48
Palestinians perform Friday prayers outside a mosque which witnesses said was destroyed by an Israel air strike during the offensive, on the second day of a five-day ceasefire in Gaza City August 15, 2014.

Palestinians perform Friday prayers outside a mosque which witnesses said was destroyed by an Israel air strike during the offensive, on the second day of a five-day ceasefire in Gaza City August 15, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014
Palestinians perform Friday prayers outside a mosque which witnesses said was destroyed by an Israel air strike during the offensive, on the second day of a five-day ceasefire in Gaza City August 15, 2014.
Close
25 / 48
Smoke and flames are seen following what police said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 8, 2014.

Smoke and flames are seen following what police said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 8, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Smoke and flames are seen following what police said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 8, 2014.
Close
26 / 48
Palestinians look at destroyed houses after returning to the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City August 5, 2014.

Palestinians look at destroyed houses after returning to the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City August 5, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Palestinians look at destroyed houses after returning to the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City August 5, 2014.
Close
27 / 48
Palestinians carry the body of a boy, whom medics said was killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, on a beach in Gaza City July 16, 2014.

Palestinians carry the body of a boy, whom medics said was killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, on a beach in Gaza City July 16, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 16, 2014
Palestinians carry the body of a boy, whom medics said was killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, on a beach in Gaza City July 16, 2014.
Close
28 / 48
Relatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant Abduallah El-Buhasi, who medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during his funeral in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip July 22, 2014.

Relatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant Abduallah El-Buhasi, who medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during his funeral in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip July 22, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Relatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant Abduallah El-Buhasi, who medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during his funeral in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip July 22, 2014.
Close
29 / 48
An interception of a rocket by the Iron Dome anti-missile system is seen above the Israeli town of Sderot July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An interception of a rocket by the Iron Dome anti-missile system is seen above the Israeli town of Sderot July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, July 21, 2014
An interception of a rocket by the Iron Dome anti-missile system is seen above the Israeli town of Sderot July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
30 / 48
Israeli security personnel look at a window damaged by shrapnel after a short-range rocket landed on Tuesday near the Erez crossing July 16, 2014. An Israeli civilian was killed by the rocket. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Israeli security personnel look at a window damaged by shrapnel after a short-range rocket landed on Tuesday near the Erez crossing July 16, 2014. An Israeli civilian was killed by the rocket. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Wednesday, July 16, 2014
Israeli security personnel look at a window damaged by shrapnel after a short-range rocket landed on Tuesday near the Erez crossing July 16, 2014. An Israeli civilian was killed by the rocket. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
31 / 48
Bodies of Palestinians lie on the ground after what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 21, 2014.

Bodies of Palestinians lie on the ground after what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 21, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, August 21, 2014
Bodies of Palestinians lie on the ground after what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 21, 2014.
Close
32 / 48
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian militant Marwan Sleem during his funeral in the central Gaza Strip July 7, 2014.

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian militant Marwan Sleem during his funeral in the central Gaza Strip July 7, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, July 07, 2014
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian militant Marwan Sleem during his funeral in the central Gaza Strip July 7, 2014.
Close
33 / 48
Israelis stand at the scene after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in Ashdod July 14, 2014.

Israelis stand at the scene after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in Ashdod July 14, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, July 14, 2014
Israelis stand at the scene after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in Ashdod July 14, 2014.
Close
34 / 48
Hamas militants grab Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel, before executing them in Gaza City August 22, 2014.

Hamas militants grab Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel, before executing them in Gaza City August 22, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, August 22, 2014
Hamas militants grab Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel, before executing them in Gaza City August 22, 2014.
Close
35 / 48
A crater marks the center of a courtyard at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that police said was hit by an Israeli shell, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014.

A crater marks the center of a courtyard at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that police said was hit by an Israeli shell, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, July 24, 2014
A crater marks the center of a courtyard at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that police said was hit by an Israeli shell, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014.
Close
36 / 48
Palestinians rescue Mahmoud al-Ghol from under the rubble of a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. Ten-year-old al-Ghol was pulled from beneath the rubble of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike that killed nine members of the al-Ghol family. The boy survived the strike, and was later treated in hospital.

Palestinians rescue Mahmoud al-Ghol from under the rubble of a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. Ten-year-old al-Ghol was pulled from beneath the rubble of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 07, 2014
Palestinians rescue Mahmoud al-Ghol from under the rubble of a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. Ten-year-old al-Ghol was pulled from beneath the rubble of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike that killed nine members of the al-Ghol family. The boy survived the strike, and was later treated in hospital.
Close
37 / 48
Palestinians standing behind the gate of Rafah crossing, hold their passports, as they try to cross into Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014.

