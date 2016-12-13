Fleeing deeper into rebel-held Aleppo
People walk as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People carry their belongings as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Children walk together as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man pushes a cart with belongings as he flees deeper with another man into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People carry their belongings as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man pushes a woman on a cart as they flee deeper with others into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People carry their belongings as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. The Arabic words read, "No to monopolizing commodities and raising prices under the siege". REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man carries a child with an IV drip as he flees deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Children push containers in strollers as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man pushes a cart carrying an elderly woman and belongings as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man carries a child as he flees deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People carry belongings as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People walk as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
