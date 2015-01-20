Fleeing Boko Haram
A girl displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, rests her head on a desk at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Women displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit together at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A boy displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, poses for a picture at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Women displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, spend the time fixing their hair at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
People displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, are seen near their tents at a faith-based camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Baby Lurky, whose family was displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sleeps in the shade at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, cheer at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A displaced mother and her daughters, who fled Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit together at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
People fleeing Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, cook food at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sell sundry goods at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Women displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit together at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A girl displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, poses for a picture at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A man displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, helps his son do up the buttons on his shirt at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A girl displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, uses a mortar and pestle at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, attend a class at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A woman displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, poses for a picture next to a sign showing the weekly programme of a church at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015....more
Displaced people fleeing Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, collect water at a water point at Maikohi secondary school internally displaced persons camp, in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Christine Ibrahim, a volunteer teacher for children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, speaks during an interview at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. ...more
Men who fled the Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria sit in a row as they listen to news on the radio at Maikohi secondary school internally displaced persons camp, in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Morris Enoch, a leader of traditional militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence in the northeast region of Nigeria, speaks during an interview in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, attend class at Maikohi secondary school inside a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit in a row to eat a meal at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Morris Enoch, a leader of traditional militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence in the northeast region of Nigeria, is pictured during a meeting in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, attend class at Maikohi school inside a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence hold a meeting in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A boy fleeing Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, whose back of right foot was chopped off in an accident while fleeing Mubi town, looks at other children play on swings at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced...more
Children, who have fled Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, take part in aerobic exercises at Maikohi secondary school at the camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, clap during a class at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
An injured man and woman who were displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit on a bench at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A leader of militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence in the northeast region of Nigeria, holds a magazine of bullets in his hands during an interview in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Next Slideshows
Brisbane ODI: India vs England
India play England in the 3rd One Day International of the tri-series cricket match in Australia.
Chechens protest Mohammad cartoons
Hundreds of thousands rally against Charlie Hebdo's cartoons in Grozny.
Kenyan kids fight for playground
Police fire teargas on schoolchildren protesting the potential loss of their playground to a hotel development.
Fuelling the Islamic State economy
Residents of Kafr Hamra, a town in the rural Aleppo countryside, refine crude oil in makeshift cottage refineries.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.