Palestinians standing behind the gate of Rafah crossing, hold their passports, as they try to cross into Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, July 10, 2014
Palestinians standing behind the gate of Rafah crossing, hold their passports, as they try to cross into Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014.
Close
38 / 48
An Israeli couple sleeps in a public bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli couple sleeps in a public bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, August 05, 2014
An Israeli couple sleeps in a public bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
39 / 48
A woman and her kids react during the funeral of their relatives, two Palestinian children Mohammed and Oamr al-Brim, who witnesses said were killed in an Israeli air strike before a ceasefire was declared, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 27, 2014.

A woman and her kids react during the funeral of their relatives, two Palestinian children Mohammed and Oamr al-Brim, who witnesses said were killed in an Israeli air strike before a ceasefire was declared, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 27, 2014
A woman and her kids react during the funeral of their relatives, two Palestinian children Mohammed and Oamr al-Brim, who witnesses said were killed in an Israeli air strike before a ceasefire was declared, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 27, 2014.
Close
40 / 48
Israeli soldiers pick up cigarette butts left by comrades near the border with Gaza August 6, 2014.

Israeli soldiers pick up cigarette butts left by comrades near the border with Gaza August 6, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Israeli soldiers pick up cigarette butts left by comrades near the border with Gaza August 6, 2014.
Close
41 / 48
A girl leaves a bomb shelter after a siren warning of incoming rockets was sounded in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A girl leaves a bomb shelter after a siren warning of incoming rockets was sounded in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, July 10, 2014
A girl leaves a bomb shelter after a siren warning of incoming rockets was sounded in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
42 / 48
A Palestinian boy rides in a car driving past residential buildings in Beit Lahiya town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 7, 2014.

A Palestinian boy rides in a car driving past residential buildings in Beit Lahiya town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 7, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, August 07, 2014
A Palestinian boy rides in a car driving past residential buildings in Beit Lahiya town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 7, 2014.
Close
43 / 48
A Palestinian firefighter extinguishes a fire after what police said was an Israeli air strike on a house, in Gaza City July 11, 2014.

A Palestinian firefighter extinguishes a fire after what police said was an Israeli air strike on a house, in Gaza City July 11, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, July 11, 2014
A Palestinian firefighter extinguishes a fire after what police said was an Israeli air strike on a house, in Gaza City July 11, 2014.
Close
44 / 48
A Palestinian woman sits inside her damaged house, which police said was targeted in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City July 17, 2014.

A Palestinian woman sits inside her damaged house, which police said was targeted in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City July 17, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, July 17, 2014
A Palestinian woman sits inside her damaged house, which police said was targeted in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City July 17, 2014.
Close
45 / 48
Palestinians stand atop an electrical pole after power was cut in the area during an Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City August 27, 2014.

Palestinians stand atop an electrical pole after power was cut in the area during an Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City August 27, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, August 28, 2014
Palestinians stand atop an electrical pole after power was cut in the area during an Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City August 27, 2014.
Close
46 / 48
Palestinian children hold guns as they celebrate with others what they said was a victory over Israel, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014.

Palestinian children hold guns as they celebrate with others what they said was a victory over Israel, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Palestinian children hold guns as they celebrate with others what they said was a victory over Israel, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014.
Close
47 / 48
Palestinian pedestrians and a motorcyclist commute along a road between ruins of houses, which witnesses said were damaged or destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip September 7, 2014.

Palestinian pedestrians and a motorcyclist commute along a road between ruins of houses, which witnesses said were damaged or destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip September 7, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, September 08, 2014
Palestinian pedestrians and a motorcyclist commute along a road between ruins of houses, which witnesses said were damaged or destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip September 7, 2014.
Close
48 / 48
View Again
View Next
Life in the new Greece

Life in the new Greece

Next Slideshows

Life in the new Greece

Life in the new Greece

The streets of Greece following the no vote.

08 Jul 2015
Massive wildfires in Canada

Massive wildfires in Canada

Over 100 wildfires in Saskatchewan have forced the evacuation of 13,0000 residents.

08 Jul 2015
The art of cricket bat making

The art of cricket bat making

Using traditional tools and techniques to make cricket bats by hand.

08 Jul 2015
Remembering the London bombings

Remembering the London bombings

Britain marks the 10th anniversary of the 7/7 bombings that killed 52 people across London's transport system.

08 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast